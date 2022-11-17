SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After the weekend, round three of the KELOLAND Thanksgiving Dish Bracket Challenge has ended, and some early favorites have been eliminated. Welcome to the semifinal round. One meat now remains, but will it rise to meet its challenger? No desserts have made it to the end. Carbs are king in this round, but can they hold on to the finals? A casserole also has made it to the final four. Welcome to America.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 7 HOURS AGO