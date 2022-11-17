Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Lifelong friends host benefit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Amber Butler has struggled with diabetes for years. Recently it had caused other health concerns like an infection in her leg. She was with lifelong friends when she began to notice something was off. “We were actually on a girl’s trip when I got...
KELOLAND TV
‘Sealey’s Legacy’: A Sioux Falls family’s adoption story of 2 special needs kids from Ukraine
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — November is National Adoption Month, and a Sioux Falls family is celebrating an adoption anniversary from just over four years ago. Randall and Jenny Pohl have always been big advocates of adoption. Jenny worked closely with “Reece’s Rainbow,” an organization that connects families with orphans worldwide that have special needs. Randall is 67 and Jenny is 58.
KELOLAND TV
Over 200 people attended ‘Walk A Mile in My Shoes’ event
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The St. Francis House here in Sioux Falls wrapped up Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week with its 6th annual Walk A Mile in My Shoes event. The frigid temperatures this morning didn’t stop 222 people from gathering for the Walk A Mile event.
KELOLAND TV
Love late in life
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls couple is proving it’s never too late to find someone special. They are an example of what love, respect and friendship bring to a marriage. But for one of them, the clock is ticking. Both widowed, Orv and Kay Nettifee...
KELOLAND TV
Nothing but smiles from new homeowners
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For many, owning a home is a life-long goal. A Sioux Falls family can now say that’s something they’ve achieved. This Sioux Falls family had nothing but smiles on their faces — and how could they not? They just received the keys to their very own home.
KELOLAND TV
The Parade of Lights is set to kick off the holidays
Put down that turkey and pick up those twinkle lights! Are you looking for a fa-la-la-fabulous event to keep you and the kids busy this holiday weekend?. Joe Batcheller is the president of Downtown Sioux Falls and Tenley Schwartz the organization’s Marketing Manager. They joined us to discuss this weekend’s Parade of lights.
You Won’t See Sioux Falls Mayor Eating This At Thanksgiving
Remember when Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken stirred the pot in the city just days before Thanksgiving? Sioux Falls residents had never been more divided. Mayor TenHaken shared his opinion on one particular item that's part of the classic Thanksgiving dinner. The Mayor's controversial take is causing Sioux Falls residents to voice their opinions on the matter as well. Let's just say they weren't too happy with Mayor TenHaken.
Shopping small in small town South Dakota
Small shops in small towns count upon customers willing to stray from the beaten path for a holiday getaway of shopping and sipping.
KELOLAND TV
Christmas trees more expensive this year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are paying more for just about everything these days, from gas to groceries to utilities. Well now as we head into the holiday shopping season, you can add Christmas trees to that list. Money doesn’t grow on trees, but the price tag on...
dakotanewsnow.com
Bishop Dudley Hospitality House in need of volunteers beyond the holiday season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Executive Director of Bishop Dudley Hospitality House Madeline Shields joined us this morning to learn about the ways you can give back this holiday season. She said that they are always in need of volunteers every day, not just during the holidays. They serve lunch every day and can always use volunteers to help cook, serve and help prepare the house for overnight guests as well.
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND Thanksgiving Dish Bracket Challenge: Round 4
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After the weekend, round three of the KELOLAND Thanksgiving Dish Bracket Challenge has ended, and some early favorites have been eliminated. Welcome to the semifinal round. One meat now remains, but will it rise to meet its challenger? No desserts have made it to the end. Carbs are king in this round, but can they hold on to the finals? A casserole also has made it to the final four. Welcome to America.
Fundraiser held at Pizza Ranch for SDSU cheerleader Brianna DeMarais
We have an update on a story we first brought you back in October. That's when an SDSU cheerleader had part of her right leg amputated due to a rare condition. Since then, people have rallied around her to raise money and get her back on the sidelines cheering.
kelo.com
Artwork at Empire Mall depicts number of drivers injured in distracted driving crashes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A new sculpture at the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls is focused on encouraging drivers to put their cell phones down while they drive. The sculpture features 250 recycled cell phones in 250 small coffins. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says that represents the number of drivers killed or injured in distracted driving-related crashes in South Dakota during 2021. The artwork will remain at the Empire Mall for nine weeks and then will travel to various events statewide.
KELOLAND TV
Kenny Chesney bringing ‘I Go Back’ tour to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Country music superstar Kenny Chesney will make a trip to Sioux Falls next spring. The “I Go Back” tour will make a stop at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on May 11. Chesney will be joined by special guest Kelsea Ballerini. Tickets...
KELOLAND TV
Website for city of Sioux Falls to get a new look
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The website for the city of Sioux Falls had 1.5 million users in the past 12 months, said Allie Hartzler, Communications and Culture Officer for the city. “Two years before that it was 1.2 million,” Hartzler said. The website, siouxfalls.org, has about 70,000...
KELOLAND TV
Inside the shelter offered at Safe Home in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Carolyne Williams calls the Safe Home program on North Minnesota Avenue “a godsend.”. “Because you have someplace to live, you got a warm bed to sleep in, you get three meals a day, you got a wonderful staff,” she said. She’s one...
KELOLAND TV
Pet killed in Sioux Falls garage fire Sunday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire on 14th street and McKnelley Avenue Sunday afternoon. The department said in a press release that they received reports of a garage fully engulfed around 2 p.m. Upon arrival, crews confirmed that the garage as...
KELOLAND TV
Dawley Farm Village continues to grow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you haven’t been to the east side of Sioux Falls in a while, you may have an image of Dawley Farm that appears something like this: A movie theater, a Buffalo Wild Wings, a strip mall with a Target, a Burlington, a Cherry Berry and maybe a few other things, plus a little building with a Subway in it.
KELOLAND TV
Saturday Boredom Busters: November 19th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Walk a Mile in My Shoes, hosted by the St. Francis House, is an event to raise homeless awareness in Sioux Falls. Registration is at 10:30 a.m. at the Homeless Memorial located on 6th Street and the Big Sioux River, behind the LSS building. The walk to the St. Francis House begins at 11 a.m. Participants are asked to donate a new, or gently-used, backpack filled with 15-pounds of essential supplies.
gowatertown.net
Sioux Falls woman suing Hy-Vee over life-threatening infection
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–A Sioux Falls woman who contracted “life-threatening” E. coli bacterial infection has sued a California spinach producer and Hy-Vee for more than $75,000 in damages. The lawsuit, filed this week in U.S. District Court in South Dakota, alleges that the company behind a 2021 E.coli...
