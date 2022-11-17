ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Famed R&B Singer Dies

Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
Bustle

Pink’s Daughter Helped Her Rehearse For The AMAs’ Olivia Newton-John Tribute

Pink is hopelessly devoted to Olivia Newton-John. The “So What” singer performed a tribute to the late Grease star at the 2022 American Music Awards on Nov. 20, and it turns out that she had a little assistance from someone special: her 11-year-old daughter Willow Sage Hart. Newton-John died on Aug. 9 at her California home after a 30-year battle with breast cancer. She was 73.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bustle

Watch Adele's Disappearing Act During "Spectacular" Vegas Show

After being forced to postpone her much-anticipated string of U.S. shows earlier this year, Adele finally kicked off her rescheduled Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace on Friday, Nov. 18. As per the BBC, the Grammy award-winner performed some of her greatest hits on the famous Colosseum stage, including her 2015 hit single “Hello,” last year’s “Easy On Me,” “Set Fire To The Rain,” “Someone Like You,” and more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Bustle

Jhené Aiko & Big Sean Introduced Their Baby Boy After His Long Labor

A week-and-a-half after their newborn son’s birth, Jhené Aiko and Big Sean decided to introduce their baby boy to the world. The two wrote short and sweet Instagram posts about their little one, Noah Hasani, and each shared several photos from their many hours in the hospital together. It took a long labor, but Noah finally showed up, making Big Sean (real name: Sean Anderson) a first-time dad and Aiko a mother of two (her daughter, Namiko, was born in 2008).
Bustle

Twitter Is Still Reeling Over Tyler’s Strictly Exit

As Strictly Come Dancing finally made its way to Blackpool on Nov. 19, one couple had to be the first to say goodbye to the historic ballroom. While radio DJ Tyler West and Dianne Buswell didn’t score the lowest of the night with their disco-themed salsa, they found themselves in the bottom two against Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu. Ultimately, West’s final dance didn’t prove to be enough for the judges, who voted him and Buswell out in the final dance-off.
Bustle

Idris Elba & Tom Hollander Lead This Year’s Must-Watch Christmas Flick

British illustrator and author Charlie Mackesy’s children’s book, The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse has been landing glowing reviews since its release in 2019. So much so that it’s now sold over one million copies, making it a New York Times bestseller. It’s no wonder that conversations about a film adaptation of the book quickly entered the conversation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy