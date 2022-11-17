As Strictly Come Dancing finally made its way to Blackpool on Nov. 19, one couple had to be the first to say goodbye to the historic ballroom. While radio DJ Tyler West and Dianne Buswell didn’t score the lowest of the night with their disco-themed salsa, they found themselves in the bottom two against Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu. Ultimately, West’s final dance didn’t prove to be enough for the judges, who voted him and Buswell out in the final dance-off.

8 HOURS AGO