Colorado State

spectrumnews1.com

Planned Parenthood expands services in post-Roe Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — Planned Parenthood Wisconsin said it is working to expand its services in a post-Roe Wisconsin. After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022, abortion became illegal in Wisconsin. Planned Parenthood Wisconsin, which previously provided abortions to Wisconsinites before the ruling was overturned,...
WISCONSIN STATE
DeWine allocates $5M to fund security projects at Ohio colleges

OHIO — Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday that 33 colleges and universities will receive $5 million in total to help fund security projects to enhance school safety. The awards are part of the 2022 Campus Safety Grant Program, which was funded with support from the Ohio legislature in Senate Bill 310 of the 133rd General Assembly. The funds will help cover security cameras, door locks, alarms, public address systems and metal detectors.
OHIO STATE
WisDOT: Highway projects could impact Thanksgiving travel

WISCONSIN — While many highway projects are wrapping up for the season, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation warned drivers on Monday to slow down and eliminate distractions when traveling for Thanksgiving this week. WisDOT expects heavy traffic around specific corridors, with peak travel periods expected between noon and 8...
WISCONSIN STATE
Nonprofit surprises Wisconsin Gold Star Family with mortgage payoff

KAUKAUNA, Wis. — A nonprofit organization has changed the lives of a fallen Wisconsin veteran and police officer’s family. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has fully paid the mortgage on the Kaukauna, Wis. home of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dominic Hall. Foundation Chairman and CEO Frank Siller recently...
KAUKAUNA, WI
Alabama fails to complete lethal injection for 3rd time

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama's string of troubled lethal injections, which worsened late Thursday as prison workers aborted another execution because of a problem with intravenous lines, is unprecedented nationally, a group that tracks capital punishment said Friday. The uncompleted execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith was the state's second...
ALABAMA STATE
Marijuana advocate relieved by Kentucky medical cannabis order

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More likely than not, you can find CJ Carter with clippers in hand at his Louisville barber shop, Barbers R Us. Carter described how his experiences as a youth set him on the road to becoming a barber. “My mother was a beautician, so she would cut my hair and she would give me a chili bowl cut. She wouldn’t give me no hairline or anything. In the fourth grade I had enough and picked up the clippers,” Carter said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Sheetz lowers Unleaded 88 fuel cost to $1.99 for holiday

OHIO — Throughout the holiday week, Sheetz is offering a discount on Unleaded 88 at the 368 stores that offer it, reducing the price to $1.99. The promotion runs from Monday, Nov. 21 through Nov. 28. To find the closest Sheetz offering Unleaded 88, customers can check the Sheetz...
OHIO STATE
New Ohio bill looks to make swatting a felony

COLUMBUS, Ohio — This week, more Ohio schools experienced swatting incidents. Police say swatting is when someone makes a false call to law enforcement prompting a large response. The latest incidents, which happened at three Cincinnati Public Schools, not only ties up public safety resources, but also puts families,...
COLUMBUS, OH

