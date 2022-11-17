Read full article on original website
Planned Parenthood expands services in post-Roe Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — Planned Parenthood Wisconsin said it is working to expand its services in a post-Roe Wisconsin. After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022, abortion became illegal in Wisconsin. Planned Parenthood Wisconsin, which previously provided abortions to Wisconsinites before the ruling was overturned,...
DeWine allocates $5M to fund security projects at Ohio colleges
OHIO — Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday that 33 colleges and universities will receive $5 million in total to help fund security projects to enhance school safety. The awards are part of the 2022 Campus Safety Grant Program, which was funded with support from the Ohio legislature in Senate Bill 310 of the 133rd General Assembly. The funds will help cover security cameras, door locks, alarms, public address systems and metal detectors.
WisDOT: Highway projects could impact Thanksgiving travel
WISCONSIN — While many highway projects are wrapping up for the season, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation warned drivers on Monday to slow down and eliminate distractions when traveling for Thanksgiving this week. WisDOT expects heavy traffic around specific corridors, with peak travel periods expected between noon and 8...
Nonprofit surprises Wisconsin Gold Star Family with mortgage payoff
KAUKAUNA, Wis. — A nonprofit organization has changed the lives of a fallen Wisconsin veteran and police officer’s family. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has fully paid the mortgage on the Kaukauna, Wis. home of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dominic Hall. Foundation Chairman and CEO Frank Siller recently...
Alabama fails to complete lethal injection for 3rd time
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama's string of troubled lethal injections, which worsened late Thursday as prison workers aborted another execution because of a problem with intravenous lines, is unprecedented nationally, a group that tracks capital punishment said Friday. The uncompleted execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith was the state's second...
Marijuana advocate relieved by Kentucky medical cannabis order
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More likely than not, you can find CJ Carter with clippers in hand at his Louisville barber shop, Barbers R Us. Carter described how his experiences as a youth set him on the road to becoming a barber. “My mother was a beautician, so she would cut my hair and she would give me a chili bowl cut. She wouldn’t give me no hairline or anything. In the fourth grade I had enough and picked up the clippers,” Carter said.
Ohio members of Congress react to Trump presidential campaign announcement
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Former president Donald Trump announced his intention to launch a third campaign for the presidency. Spectrum News Washington Bureau Report Taylor Popielarz spoke with multiple of Ohio’s members of Congress to get their feelings on the announcement.
Sheetz lowers Unleaded 88 fuel cost to $1.99 for holiday
OHIO — Throughout the holiday week, Sheetz is offering a discount on Unleaded 88 at the 368 stores that offer it, reducing the price to $1.99. The promotion runs from Monday, Nov. 21 through Nov. 28. To find the closest Sheetz offering Unleaded 88, customers can check the Sheetz...
Suspect in Colorado gay bar shooting facing 5 charges of murder and 5 hate crime counts, court records show
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Suspect in Colorado gay bar shooting facing 5 charges of murder and 5 hate crime counts, court records show. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Researchers find gaps in extracurricular activity participation among kids
OHIO — Some kindergarten-aged kids are missing out on being able to participate in extracurricular activities. A new Ohio State University study has begun to shed light on why. What You Need To Know. Over 400 kids were a part of the study, which is a part of the...
New Ohio bill looks to make swatting a felony
COLUMBUS, Ohio — This week, more Ohio schools experienced swatting incidents. Police say swatting is when someone makes a false call to law enforcement prompting a large response. The latest incidents, which happened at three Cincinnati Public Schools, not only ties up public safety resources, but also puts families,...
High School Blitz: Highlights, analysis from regional finals of OHSAA playoffs
OHIO — The Ohio High School Athletic Association football tournament continued Friday night across the state. The playoffs will culminate with the state finals on Dec. 1-3 in Canton, Ohio. What You Need To Know. The OHSAA playoffs regional finals were held on Friday night. The playoffs run through...
