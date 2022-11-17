Read full article on original website
Bollinger Shipyards acquires VT Halter MarineDoug StewartPascagoula, MS
An American plantation continued to enslave African Americans until the 1960sAnita DurairajKillona, LA
Bollinger to acquire VT Halter MarineDoug StewartPascagoula, MS
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
Impairment suspected in fatal crash in St. Tammany Parish
MADIONSVILE, La. (WGNO) — A Covington native was killed in fatal crash on LA Hwy 22, according to state police. Shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Friday (Nov. 18th) Louisiana State Troopers arrived on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 22 near Helen Drive in St. Tammany Parish.
Suspect jailed, another wanted by deputies accused of beating pregnant victim
PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) — One suspect was arrested and a second is wanted by deputies after allegedly beating a pregnant woman in her home. Deputies arrested Donnie Pierre Breaux, 31, of Pierre Part on a charge of domestic abuse battery upon a pregnant victim. A second suspect, identified as Lacey Breaux Dunnigan, 35, of Prairieville is wanted in connection to the crime.
Woman wounded in Sunday shooting
An NOPD spokesperson says initial reports indicate that the victim suffered at least one body wound. An EMS crew took the victim to the hospital.
Victim identified in deadly shooting on South Choctaw Drive, one suspect arrested
The East Baton Rouge Parish Library has partnered with Baton Rouge Parents Magazine to take sock donations for those in need. Drivers reminded about ‘Move Over’ law ahead of Thanksgiving. Updated: 16 hours ago. Millions of people will drive to their holiday destination, but AAA said nearly 25%...
18-year-old arrested in fatal drive-by shooting, BRPD says
One person has been arrested and two other suspects are being sought in a fatal drive-by shooting on Sunday that killed one person died and injured another, Baton Rouge police said. The shooting happened about 1 p.m. at the intersection of South Choctaw Drive and Oak Villa Boulevard, when suspects...
Houma man arrested for Extortion, and False Personation of a Police Officer
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man in connection with a Sunday afternoon incident, investigated by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division. Issac Emmanual Wilkes, 24, of Houma, was arrested for charges of Extortion, and False Personation of a Police Officer, stemming from the investigation.
Louisiana State Police investigate fatal crash, at least two dead
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash on LA 16 at Vincent Road early Saturday morning. According to LSP, a 2016 Toyota Corolla, operated by Jerome Johnson, 52, of Geismar was westbound on LA 16. Johnson exited the roadway, hit a pole, and the vehicle became engulfed in flames. Johnson had two passengers, Dillon Slaughter, 27, of Geismar, and another unidentified passenger.
Gramercy man sentenced to 30 years in connection with 2019 fatal shooting
A Gramercy man was sentenced to 30 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served during a Nov. 14 court appearance. According to a 23rd Judicial District Attorney news release, 30-year-old Quannae Clark pled guilty to manslaughter in connection with the 2019 shooting death of 22-year-old Destin Smith of Gramercy.
Louisiana Parolee Arrested in Connection with $14k+ Worth of Drugs, Firearms, and Other Charges
Louisiana Parolee Arrested in Connection with $14k Worth of Drugs, Firearms, and Other Charges. Louisiana – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator announced on November 18, 2022, that narcotics agents arrested a Shreveport, Louisiana man after reportedly discovering illegal drugs, packing material, and a handgun in his residence. Caddo narcotics...
Woman struck by car after tripping, falling while crossing New Orleans street
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A woman has died after police say tripped and fell while crossing a street in downtown New Orleans, leading to her being struck by a car. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the 33-year-old woman was walking westbound on Canal Street around midnight early Sunday (Nov. 20) morning when she stepped off the median, tripped, and fell. Detectives say the woman, whose name was not disclosed, was struck by an oncoming vehicle traveling south.
Three suspects arrested in Assumption Parish following traffic stop
Two suspects from Donaldsonville and another from Baker were arrested on felony charges following a traffic stop on Hwy. 70 East in Assumption Parish. According to a news release from the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office, 26-year-old Rashonda R. Mitchell of Donaldsonville, 25-year-old Rance Mitchell IV of Donaldsonville, and 27-year-old Taiwan Lavonta Caines of Baker were arrested.
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting, Other Suspects Wanted
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting, Other Suspects Wanted. Louisiana – Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said on November 17, 2022, that investigators arrested Raneshia Pointer, 21, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in connection with a gunshot incident in Prairieville, Louisiana that injured one person.
29-Year-Old Killed In A Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash In St. Martin Parish (St. Martin Parish, LA)
According to the Louisiana State Police Troop 1, a fatal crash was reported on Friday morning in St. Martin Parish. Authorities confirmed that one person was killed due to the multi-vehicle accident.
One dead, suspected impaired driver arrested in St. Martin Parish crash
A Breaux Bridge man, who troopers suspect was impaired, was arrested on vehicular homicide and other charges for causing a Friday morning wreck that killed an Arnaudville woman in St. Martin Parish, officials said. The crash happened just after 7 a.m. on La. 94 near La. 354. Troopers determined Luke...
Road rage leads to shooting on North Boulevard; 1 man arrested
The US Marshal Service Middle Louisiana Fugitive Task Force with assistance of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and ATF made an arrest on Nov. 16. Alleged argument over money leads to drive-by shooting on LSU’s campus; arrests made. Updated: 2 hours ago. Two people were...
Police announce multiple arrests made during New Orleans second line
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Several people were arrested during a second line Sunday (Nov. 20) on narcotics and weapons charges, the New Orleans Police Department announced. According to the NOPD, the arrests were made in the 3400 block of Johnny Jackson Boulevard. More details on the arrest are scheduled to be released at a press conference Monday at 2 p.m.
St. James Parish man to serve 15 years for murder
24-year-old Jaylon Braxton pled guilty to attempted manslaughter Monday after he shot a man in March of 2020.
Vacherie man sentenced to 15 years in connection with 2020 shooting
A Vacherie was sentenced to 15 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served in connection with a March 2020 shooting. According to a news release from the 23rd Judicial District Attorney, 24-year-old Jaylon Braxton received the sentence Nov. 14. Braxton pled guilty to attempted manslaughter...
Traffic stop in Louisiana ends with arrest of trio on drug and gun charges
PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office recently initiated a traffic stop on LA 70 East. The traffic stop took place on Tuesday, November 15, after a deputy saw “an eastbound vehicle commit a traffic violation,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Man found dead at Baker home; homicide investigation underway
BAKER - Authorities are investigating a death at a home in East Baton Rouge Friday evening. According to the Baker Police Department, the unidentified man's body was discovered late Friday afternoon at his apartment on Jefferson Street in Baker. The investigation is being handled as an apparent homicide. No more...
