NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A woman has died after police say tripped and fell while crossing a street in downtown New Orleans, leading to her being struck by a car. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the 33-year-old woman was walking westbound on Canal Street around midnight early Sunday (Nov. 20) morning when she stepped off the median, tripped, and fell. Detectives say the woman, whose name was not disclosed, was struck by an oncoming vehicle traveling south.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO