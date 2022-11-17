ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lutcher, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cenlanow.com

Impairment suspected in fatal crash in St. Tammany Parish

MADIONSVILE, La. (WGNO) — A Covington native was killed in fatal crash on LA Hwy 22, according to state police. Shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Friday (Nov. 18th) Louisiana State Troopers arrived on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 22 near Helen Drive in St. Tammany Parish.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Suspect jailed, another wanted by deputies accused of beating pregnant victim

PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) — One suspect was arrested and a second is wanted by deputies after allegedly beating a pregnant woman in her home. Deputies arrested Donnie Pierre Breaux, 31, of Pierre Part on a charge of domestic abuse battery upon a pregnant victim. A second suspect, identified as Lacey Breaux Dunnigan, 35, of Prairieville is wanted in connection to the crime.
PIERRE PART, LA
theadvocate.com

18-year-old arrested in fatal drive-by shooting, BRPD says

One person has been arrested and two other suspects are being sought in a fatal drive-by shooting on Sunday that killed one person died and injured another, Baton Rouge police said. The shooting happened about 1 p.m. at the intersection of South Choctaw Drive and Oak Villa Boulevard, when suspects...
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

Houma man arrested for Extortion, and False Personation of a Police Officer

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man in connection with a Sunday afternoon incident, investigated by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division. Issac Emmanual Wilkes, 24, of Houma, was arrested for charges of Extortion, and False Personation of a Police Officer, stemming from the investigation.
HOUMA, LA
cenlanow.com

Louisiana State Police investigate fatal crash, at least two dead

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash on LA 16 at Vincent Road early Saturday morning. According to LSP, a 2016 Toyota Corolla, operated by Jerome Johnson, 52, of Geismar was westbound on LA 16. Johnson exited the roadway, hit a pole, and the vehicle became engulfed in flames. Johnson had two passengers, Dillon Slaughter, 27, of Geismar, and another unidentified passenger.
GEISMAR, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Gramercy man sentenced to 30 years in connection with 2019 fatal shooting

A Gramercy man was sentenced to 30 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served during a Nov. 14 court appearance. According to a 23rd Judicial District Attorney news release, 30-year-old Quannae Clark pled guilty to manslaughter in connection with the 2019 shooting death of 22-year-old Destin Smith of Gramercy.
GRAMERCY, LA
cenlanow.com

Woman struck by car after tripping, falling while crossing New Orleans street

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A woman has died after police say tripped and fell while crossing a street in downtown New Orleans, leading to her being struck by a car. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the 33-year-old woman was walking westbound on Canal Street around midnight early Sunday (Nov. 20) morning when she stepped off the median, tripped, and fell. Detectives say the woman, whose name was not disclosed, was struck by an oncoming vehicle traveling south.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Three suspects arrested in Assumption Parish following traffic stop

Two suspects from Donaldsonville and another from Baker were arrested on felony charges following a traffic stop on Hwy. 70 East in Assumption Parish. According to a news release from the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office, 26-year-old Rashonda R. Mitchell of Donaldsonville, 25-year-old Rance Mitchell IV of Donaldsonville, and 27-year-old Taiwan Lavonta Caines of Baker were arrested.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting, Other Suspects Wanted

Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting, Other Suspects Wanted. Louisiana – Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said on November 17, 2022, that investigators arrested Raneshia Pointer, 21, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in connection with a gunshot incident in Prairieville, Louisiana that injured one person.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Road rage leads to shooting on North Boulevard; 1 man arrested

The US Marshal Service Middle Louisiana Fugitive Task Force with assistance of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and ATF made an arrest on Nov. 16. Alleged argument over money leads to drive-by shooting on LSU’s campus; arrests made. Updated: 2 hours ago. Two people were...
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

Police announce multiple arrests made during New Orleans second line

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Several people were arrested during a second line Sunday (Nov. 20) on narcotics and weapons charges, the New Orleans Police Department announced. According to the NOPD, the arrests were made in the 3400 block of Johnny Jackson Boulevard. More details on the arrest are scheduled to be released at a press conference Monday at 2 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Vacherie man sentenced to 15 years in connection with 2020 shooting

A Vacherie was sentenced to 15 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served in connection with a March 2020 shooting. According to a news release from the 23rd Judicial District Attorney, 24-year-old Jaylon Braxton received the sentence Nov. 14. Braxton pled guilty to attempted manslaughter...
VACHERIE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy