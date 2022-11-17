BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police identified the victim and one of three suspects in a fatal drive-by shooting on South Choctaw Drive Sunday. The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers responded to the shooting in the 9000 block of South Choctaw Drive around 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. Police described the drive-by shooting, saying the victim who died and a passenger were in a vehicle when three suspects in a 2015 Ford 150 shot the victim’s vehicle multiple times.

