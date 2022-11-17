Read full article on original website
1 Person Seriously Injured In A Pedestrian Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
Authorities responded to a pedestrian crash that injured a person. The crash happened on Highland Road near Dalrymple Drive around7:30 p.m. on Saturday. According to EMS, one person was taken to the hospital with severe injuries. However, the extent of the injuries is not known at this moment.
LSUPD responded to reported armed robbery on campus overnight
BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a reported armed robbery on LSU's campus overnight. In a message sent out to students shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, LSUPD said it was investigating reports of an armed robbery on West Lakeshore Drive near Dalrymple Drive. A second message announced officers had cleared...
Suspect jailed, another wanted by deputies accused of beating pregnant victim
PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) — One suspect was arrested and a second is wanted by deputies after allegedly beating a pregnant woman in her home. Deputies arrested Donnie Pierre Breaux, 31, of Pierre Part on a charge of domestic abuse battery upon a pregnant victim. A second suspect, identified as Lacey Breaux Dunnigan, 35, of Prairieville is wanted in connection to the crime.
6 buildings evacuated, 3 people treated after coming into contact with flyers
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three people were treated after coming into contact with flyers around 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department. Officials said the incident happened at the Investar Bank on Coursey Boulevard. They added the three people who were treated have been released.
Holiday Shopping Brawl Breaks Out at Mall of Louisiana
A video has surfaced on social media of a fight that took place at Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge. The fight seems to have taken place on Saturday (11/19/22). The brawl seems to have stemmed from a disagreement between two women, and during the altercation a man, and another woman joined the fight.
Louisiana Driver and Passenger Killed in Fiery Early Morning Crash on LA 16
Louisiana Driver and Passenger Killed in Fiery Early Morning Crash on LA 16. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police has reported a fatal fiery crash on LA 16 that killed two from Geismar. On November 19, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle incident on LA 16 at Vincent Road in Livingston Parish shortly after 12:30 a.m. The crash killed 52-year-old Jerome Johnson of Geismar, Louisiana, and 27-year-old Dillon Slaughter, also of Geismar, Louisiana.
Families of victims impacted by gun violence meet with East Baton Rouge mayor, law enforcement to strategize plans for change
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge law enforcement officials say area crime statistics are improving, but there is still a long way to go. East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome teamed up with the family of Devin Page to host an event for families that have been impacted by gun violence.
Alleged credit card theft leads to fight at Chuck E. Cheese on Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to a fight at Chuck E. Cheese on Siegen Lane after two parties got in an argument and one person said they were going to get a gun. According to sources, the fight started when one person stole another person's credit card. One of the parties told the other they were going to come back with a gun.
