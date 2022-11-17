ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WPBF News 25

Wet weather continues

Wet weather continues for South Florida and the Treasure Coast. Rain will be heavy at times and that can prompt localized flooding for some neighborhoods. We will dry out for Thanksgiving. Another cold front moves through Friday and cooler air will return for next weekend.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

It’s gardening season: Here’s a guide to South Florida’s native and invasive plants

Now that temperatures are dipping ever so slightly, gardeners are getting ready to get their hands dirty for a new season of freshly planted fall foliage. If you’re new to South Florida or new to gardening, here’s a tip: Make sure to choose native plants that grow harmoniously with fellow shrubs, trees and flowers — and steer clear of invasive plants, which have been artificially introduced ...
FLORIDA STATE
southfloridareporter.com

The Rain Comes To Florida Today

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Monday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with lots of showers, including periods of heavy rain in spots. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s. Tuesday will continue our stretch of mostly cloudy days. Look for periods of showers as...
FLORIDA STATE
Evie M.

3 Crazy animal related Florida headlines you might not believe

A gator in Naples, FloridaPhoto by Brian Yurasits on Unsplash. When I moved to Orlando a year ago, one thing I realized very quickly is that when it comes to animals, Florida is buck wild. If you're a transplant from out of state, that is one thing I don't think you can prepare for: the animals in Florida. The first day I arrived at my apartment complex there was a massive crane toolin' down the sidewalk, and later on I saw gators behind a gate on my way to work. No one even flinched. I haven't gotten too close to any crazy animal situations since, but there has been a flood of incredible Florida animal related news stories trickling in and plenty in the pool to research. And I'd love to share a few of my favorites with you, because they are definitely discussion worthy and I'd love to hear your thoughts.
FLORIDA STATE
flcourier.com

FEMA rule could make it costlier for residents to rebuild after hurricane

Hurricane-damaged properties in Florida counties are subject to a federal rule that could thwart recovery efforts for some homeowners. The FEMA 50% rule, as part of the National Flood Insurance Program, mandates that if a home incurs substantial damage — determined when repair costs total or exceed 50% of the property’s market value — it must be brought up to current building codes and floodplain regulations.
NORTH PORT, FL
WPBF News 25

Interactive map: Florida gas prices drop ahead of Thanksgiving travel

Video above: Rossen Reports: Avoid these days and airports for Thanksgiving travel. Gasoline prices have dropped as Florida motorists hit the road for one of the busiest travel periods of the year. More than 2.9 million Floridians are forecast to drive or fly more than 50 miles for the Thanksgiving...
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Weekly

Judge refuses to block insurance mediation measures in struggling Florida property insurance market

With Florida property insurers trying to curb lawsuits, a Leon County circuit judge has refused to block a decision by Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier that could steer at least some disputes away from courtrooms. Judge Angela Dempsey last week rejected a request by contractors for a preliminary injunction against Altmaier’s decision early this year to approve policy changes proposed by American Integrity Insurance Company of Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Cold Front Brings Drop in Temperatures Friday Across South Florida

It feels like a whole new season Friday across South Florida thanks to the arrival of our latest cold front that brought a slight drop in temperatures. The cold front has done its thing and we are feeling some fantastic numbers early on Friday. Most of South Florida is starting off the day with temperatures in the low to mid-60s, the coolest weather since mid to late October.
treasurecoast.com

Human Remains found in St Lucie County

St.Lucie County, Fl (treasurecoast.com) The St. Lucie County Sheriff have reported they have found human remains. St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office detectives are currently investigating the discovery of human remains found just north of the intersection of St. Lucie Blvd. and Taylor Dairy Rd. in Fort Pierce. We will provide an update as more information becomes available.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy