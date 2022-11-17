Read full article on original website
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Florida Lake
If you've lived in Florida most of your life, you're probably familiar with Lake Okeechobee, the second-largest body of fresh water in the entire United States. Lake Okeechobee is nearly 30 miles wide and has become a prized fishing and vacation spot in the southwestern corner of the state.
WPBF News 25
Wet weather continues
Wet weather continues for South Florida and the Treasure Coast. Rain will be heavy at times and that can prompt localized flooding for some neighborhoods. We will dry out for Thanksgiving. Another cold front moves through Friday and cooler air will return for next weekend.
It’s gardening season: Here’s a guide to South Florida’s native and invasive plants
Now that temperatures are dipping ever so slightly, gardeners are getting ready to get their hands dirty for a new season of freshly planted fall foliage. If you’re new to South Florida or new to gardening, here’s a tip: Make sure to choose native plants that grow harmoniously with fellow shrubs, trees and flowers — and steer clear of invasive plants, which have been artificially introduced ...
AOL Corp
Florida soaker: Downpours to keep drenching Sunshine State ahead of Thanksgiving
Florida will not live up to its nickname through the middle of the week as an extended stretch of wet weather will keep sunshine at bay, disrupt bustling holiday travel and make for downright lousy weather at the beaches and amusement parks. A stubborn disturbance will deliver repeated rounds of...
southfloridareporter.com
The Rain Comes To Florida Today
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Monday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with lots of showers, including periods of heavy rain in spots. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s. Tuesday will continue our stretch of mostly cloudy days. Look for periods of showers as...
hometownnewstc.com
Hurricane Nicole brings wind, rain, beach erosion to Treasure Coast
TREASURE COAST — Officially, the Atlantic Hurricane Season runs through the end of November. That’s a fact that Treasure Coast residents can attest to all too well after Hurricane Nicole brought wind, rain and beach erosion to the area. “I think we did see a few sites along...
3 Crazy animal related Florida headlines you might not believe
A gator in Naples, FloridaPhoto by Brian Yurasits on Unsplash. When I moved to Orlando a year ago, one thing I realized very quickly is that when it comes to animals, Florida is buck wild. If you're a transplant from out of state, that is one thing I don't think you can prepare for: the animals in Florida. The first day I arrived at my apartment complex there was a massive crane toolin' down the sidewalk, and later on I saw gators behind a gate on my way to work. No one even flinched. I haven't gotten too close to any crazy animal situations since, but there has been a flood of incredible Florida animal related news stories trickling in and plenty in the pool to research. And I'd love to share a few of my favorites with you, because they are definitely discussion worthy and I'd love to hear your thoughts.
flcourier.com
FEMA rule could make it costlier for residents to rebuild after hurricane
Hurricane-damaged properties in Florida counties are subject to a federal rule that could thwart recovery efforts for some homeowners. The FEMA 50% rule, as part of the National Flood Insurance Program, mandates that if a home incurs substantial damage — determined when repair costs total or exceed 50% of the property’s market value — it must be brought up to current building codes and floodplain regulations.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Florida
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Nicole leaves St. Lucie County's only dog-friendly beach closed indefinitely
When Hurricane Nicole came ashore last week, it certainly left a mark on Hutchinson Island, especially at Walton Rocks Beach.
WPBF News 25
Interactive map: Florida gas prices drop ahead of Thanksgiving travel
Video above: Rossen Reports: Avoid these days and airports for Thanksgiving travel. Gasoline prices have dropped as Florida motorists hit the road for one of the busiest travel periods of the year. More than 2.9 million Floridians are forecast to drive or fly more than 50 miles for the Thanksgiving...
Ron DeSantis Announces $8.7 Million for Hurricane Ian Recovery Efforts and Workforce Education
On Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded $7.7 million through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) grant program and the Job Growth Grant Fund (JGGF) to support a large-scale rapid credentialing effort between three state colleges, two technical colleges, and Local Workforce Development Boards (LWDBs). DeSantis also announced $1 million...
Judge refuses to block insurance mediation measures in struggling Florida property insurance market
With Florida property insurers trying to curb lawsuits, a Leon County circuit judge has refused to block a decision by Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier that could steer at least some disputes away from courtrooms. Judge Angela Dempsey last week rejected a request by contractors for a preliminary injunction against Altmaier’s decision early this year to approve policy changes proposed by American Integrity Insurance Company of Florida.
NBC Miami
Cold Front Brings Drop in Temperatures Friday Across South Florida
It feels like a whole new season Friday across South Florida thanks to the arrival of our latest cold front that brought a slight drop in temperatures. The cold front has done its thing and we are feeling some fantastic numbers early on Friday. Most of South Florida is starting off the day with temperatures in the low to mid-60s, the coolest weather since mid to late October.
Florida trooper who crashed into drunk driver to save Skyway 10K runners honored at Patriot Awards
Toni Schuck - a Florida Highway Patrol trooper lauded as a hero after she crashed into a drunk driver barreling towards the finish line during a race on the Skyway Bridge - was honored with the "Back the Blue" award at the Fox Nation Patriot Awards on Friday.
25 migrants in custody after landing at Fort Pierce beach
More than 20 immigrants are in custody after landing on a beach in St. Lucie County on Thursday evening, police said.
Florida Neighborhood Listed as One of the Most Expensive Zip Codes in the United States
Home prices have risen all over the country, but some zip codes are still more pricey than others. And some neighborhoods in the United States are so highly-priced that you'd need over $9 million to buy a home there because they're the most exclusive neighborhoods in the country.
treasurecoast.com
Human Remains found in St Lucie County
St.Lucie County, Fl (treasurecoast.com) The St. Lucie County Sheriff have reported they have found human remains. St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office detectives are currently investigating the discovery of human remains found just north of the intersection of St. Lucie Blvd. and Taylor Dairy Rd. in Fort Pierce. We will provide an update as more information becomes available.
Gov. DeSantis announces extra days off for Florida state employees this year
Florida gov. Ron DeSantis announced additional holiday time off for state employees.
Reminder: The Left Lane Is For Passing, Per Florida Law
Florida Highway Patrol is cracking down on left-lane drivers that aren't following the law.
