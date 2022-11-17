Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Council to vote on development agreement for $24 million multi-family subdivision
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve a development agreement with a local businessman for a $24 million multi-family subdivision on the city's east side. Dan Hiserote, of The Ridge SC, LLC, plans to build a new 212-unit multi-family residential subdivision at the Eagle...
Sioux City Hard Rock announces support to restore Hubbard Park
The recently renovated Hubbard Park is getting another update thanks to the Sioux City Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.
dakotanewsnow.com
DTSF announce Junior & Grand Marshals for Parade of Lights
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc. (DTSF) Board of Directors selected the Junior and Grand Marshals for the 30th Annual Parade of Lights. According to the Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc. (DTSF) press release, the Board of Directors selected the retired CEO of Howalt+McDowell Insurance and community leader Jeff Scherschligt as the official Grand Marshal. For 35 years, Jeff led Howalt+McDowell Insurance with the mantra “Client is King,” growing the agency from a solid base to a regional leader in its field.
You Won’t See Sioux Falls Mayor Eating This At Thanksgiving
Remember when Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken stirred the pot in the city just days before Thanksgiving? Sioux Falls residents had never been more divided. Mayor TenHaken shared his opinion on one particular item that's part of the classic Thanksgiving dinner. The Mayor's controversial take is causing Sioux Falls residents to voice their opinions on the matter as well. Let's just say they weren't too happy with Mayor TenHaken.
kelo.com
Artwork at Empire Mall depicts number of drivers injured in distracted driving crashes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A new sculpture at the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls is focused on encouraging drivers to put their cell phones down while they drive. The sculpture features 250 recycled cell phones in 250 small coffins. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says that represents the number of drivers killed or injured in distracted driving-related crashes in South Dakota during 2021. The artwork will remain at the Empire Mall for nine weeks and then will travel to various events statewide.
siouxlandnews.com
Morning crash on Lewis Blvd. topples traffic light
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Morning Traffic on Lewis Boulevard was disrupted by a crash just before 8:00 a.m. Monday. The wreck caused significant damage to at least one vehicle and caused a traffic light to fall into the roadway at the Lewis Boulevard and Glenn Ave. intersection in Sioux City.
dakotanewsnow.com
First weekend of Winter Wonderland at Falls Park
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The lights were flicked on for the first time at Falls Park Friday as part of their Winter Wonderland Celebration. CEO of Experience Sioux Falls, Teri Schmidt, joined Dakota News Now to explain more about the significance of the holiday decorations.
gowatertown.net
Sioux Falls woman suing Hy-Vee over life-threatening infection
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–A Sioux Falls woman who contracted “life-threatening” E. coli bacterial infection has sued a California spinach producer and Hy-Vee for more than $75,000 in damages. The lawsuit, filed this week in U.S. District Court in South Dakota, alleges that the company behind a 2021 E.coli...
dakotanewsnow.com
Autumn Festival brings over 200 vendors from across the country to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This weekend you can start your Christmas shopping early thanks to the annual Autumn Festival returning to the Sioux Falls Convention Center. ”It is a great opportunity to come in. It’s nice and warm in here. We’ve got lights in here, we’ve got...
Fundraiser held at Pizza Ranch for SDSU cheerleader Brianna DeMarais
We have an update on a story we first brought you back in October. That's when an SDSU cheerleader had part of her right leg amputated due to a rare condition. Since then, people have rallied around her to raise money and get her back on the sidelines cheering.
KELOLAND TV
Another way to possibly reach I-29 in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If it wasn’t for developers the planned interchange at 85th Street and Interstate 29 would not happen. The city of Sioux Falls and the South Dakota Department of Transportation were looking at a possible overpass for 85th Street at I-29 several years ago, said Shannon Ausen, an engineer with the city of Sioux Falls.
siouxfalls.business
Smoothie King will expand to Sioux Falls
The world’s largest smoothie brand is making it to Sioux Falls. Smoothie King is bringing a franchised location to Empire Place, the retail center in front of The Empire Mall. It will be part of a newly built strip mall next to the one that include Crumbl Cookies. “We’re...
KELOLAND TV
A look at the current snow cover in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For those that have received it, the snow is sticking around. Our strong winds Thursday helped reinforce the cold air. While we’ve had snow showers from time to time, we’ve had more persistent snow elsewhere. While snow in Sioux Falls is hard...
Can Sioux Falls Start Naming Snow Plows?
Although we're still a few weeks out from the official start of winter we've already seen some snow and ice on the streets of Sioux Falls. The city snow plows are being readied and piles of salt and sand are waiting to be spread on the roads. For 13 years,...
kscj.com
MORE LAUREL NEBRASKA RESIDENTS ASK FOR PROTECTION
TWO MORE LAUREL NEBRASKA RESIDENTS WHO ARE NEIGHBORS TO WHERE FOUR PEOPLE WERE MURDERED IN AUGUST HAVE FILED FOR PROTECTION AGAINST THE WIFE OF THE SUSPECT IN THE KILLINGS. SHERRY AND ALAN PALLAS HAVE FILED AFFIDAVITS IN CEDAR COUNTY DISTRICT COURT AGAINST CARRIE JONES, THE WIFE OF ACCUSED MURDER SUSPECT JASON JONES OF LAUREL.
KELOLAND TV
Mason Jar Boutique, Wild Rustic Home open new store
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A popular clothing boutique has moved to a larger storefront in The Bridges at 57th Street in Sioux Falls, thanks to a new partnership. “We just moved across the parking lot, it’s a great space,” Wild Rustic Homeowner Courtney Hult said. The...
sfsimplified.com
This growing manufacturing business is expanding in Humboldt
This is a paid piece from the Sioux Metro Growth Alliance. Simplified: Kevin and Emily Berg started their business, First Manufacturing, in a garage in California in the early 2000s. In 2007, they decided to move everything to Humboldt, and now, they're adding a brand new building to accommodate the growth they're seeing.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man carjacked at knifepoint in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a male suspect approached a man driving with a female acquaintance and threatened him with a knife before taking his car. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the victim gave a female acquaintance a ride on Friday afternoon, and when they stopped in southeast Sioux Falls, a male suspect approached the car and threatened the victim with a knife. The two suspects drove away in the victim’s car. The victim was not injured.
SDSU cheerleader Brianna DeMarais is on the mend
Brianna DeMarais started fall on the sidelines at SDSU football games. Today, she's learning to navigate life without part of her right leg.
KELOLAND TV
Saturday Boredom Busters: November 19th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Walk a Mile in My Shoes, hosted by the St. Francis House, is an event to raise homeless awareness in Sioux Falls. Registration is at 10:30 a.m. at the Homeless Memorial located on 6th Street and the Big Sioux River, behind the LSS building. The walk to the St. Francis House begins at 11 a.m. Participants are asked to donate a new, or gently-used, backpack filled with 15-pounds of essential supplies.
