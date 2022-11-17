ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

All lanes of WB Beltline open at Park Street following crash

By Logan Reigstad
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of the westbound Beltline are now open at Park Street following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The crash was reported around 4:40 p.m., a Dane County dispatcher said; a WisDOT traffic camera showed multiple vehicles were involved.

The scene was cleared as of 5:33 p.m.

It was not immediately known if anyone was hurt.

Further details were not immediately available.

