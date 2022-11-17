Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Stephen Curry’s circus 3-point dagger nearly sent Rockets coach out of his seat
We’ve all been there watching Stephen Curry make an absurd 3-pointer. The Golden State Warriors superstar has made some unbelievable shots over the years. Reactions to these shots vary but in the end, it’s always in disbelief that someone can make the seemingly impossible look routine. In a...
RUMOR: LeBron James, Lakers linked to potential trade for high-scoring Hornets guard
Despite the fact that they have one of the worst records in the entire NBA at the moment, the Los Angeles Lakers are by no means giving up on the season. This team is fully expected to make some moves before the trade deadline as they look to surround LeBron James with as many weapons […] The post RUMOR: LeBron James, Lakers linked to potential trade for high-scoring Hornets guard appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘They got really, really screwed’: Nets slapped with brutal reality about Ben Simmons-James Harden trade with Sixers
James Harden is out injured right now for the Philadelphia 76ers, but there’s no denying that he’s been a much bigger contributor to his team than Ben Simmons has for the Brooklyn Nets. At this point, it’s hard to argue against the notion that it’s the Sixers who have ended up winning that blockbuster trade deal from last season.
Sixers star Joel Embiid’s ‘dirty’ body check on Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo draws mixed reactions from NBA Twitter
Friday night’s marquee matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers was not short in action. The contest pitted two of the best players in the game today in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid, and the two superstars battled it out in what turned out to be a close encounter.
Andrew Wiggins, Warriors slapped with harsh reality by Steve Kerr despite first road win
The Golden State Warriors got their first road win of 2022-23 on Sunday, clawing back to beat the Houston Rockets 127-120. Even better? The floodgates finally opened for Klay Thompson, who followed up his most efficient game of the season by erupting for 41 points and 10 made three-pointers. Forgive...
John Calipari drops Oscar Tshiebwe truth bomb after Kentucky basketball loss to Gonzaga
The Kentucky Wildcats suffered their second loss of the season Sunday, as John Calipari and his boys absorbed an 88-72 defeat in Spokane at the hands of the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Not a lot went in favor of Kentucky basketball in that game, especially on offense. The Wildcats shot just 39.1 percent from the field. They were particularly hurt by their woeful accuracy from behind the arc, with Kentucky making just six of their 25 attempts from deep.
Blazers fan ejected for racist comments aimed at Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson
A Portland Trail Blazers fan was ejected from Saturday night’s game against the Utah Jazz for racist comments and obscene gestures aimed at guard Jordan Clarkson. Fellow Jazz guard Collin Sexton alerted security about the fan, and he was removed from the Moda Center along with another fan. Clarkson...
Joel Embiid gets brutal injury news ahead of Ben Simmons’ return to Philly
The Philadelphia 76ers are injured up and down the roster. As if injuries to James Harden and Tyrese Maxey weren’t enough for the Sixers, now Joel Embiid is dealing with a left mid-foot sprain that will sideline him for Ben Simmons’ highly anticipated return to Philadelphia. According to an update from a Philadelphia team official, […] The post Joel Embiid gets brutal injury news ahead of Ben Simmons’ return to Philly appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Christian Wood’s message to Jason Kidd after playing 17 minutes in Mavs loss to Nuggets
The Dallas Mavericks wasted a great opportunity to add to their win total this season Monday night, as they lost to a banged-up Denver Nuggets squad that did not have Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon, 98-97. Perhaps even more confounding was the limited minutes that Mavs head coach Jason Kidd gave Christian Wood.
Warriors make decision on Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green vs. Pelicans
The Golden State Warriors finally earned their first road win of the season on Sunday night. Don’t anticipate them getting another 24 hours later. Golden State is resting Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson for Monday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans, the second leg of a back-to-back. The Warriors may be missing more than the dynastic Big Three, though. Andrew Wiggins (foot soreness) and Kevon Looney (hand contusion) are questionable versus New Orleans, too.
Kevin Porter Jr. vocal on learning Stephen Curry lesson Warriors fans already know by heart
The Splash Brothers were in vintage form Sunday against the Houston Rockets to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 127-120 road win. Klay Thompson exploded for 41 points with 10 3-pointers on 14 attempts, while Stephen Curry went off for 33 points on 11-for-20 shooting from the field, including seven threes on 14 attempts […] The post Kevin Porter Jr. vocal on learning Stephen Curry lesson Warriors fans already know by heart appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Larsa Pippen savagely heckled at Chargers game with Michael Jordan’s son Marcus
Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan are officially exclusive after spending lots of time together in the last few months. And on Sunday, they hit up a Los Angeles Chargers game at SoFi Stadium but faced a bit of heckling in the process.
Steve Kerr hilariously brings the sass after Klay Thompson’s breakout game
In case NBA fans needed a reminder of just how legendary of a shooter Klay Thompson is, he dropped a big one Sunday in the Golden State Warriors’ 127-120 road win over the Houston Rockets. Thompson, who promised critics that the floodgates were soon going to open delivered on that guarantee against the Rockets, as […] The post Steve Kerr hilariously brings the sass after Klay Thompson’s breakout game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: What Knicks will NOT do to trade Evan Fournier
It has been just over a year since Evan Fournier signed a four-year, $73 million deal with the New York Knicks, yet it feels inevitable that the two sides will head their separate ways soon. Fournier is entirely out of the Knicks’ rotation, and New York has plenty of younger and more talented guards who […] The post Rumor: What Knicks will NOT do to trade Evan Fournier appeared first on ClutchPoints.
REPORT: Lakers’ Russell Westbrook trade offer to Spurs before season, revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly offered Russell Westbrook to the San Antonio Spurs prior to the 2022-2023 season, per HoopsHype. Westbrook was the subject of various trade rumors during the offseason. Once he opted into his contract, the Lakers reportedly attempted to make a deal but nothing came to fruition. However, the Spurs were not […] The post REPORT: Lakers’ Russell Westbrook trade offer to Spurs before season, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Nets star Ben Simmons blockbuster trade to Lakers floated by league exec
Ben Simmons has been showing some signs of life of late for the Brooklyn Nets. He hasn’t exactly proven to Nets fans why they traded James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for him, and despite the fact that there have been some improvements from him of late, Simmons has been on the receiving end of […] The post RUMOR: Nets star Ben Simmons blockbuster trade to Lakers floated by league exec appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on Caleb Williams after USC football’s thriller vs. UCLA
The USC football squad punched its ticket to the Pac-12 championship game in dramatic fashion. A win over rival UCLA has them riding high in head coach Lincoln Riley’s first year on the job. 48-45 was the final score of the back-and-forth contest that Caleb Williams the USC offense. Williams coming through in key moments […] The post Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on Caleb Williams after USC football’s thriller vs. UCLA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
REPORT: Jazz looking to trump Suns for Hawks’ John Collins as trade rumors heat up
John Collins’ name has once again popped up on the trade radar after reports emerged about the Atlanta Hawks’ willingness to part ways with the 25-year-old big man. The Phoenix Suns emerged as one of the frontrunners to land Collins, but as it turns out, the Utah Jazz might stand in the way of Collins’ potential move to Phoenix.
4 NBA teams that must already make a trade
After one month of the 2022-23 NBA season, fans have some idea of what they can expect for their team’s overall season outlook. While some franchises such as the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks were expected top be top dogs in the East, other teams’ hot starts are coming as a major surprise, such as the Utah Jazz being No. 1 in the West.
Sixers star Tyrese Maxey breaks silence on foot injury
Tyrese Maxey is one of the Philadelphia 76ers’ three stars out with a foot injury and one of two that will miss a prolonged stretch of the Sixers season. He suffered a left foot injury that will sideline him for multiple weeks. James Harden is a few weeks into his month-long recovery and Joel Embiid […] The post Sixers star Tyrese Maxey breaks silence on foot injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
207K+
Followers
121K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0