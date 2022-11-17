Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Lifelong friends host benefit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Amber Butler has struggled with diabetes for years. Recently it had caused other health concerns like an infection in her leg. She was with lifelong friends when she began to notice something was off. “We were actually on a girl’s trip when I got...
KELOLAND TV
‘Sealey’s Legacy’: A Sioux Falls family’s adoption story of 2 special needs kids from Ukraine
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — November is National Adoption Month, and a Sioux Falls family is celebrating an adoption anniversary from just over four years ago. Randall and Jenny Pohl have always been big advocates of adoption. Jenny worked closely with “Reece’s Rainbow,” an organization that connects families with orphans worldwide that have special needs. Randall is 67 and Jenny is 58.
KELOLAND TV
Social studies standards: 103 public comments in favor, 828 opposed
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Debate around the proposed social studies standards continued Monday in Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Board of Education Standards hosted its second of four statewide meetings on the proposed standards at 9 a.m. at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. A total of up to...
You Won’t See Sioux Falls Mayor Eating This At Thanksgiving
Remember when Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken stirred the pot in the city just days before Thanksgiving? Sioux Falls residents had never been more divided. Mayor TenHaken shared his opinion on one particular item that's part of the classic Thanksgiving dinner. The Mayor's controversial take is causing Sioux Falls residents to voice their opinions on the matter as well. Let's just say they weren't too happy with Mayor TenHaken.
KELOLAND TV
Whittier’s administration honored after fine arts dept. nominates them
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Whittier Middle School’s principal and assistant principal are 2022’s South Dakota Music Education Association’s Distinguished Administrators following a nomination from the school’s fine arts department. “Mike and Erika have done so much for the fine arts programs here at Whittier,”...
KELOLAND TV
Over 200 people attended ‘Walk A Mile in My Shoes’ event
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The St. Francis House here in Sioux Falls wrapped up Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week with its 6th annual Walk A Mile in My Shoes event. The frigid temperatures this morning didn’t stop 222 people from gathering for the Walk A Mile event.
KELOLAND TV
SD ed board sets dates for 2023 standards hearings
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two remaining hearings on a controversial proposal of different content standards for social studies in South Dakota K-12 schools will be next year, the state Board of Education Standards has decided. The board will hold one hearing on Saturday, February 11, in Pierre. The...
Fundraiser held at Pizza Ranch for SDSU cheerleader Brianna DeMarais
We have an update on a story we first brought you back in October. That's when an SDSU cheerleader had part of her right leg amputated due to a rare condition. Since then, people have rallied around her to raise money and get her back on the sidelines cheering.
KELOLAND TV
Love late in life
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls couple is proving it’s never too late to find someone special. They are an example of what love, respect and friendship bring to a marriage. But for one of them, the clock is ticking. Both widowed, Orv and Kay Nettifee...
kelo.com
Artwork at Empire Mall depicts number of drivers injured in distracted driving crashes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A new sculpture at the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls is focused on encouraging drivers to put their cell phones down while they drive. The sculpture features 250 recycled cell phones in 250 small coffins. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says that represents the number of drivers killed or injured in distracted driving-related crashes in South Dakota during 2021. The artwork will remain at the Empire Mall for nine weeks and then will travel to various events statewide.
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND Thanksgiving Dish Bracket Challenge: Round 4
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After the weekend, round three of the KELOLAND Thanksgiving Dish Bracket Challenge has ended, and some early favorites have been eliminated. Welcome to the semifinal round. One meat now remains, but will it rise to meet its challenger? No desserts have made it to the end. Carbs are king in this round, but can they hold on to the finals? A casserole also has made it to the final four. Welcome to America.
KELOLAND TV
The Parade of Lights is set to kick off the holidays
Put down that turkey and pick up those twinkle lights! Are you looking for a fa-la-la-fabulous event to keep you and the kids busy this holiday weekend?. Joe Batcheller is the president of Downtown Sioux Falls and Tenley Schwartz the organization’s Marketing Manager. They joined us to discuss this weekend’s Parade of lights.
dakotanewsnow.com
DTSF announce Junior & Grand Marshals for Parade of Lights
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc. (DTSF) Board of Directors selected the Junior and Grand Marshals for the 30th Annual Parade of Lights. According to the Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc. (DTSF) press release, the Board of Directors selected the retired CEO of Howalt+McDowell Insurance and community leader Jeff Scherschligt as the official Grand Marshal. For 35 years, Jeff led Howalt+McDowell Insurance with the mantra “Client is King,” growing the agency from a solid base to a regional leader in its field.
gowatertown.net
Sioux Falls woman suing Hy-Vee over life-threatening infection
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–A Sioux Falls woman who contracted “life-threatening” E. coli bacterial infection has sued a California spinach producer and Hy-Vee for more than $75,000 in damages. The lawsuit, filed this week in U.S. District Court in South Dakota, alleges that the company behind a 2021 E.coli...
KELOLAND TV
Website for city of Sioux Falls to get a new look
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The website for the city of Sioux Falls had 1.5 million users in the past 12 months, said Allie Hartzler, Communications and Culture Officer for the city. “Two years before that it was 1.2 million,” Hartzler said. The website, siouxfalls.org, has about 70,000...
KELOLAND TV
Kenny Chesney bringing ‘I Go Back’ tour to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Country music superstar Kenny Chesney will make a trip to Sioux Falls next spring. The “I Go Back” tour will make a stop at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on May 11. Chesney will be joined by special guest Kelsea Ballerini. Tickets...
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: November 20th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Sioux Empire Brass is performing a Holiday Concert in Sioux Falls. The concert is at 4 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Concert-goers are asked to make a free-will offering. Gift & Thrift in Sioux Falls is hosting a Holiday Open House from noon...
dakotanewsnow.com
SDSU drag show organizers and performers explain their “kid-friendly” show
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A drag show that took place at South Dakota State University in Brookings on Wednesday evening is under the spotlight, partly because a lawmaker incorrectly stated that it was funded by university — and therefore taxpayer — money. But Representative Chris...
KELOLAND TV
Saturday Boredom Busters: November 19th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Walk a Mile in My Shoes, hosted by the St. Francis House, is an event to raise homeless awareness in Sioux Falls. Registration is at 10:30 a.m. at the Homeless Memorial located on 6th Street and the Big Sioux River, behind the LSS building. The walk to the St. Francis House begins at 11 a.m. Participants are asked to donate a new, or gently-used, backpack filled with 15-pounds of essential supplies.
beckersspine.com
Dr. Keith Baumgarten becomes 1st surgeon in South Dakota to operate with BEAR implant
Keith Baumgarten, MD, a surgeon at Orthopedic Institute in Sioux Falls, S.D., has become the first surgeon in the state to perform a procedure using a BEAR implant. BEAR, an acronym for bridge-enhanced ACL repair, has several advantages for repairing torn ACLs, including reduced pain after surgery, less long-term discomfort and faster healing times, according to press release from the institute.
