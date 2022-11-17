Read full article on original website
Mary Kathleen Johnson – Service 11/22/22 11 a.m.
Mary Kathleen Stephens Johnson of Park Hills died last Friday at the age of 96. Her funeral service will be Tuesday at 11 o’clock at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge with burial to follow at Saint Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. Visitation is Tuesday at...
Nelson R. Sinclair Service 11/22/22 11 a.m.
Nelson R. Skinny Sinclair of Bismarck died Friday at the age of 93. His funeral service is Tuesday at 11 o’clock at the Bismarck United Methodist Church with burial in the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Bismarck. Visitation is today at 5 o’clock with a VFW service at 6 at...
Melissa Rena Dierks — Service 11/28/22 5 P.M.
Melissa Rena Dierks of Hillsboro passed away on November 18th, she was 59 years old. The visitation for Melissa Dierks will be Monday (11/28) afternoon from 2 until the time of the funeral service at 5 at the Mahn Funeral Home in DeSoto.
Lots of new Jefferson County State Representatives in 2023
(Jefferson County, Jefferson City) There will be many new faces and names serving as the State Representatives in the Missouri House from Jefferson County next year. One of those is Ken Waller as he was elected as the representative in the 114th District. Waller is a former Jefferson County Executive, County Treasurer, and most recently the County Elections Clerk. Waller says this position will be much different.
Help The Hungry “Bakes It To A Million”
(Farmington) The Help the Hungry Bake Sale and Auction in Farmington was a huge success Saturday, as they officially “Baked It to a Million.” Chris Landrum is the organizer of this years event. She says they are overjoyed with the results. Landrum says months of hard work definitely...
Park Hills Residents Injured
(Jefferson County, MO) Two people from Park Hills, 43 year old Tiffany L. Cochran, and 65 year old Festle O. Moore, are recovering from moderate injuries after they were involved in a one car wreck in Jefferson County Thursday afternoon just before 3:30. Highway Patrol records show Cochran was driving east on Jarvis Road, at Peace Meadows Drive, when the car ran off the right side of the road and smashed into a tree. Cochran and Moore, who were not wearing their seat belts during the accident, were taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis.
Park Hills pair hurt in crash near Pevely
A Park Hills woman and man were injured Thursday, Nov. 17, in a one-car accident at Jarvis Road and Peace Meadows Drive west of Pevely, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 3:21 p.m., Tiffany L. Cochran, 43, of Park Hills was driving an eastbound 2003 Chevrolet Malibu, ran off...
Outbuilding in Gerald destroyed by fire
An outbuilding in Gerald is destroyed in a first-alarm fire. The Gerald-Rosebud Fire Protection District says crews were called to a fully-involved structure fire in the 600 block of Springfield Avenue Sunday. When they arrived, they found heavy fire conditions coming from an outbuilding. The fire was quickly brought under control.
Imperial man hurt in accident on Old Hwy. 21
An Imperial man was hurt in a single-vehicle traffic accident Saturday, Nov. 19, on Old Hwy. 21 in the Meramec Heights area between Arnold and Fenton. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Mark Koester, 62, was driving a 2011 Ford F150 north on Old Hwy. 21 at Happy Lane at 9 p.m. when he drove off the right side of the road and struck a tree, then the pickup overturned, eventually coming to rest off the right side of the road.
Fire destroys shed, pergola in Arnold area
A shed and nearby pergola were destroyed by fire in the 4900 block of Ridgeview Drive west of Arnold. The fire started after debris from a burning leaf pile was blown into the shed, the Rock Community Fire Protection District reported. Rock Fire got a call about the blaze at...
Law enforcement will have heavy presence through the Thanksgiving holiday
(Jefferson County) Thanksgiving is coming up on Thursday and with many people expected to be off work during the latter half of the week, law enforcement agencies are preparing for what could be a busy travel time. Corporal Logan Bolton with the Missouri State Highway Patrol goes over last year’s...
Earhart Insurance Discusses Medicare Options
(Farmington) Kristy Earhart with the Earhart Insurance Group in Farmington joined us on the radio to discuss some of your options in regards to Medicare and the current enrollment period. Hear our interview with Earhart below.
Missouri Administration Hearing Commission Recommends Denial of Sand Permit in Ste. Gen County
The Missouri Administration Hearing Commission issued its recommended decision Tuesday, November 16th in the appeal of the sand mining permit that was granted to Nexgen Silica in order to construct a silica sand mine in rural Ste. Genevieve County. The original permit was requested by Nexgen in February of 2022 and was granted by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources in June. Operation Sand, a group comprised of local residents opposing the mine, appealed that decision. The Commission has recommended that the decision be reversed and that the mining permit be denied. In the appeal Operation Sand alleged that in its application Nexgen failed to identify all persons with an interest in the property to be mined and failed to show that Nexgen had the legal right to mine the property. In its Recommended Decision, the AHC agreed, saying Nexgen’s permit application was incomplete. In particular, the AHC stated, “it is clear that the Program’s procedure for investigating applications led it to issue Nexgen’s permit unlawfully.” The AHC recommendation now goes to the Missouri Mining Commission for a final decision. The Mining Commission has not set a date for when the final decision on the permit appeal will be held. Click here to see the full decision.
High Ridge man hurt in crash in St. Charles
Wesley C. Davis, 30, of High Ridge was injured Monday, Nov. 14, in a three-vehicle accident on Hwy. 61 south of East Pitman Road in St. Charles County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:57 p.m., Davis was driving a 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser north on the highway and...
Salem father gets two life sentences for contributing to daughter's death
A Dent County man previously found guilty of contributing to the death of his adoptive daughter is sentenced to life. Randall Abney, of Salem, was found guilty of second-degree murder and abuse of a child resulting in death in August. It was last Friday when a jury sentenced him to life in prison on both counts.
WILLIAM DAVID “DAVE’’ RODDEN
William David “Dave’’ Rodden, 53, of Dixon, formerly of Lebanon, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Dixon. He was born July 25, 1969, to William Don Rodden and Patsy Ann Peckenpaugh Johnson. Dave was first married to Gabrielle Olma of Germany. In May of 2000 he was...
Ironton Man Injured in Wreck
(St. Francois County, MO) A man from Ironton, 59 year old Gary D. Emily, is suffering serious injuries following a traffic accident involving a pick up in St. Francois County Tuesday morning at 9:35. Highway Patrol records show Emily was driving north on Highway 221, at Henson Road, when he lost control of the truck in a curve. It ran off the left side of the highway and smashed into a tree. Emily, who was not wearing a seat belt during the accident, was taken to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis.
Festus R-6 Board votes to delay construction of new Wellness Center
(Festus) During its most recent meeting, the Festus R-6 Board of Education voted to delay construction of the new Wellness Center/Gymnasium project. Superintendent Dr. Nicki Ruess has more. My MO Info · KJ111822E.WAV. According to Dr. Ruess, it’s the board’s intention to revist the wellness center project every six...
Iron County Two Vehicle Wreck
(Iron County, MO) Three people are suffering moderate injuries after a two vehicle crash in Iron County Thursday afternoon about 12:20. According to Highway Patrol records the crash occurred as a van, driven by 69 year old Edward E. Kelley, was headed north on Highway 21 in Arcadia when it pulled into the path of a pick up driven south by 54 year old Scott L. Oatman of Annapolis. Kelley and his passenger, 23 year old Layne D. Kelley, also of Pilot Knob, as well as Oatman, were taken to Iron County Medical Center. All three were wearing their seat belts when the accident took place.
