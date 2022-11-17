Read full article on original website
Did Someone Save Disney’s Life Last Night? Behind Bob Iger’s Stunning CEO Return & What’s Next For Media Giant
Many Disney employees woke up this morning trying to make sense of a surreal Sunday night that some say felt like a dream. The Hollywood spectacle couldn’t have been scripted any better. As top Disney executives were filing into the Dodger Stadium hospitality tent for Elton John’s final North American concert, which streamed live on Disney+, news broke of Bob Iger replacing Bob Chapek as Disney CEO. The bombshell news sent Disney shares soaring and industry tongues wagging, but it also raises some thorny questions for the media giant despite the familiar hand taking the controls. Chapek was expected to be at...
Bob Iger Stands to Make $27 Million a Year in His Return as Disney CEO
Bob Iger is officially back as CEO of the Walt Disney Company, and the seasoned executive is taking a (very small) pay cut in his return to his old post. According to public filings from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, Iger’s annual base salary during this second term will be $1 million. However, under his employment agreement with the company, he also stands to earn a $1 million dollar annual bonus based on performance, as well as a $25 million long-term incentive award for each year of his contract. Thus, Iger can potentially earn $27 million dollars annually while...
