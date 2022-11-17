Man sustains injury following Portsmouth shooting on Dale Drive

Portsmouth Police are investigating another shooting on Dale Drive.

According to police, they are investigating a gunshot wound incident near the 100 block of Dale Dr.

They say one man sustained a non-life threatening injury.

Just last month, police also investigated a shooting on Dale Drive.

The shooting happened on Dale Drive on Sept. 24. Ashanti Britt, 22, died at the hospital from injuries sustained in the shooting. A 16-year-old was charged with murder.

News 3 will update this story once more details become available on Thursday's shooting.

