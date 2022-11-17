Read full article on original website
Related
kotatv.com
Rapid City church hands out free meals before Thanksgiving
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Not everyone has the means to cook a Thanksgiving meal or a family to celebrate with, but Valley Community Church in Rapid City wants to change that. ”We’re doing a drive-thru dinner, this is our third year of doing this. It’s a free dinner, everyone is welcome to it, first come, first serve. We’ve done just about 200 meals an hour this year, this is a record for us,” said Bill Resterer, with the outreach program for Valley Community Church.
kotatv.com
New deli & market helps customers know the story of their food
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The United States Environmental Protection Agency defines pursuing sustainability as “creating and maintaining the conditions under which humans and nature can exist in productive harmony to support present and future generations.”. Farms, businesses, even restaurants have hopped on the sustainability train. In Rapid City,...
kotatv.com
A dozen new firefighters joined the Rapid City Fire Department.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Throughout the 12-week training process, the recruits spent five days out of the week doing academic work and hands-on training to prepare for graduation to become full-fledged firefighters. The fireman built some essential skills they will carry throughout their journey as official department members. “It’s...
kotatv.com
Making stronger connections for Lakota students and South Dakota businesses
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A panel discussion was held today for students attending Oglala Lakota College and studying graphic art design. Black Hills Energy, a freelance graphic designer, and the Jackalope ad agency joined forces to talk about career opportunities, resume advice, and internships. The panelists explained different ways...
kotatv.com
Fire burns home in Wall
WALL, S.D. (KOTA) - Volunteer firefighters responded to a blaze at a home in rural Wall. Shortly before 3 PM Saturday, firefighters were called to the 1300 block of Eagle Cir. According to the Wall Volunteer Fire Department, crews found a free burning fire, that extended to the roof of a home.
kotatv.com
Top cowboys shine at Broncs in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rodeo fans in Rapid City were treated to a Saturday night special as the third annual Broncs in the Black Hills brought world-ranked riders and buckin’ broncs featured in the NFR. Ben Burns has highlights from some of the night’s top riders.
kotatv.com
Getting warmer over the weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Not as cold for Saturday with temperatures in the 30s for many. Plenty of sunshine is expected. We will be mostly sunny for Sunday and temperatures will continue to rise. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s to finish up the weekend. Next week...
kotatv.com
SD DOT seeks public input on Neck Yoke Road project
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The public is encouraged to give their thoughts on a potential construction project on the intersection of Neck Yoke Road and Highway 16 in Rapid City. The potential project by the South Dakota Department of Transportation includes asphalt surfacing, grading, as well as a bridge...
kotatv.com
Hermosa runs afoul of wastewater rules
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The town of Hermosa as fined $13,000 for violations related to its surface water discharge permit. The violations, according to a release from the state Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources, include failure to submit monitoring reports, failure to monitor land applied wastewater, violation of the Escherichia coli (E. coli) limit, and land application of wastewater.
kotatv.com
BHSU men’s basketball earns big win at East/West Challenge
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The 5th ranked Black Hills State men’s basketball defeated 19th ranked Minnesota-Moorhead 78-77 on Friday. Adam Moussa hit a buzzer beater to give the Yellow Jackets the win. Black Hills State is now 3-0 on the season and faces Augustana on Saturday.
Comments / 0