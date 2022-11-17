Read full article on original website
Related
Congressman Mike Levin wins re-election for California's 49th House District
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Democrat Mike Levin has won re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives in California's 49th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press. The incumbent congressman defeated Republican challenger Brian Maryott. Levin collected 155,076 votes when 96% of the precincts were reported. On the flip side, Maryott had 135,229 votes.
Rep. Mike Levin expands lead to 5 points in 49th Congressional District
Rep. Mike Levin held a five-point lead over challenger Brian Maryott in the race for the 49th Congressional District after election officials in both San Diego and Orange counties released more results Monday evening. The district is one of a handful that could help decide control of Congress and shape...
Is Democratic Rep. Katie Porter’s Reelection in Trouble?
Two Democrat congressional incumbents including prominent star Rep. Katie Porter find themselves in tight races to hold onto their seats after early election results poured in last night. The mixture of results reaffirms Orange County’s growing reputation as a “purple,” county, with a near even split between Republicans and Democrats...
NBC Los Angeles
Katie Porter Projected to Win Tight Southern California Congressional Race
Democratic Rep. Katie Porter is projected to secure reelection to Congress after a tough campaign against Republican challenger Scott Baugh. With nearly all the votes counted, Porter was projected by NBC News to defeat Baugh, a former legislator. The battleground District 47 is about evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans, but has a conservative streak that benefits her GOP challenger.
Washington Examiner
Midterm results: Republican Mike Garcia beats Democrat Christy Smith in California's 27th District
Rep. Mike Garcia (R-CA) has won reelection to a second full term, defeating a challenge from Democratic former state Assemblywoman Christy Smith in California's 27th Congressional District. The race was called Wednesday night as Republicans earned 218 seats to retake the House majority. The contest was a rematch after the...
Washington Examiner
Pelosi's daughter in running for quiet race to replace House speaker: Report
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has represented San Francisco in the House of Representatives since 1987, but with dim prospects for a Democratic majority, her tenure may be up after the midterm elections. While Pelosi has had no serious challengers for her congressional seat, a behind-the-scenes battle is playing out...
Trump could be tried for Felony Murder in 48 States
As Donald Trump announces his run for the Oval Office, the DOJ could still indict him for the insurrection on the Capitol on 6 January 2021. If found culpable, he could face treason and felony murder in 48 states and the District of Columbia.
Chronicle
Democrat Valerie Foushee wins 4th Congressional District, NC to send 7 Democrats, 7 Republicans to U.S. House
Democrat Valerie Foushee is projected to win her election to represent North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District, which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. She will succeed U.S. Rep. David Price, who announced in October 2021 that he will retire at the end of his term.
Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a moderate Democrat from the battleground state of Virginia, won against first-time House hopeful Yesli Vega in 2022's congressional election
Explore more race results below. Rep. Abigail Spanberger defeated Republican Yesli Vega in Virginia's 7th Congressional District. Though Joe Biden clinched Virginia in 2020, Donald Trump carried Spanberger's district twice. A Vega win would have helped House Republicans in their quest to reclaim power. Election 2022 Virginia Results Explore more...
Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
Faced with a Congress that would not endorse his expansive regulatory agenda, President Obama famously remarked, “I’ve got a pen and I’ve got a phone.” Almost 10 years later, governing by executive fiat continues. The latest round of policymaking by pen and phone came when President...
Results: Republican Eli Crane unseats Democratic Rep. Tom O'Halleran in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District election
Explore more race results below. Rep. Tom O'Halleran was defeated by Republican Eli Crane in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District. The 2nd District is largely rural and encompasses the northwest corner of the state. The redistricting process flipped the seat from a toss-up district to one that leans Republican. Election 2022...
Republican Kevin McCarthy will represent California's 20th Congressional District, ABC News projects
Republican Kevin McCarthy will represent California's 20th Congressional District, ABC News projects.
House majority near for Republicans; here's how remaining 10 races stand
(The Center Square) – At noon on Wednesday, a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives remained unresolved but was nearing a decision. By consensus, Republicans have been called victorious for 217 of the 435 seats and needed just one more to flip control of the chamber with 10 remaining. Races in California, where seven are uncalled, could be decided today and have a mix of the GOP and Democrats leading. ...
Kevin McCarthy wins nomination for House speaker but now must calm GOP's right flank
House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has cleared the first major step toward becoming House speaker.
Republicans win control of the U.S. House with 218th seat
Republicans clinched a majority in the U.S. House on Wednesday night after a Republican won reelection to a California seat that put the GOP over the top, according to Associated Press projections. Though not as decisive a victory as GOP leaders had hoped, Republican candidates flipped key seats in New York, Virginia, Oregon and Arizona […] The post Republicans win control of the U.S. House with 218th seat appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
GOP inches toward control of House, but a narrow majority would make things harder for McCarthy
Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield is still favored to become the next House speaker, but his possible majority looks much smaller than expected.
NBC San Diego
On Politically Speaking This Week: Midterm Election Results, CA Sports Betting Prop and More
In this week's Politically Speaking, U.S. Senator Alex Padilla reacts to 2022 Midterm Election results, U.S. Reps. Juan Vargas, Sara Jacobs and Scott Peters talk about a divided Congress, and California Sports betting propositions defeated. Politically Speaking. Catch up on previous episodes of Politically Speaking below:. Politically Speaking Oct 21.
Live Results: Washington Democrat Marie Pérez defeats Trump-backed Joe Kent, who ousted a pro-impeachment Republican
Explore more race results below. Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez defeated Republican Joe Kent in a Washington House race. Pérez's win will flip Washington's third district. Kent was a Trump-backed candidate who ousted the incumbent representative during the primaries. Election 2022 Washington Results Explore more election results. House (1 District)
Congressman Kevin McCarthy wins Republican nomination for House speaker
CBS News is now projecting that Republicans are just one seat away from reaching the 218 seats needed to gain control of the U.S. House. Meanwhile, Congressman Kevin McCarthy won the GOP nomination for House speaker after facing challenger Rep. Andy Biggs. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joins “CBS News Mornings” to discuss.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy has announced his bid for House Speaker
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, in a letter to his caucus on Wednesday, officially announced his intention to run for Speaker of the House. "I am running to serve as Speaker of the People's House and humbly ask for your support," McCarthy said in a letter obtained by NPR. Republicans...
Comments / 0