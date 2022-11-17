ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Voice of OC

Is Democratic Rep. Katie Porter’s Reelection in Trouble?

Two Democrat congressional incumbents including prominent star Rep. Katie Porter find themselves in tight races to hold onto their seats after early election results poured in last night. The mixture of results reaffirms Orange County’s growing reputation as a “purple,” county, with a near even split between Republicans and Democrats...
NBC Los Angeles

Katie Porter Projected to Win Tight Southern California Congressional Race

Democratic Rep. Katie Porter is projected to secure reelection to Congress after a tough campaign against Republican challenger Scott Baugh. With nearly all the votes counted, Porter was projected by NBC News to defeat Baugh, a former legislator. The battleground District 47 is about evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans, but has a conservative streak that benefits her GOP challenger.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Chronicle

Democrat Valerie Foushee wins 4th Congressional District, NC to send 7 Democrats, 7 Republicans to U.S. House

Democrat Valerie Foushee is projected to win her election to represent North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District, which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. She will succeed U.S. Rep. David Price, who announced in October 2021 that he will retire at the end of his term.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Business Insider

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a moderate Democrat from the battleground state of Virginia, won against first-time House hopeful Yesli Vega in 2022's congressional election

Explore more race results below. Rep. Abigail Spanberger defeated Republican Yesli Vega in Virginia's 7th Congressional District. Though Joe Biden clinched Virginia in 2020, Donald Trump carried Spanberger's district twice. A Vega win would have helped House Republicans in their quest to reclaim power. Election 2022 Virginia Results Explore more...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

House majority near for Republicans; here's how remaining 10 races stand

(The Center Square) – At noon on Wednesday, a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives remained unresolved but was nearing a decision. By consensus, Republicans have been called victorious for 217 of the 435 seats and needed just one more to flip control of the chamber with 10 remaining. Races in California, where seven are uncalled, could be decided today and have a mix of the GOP and Democrats leading. ...
COLORADO STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Republicans win control of the U.S. House with 218th seat

Republicans clinched a majority in the U.S. House on Wednesday night after a Republican won reelection to a California seat that put the GOP over the top, according to Associated Press projections. Though not as decisive a victory as GOP leaders had hoped, Republican candidates flipped key seats in New York, Virginia, Oregon and Arizona […] The post Republicans win control of the U.S. House with 218th seat appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
COLORADO STATE
NBC San Diego

On Politically Speaking This Week: Midterm Election Results, CA Sports Betting Prop and More

In this week's Politically Speaking, U.S. Senator Alex Padilla reacts to 2022 Midterm Election results, U.S. Reps. Juan Vargas, Sara Jacobs and Scott Peters talk about a divided Congress, and California Sports betting propositions defeated. Politically Speaking. Catch up on previous episodes of Politically Speaking below:. Politically Speaking Oct 21.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Business Insider

Live Results: Washington Democrat Marie Pérez defeats Trump-backed Joe Kent, who ousted a pro-impeachment Republican

Explore more race results below. Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez defeated Republican Joe Kent in a Washington House race. Pérez's win will flip Washington's third district. Kent was a Trump-backed candidate who ousted the incumbent representative during the primaries. Election 2022 Washington Results Explore more election results. House (1 District)
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS News

Congressman Kevin McCarthy wins Republican nomination for House speaker

CBS News is now projecting that Republicans are just one seat away from reaching the 218 seats needed to gain control of the U.S. House. Meanwhile, Congressman Kevin McCarthy won the GOP nomination for House speaker after facing challenger Rep. Andy Biggs. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joins “CBS News Mornings” to discuss.
WEKU

Rep. Kevin McCarthy has announced his bid for House Speaker

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, in a letter to his caucus on Wednesday, officially announced his intention to run for Speaker of the House. "I am running to serve as Speaker of the People's House and humbly ask for your support," McCarthy said in a letter obtained by NPR. Republicans...
CALIFORNIA STATE

