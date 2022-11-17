West Salem runner Brady Bliven wins Statesman Journal Athlete of the Week

West Salem runner Brady Bliven is the Statesman Journal's Athlete of the Week.

Bliven won the newspaper's poll for top area athletes, which is voted on by readers.

He ran a 15:30.5 to place seventh at the OSAA Class 6A state championships.

Here is another look at this week’s other nominees.

TC Manumaleuna, North Salem football: He had a touchdown pass and helped guide the Vikings past Newberg in a 34-14 postseason victory.

Meah Carley, Cascade volleyball: She had 21 assists in the OSAA Class 4A state title match as the Cougars placed second.

Lexi Herber, Salem Academy volleyball: She had 34 assists in the OSAA Class 2A state championship match as Salem Academy repeated as champion.