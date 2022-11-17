Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Community Comes Together for Bountiful Harvest to Help Families for ThanksgivingPJ@SCDDSNLexington, SC
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Two charged in West Columbia shooting
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Two people have been charged after a shooting in West Columbia Monday morning, according to the West Columbia Police Department. Police say, at 10:39 a.m., West Columbia Police Officers received a ShotSpotter alert indicating 10 rounds were fired at the 1200 block of Holland Street.
Columbia Fireflies host first annual Christmas lights show
Friday night at Segra Park, the home of the Columbia Fireflies hosted its very first holiday lights show and it’s something that will stick around for the season. “It’s kind of spectacular, there’s lights everywhere", said Ashley Hardey, who saw the lights for the first time. There...
Temporary Lane Closures announced ahead of Columbia Daybreak Run
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Ahead of the Columbia Daybreak 5K and 10K runs, the Columbia Police Department has announced Temporary Road Closures at the following intersections. The first run starts at 8 a.m. according to officials. Devine and Queen. Devine and King. Devine and Woodrow. Woodrow and Lee. Woodrow...
3 people displaced after house fire in Cayce
CAYCE, S.C. (WACH) — Three people are homeless after a house fire in Cayce on Saturday. The Cayce Fire Department responded to a house fire on Brookcliff Dr. Assisted by West Columbia Fire Department and Lexington County Fire Service, the fire was brought under control quickly. There were no...
Good Day Columbia Polls
Here you can find all the polls we are running on our morning show at WACH. Several polls may be running at a time so be sure you answer them all!. Tune in throughout the week to Good Day Columbia to see us discuss the results!. It's Thanksgiving week! Many...
Columbia police investigating fatal shooting of woman
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department reports a woman is dead after a shooting incident. Officials said she was driven to a local hospital where medical staff pronounced her dead. Investigators are gathering more information to determine what happened.
Freezing temperatures to start the work week, slowly warming up later on
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- Temperatures have been on the cooler side all weekend long and they're about to get colder. Heading into Monday morning, the thermometer will struggle to get above 30 degrees. Most of us will be in the mid to upper 20s - well below the freezing line.
One person dead in Orangeburg County two vehicle collision
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after a collision in Orangeburg County. Trooper Tyler Tidwell said the collision happened around 9:10 p.m. on Saturday, November 20 at U.S. Highway 301 near Elephant Road. A 2014 Jaguar SJR was traveling south...
High School Football Playoffs Highlights and Scores
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — High school football teams all over the state battled it out for a spot in the Upper and Lower State Championships next week. For full highlights, click on the video at the top of the page. Here are the scores from Friday night:. 5A:. Dutch...
The Salvation Army kicks off the holiday season
Columbia, S.C. (WACH) — The Salvation Army has officially kicked off it's holiday season. This afternoon the organization held it's annual program to bring in the joy of the Christmas season and campaigns. "The Salvation army has been such an intricate part of our community and that money stays...
PHOTO GALLERY: SEC Nation takes over the Horseshoe
The SEC Network's gameday morning show "SEC Nation" took over the Horseshoe Saturday morning ahead of the Gamecocks home finale hosting Tennessee. Check out some of the best signs and scenes from South Carolina's campus in the above slideshow!
Midlands turkey giveaways hopes to give families food for Thanksgiving
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A couple of Midlands group has come together to ease the burden of holiday costs for families this holiday season. Saturday was a day of giving in the city of Columbia. Living Faith Christian Center, and Chophouse 75 each hosted free turkey drives with hundreds of turkeys handed out to those in need.
All-time offensive performance gives Gamecocks upset over No. 5 Tennessee
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The scenes at Williams-Brice Stadium were unbelievable on Saturday night. South Carolina's final home game of the 2022 season turned out to be an all-time performance for the Gamecocks as they upset No. 5 Tennessee 63-38. "I'm so happy for them, and I'm so happy...
Gamecocks drop second straight in Charleston with defeat to Davidson
After a 2-0 start to the season, South Carolina Men's Basketball has now dropped two straight in the Charleston Classic with a 69-60 loss to Davidson Friday. The defeat comes after an 85-53 loss to Colorado State on Thursday. After trailing the Wildcats 23-16 after the opening 10 minutes, the...
WACH Fox's Fraendy Clervaud recaps his four weeks on paternity leave
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) --- Good Day Columbia anchor Fraendy Clervaud returns to WACH Fox after being on paternity leave for four weeks. My wife and I welcomed the birth of our third baby girl Anna Elyssa Clervaud on September 27, 2022. During my time off, I put together a weekly...
Gamecocks rally for overtime win at Stanford in overtime in top-two battle
(WACH) — Despite trialing for more than 40 minutes of the game, No. 1 South Carolina Women's Basketball emerged victorious from a trip to Stanford with a 76-71 win in California. After trailing by as many as 12 in the opening quarter, South Carolina whittled away at the Cardinal's...
'Don't forget me': Local mothers behind bars pen messages to babies through lullabies
COLUMBIA, SC — For mothers behind bars, building relationships with their newborns, is a huge challenge. And now, through a special partnership with the State Department of Corrections and the University of South Carolina’s School of Music is bridging the gap. It was nothing but melodies at the...
Coroner identifies man who killed himself in Lexington County domestic violence incident
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Lexington County Coroner has identified the man found dead during a standoff at a Westgate Drive home on Tuesday. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Standoff at West Columbia home ends with one dead, one rescued. Coroner Margaret Fisher said 24-year-old John Thompson Greene...
