ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wach.com

Two charged in West Columbia shooting

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Two people have been charged after a shooting in West Columbia Monday morning, according to the West Columbia Police Department. Police say, at 10:39 a.m., West Columbia Police Officers received a ShotSpotter alert indicating 10 rounds were fired at the 1200 block of Holland Street.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Columbia Fireflies host first annual Christmas lights show

Friday night at Segra Park, the home of the Columbia Fireflies hosted its very first holiday lights show and it’s something that will stick around for the season. “It’s kind of spectacular, there’s lights everywhere", said Ashley Hardey, who saw the lights for the first time. There...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Temporary Lane Closures announced ahead of Columbia Daybreak Run

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Ahead of the Columbia Daybreak 5K and 10K runs, the Columbia Police Department has announced Temporary Road Closures at the following intersections. The first run starts at 8 a.m. according to officials. Devine and Queen. Devine and King. Devine and Woodrow. Woodrow and Lee. Woodrow...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

3 people displaced after house fire in Cayce

CAYCE, S.C. (WACH) — Three people are homeless after a house fire in Cayce on Saturday. The Cayce Fire Department responded to a house fire on Brookcliff Dr. Assisted by West Columbia Fire Department and Lexington County Fire Service, the fire was brought under control quickly. There were no...
CAYCE, SC
wach.com

Good Day Columbia Polls

Here you can find all the polls we are running on our morning show at WACH. Several polls may be running at a time so be sure you answer them all!. Tune in throughout the week to Good Day Columbia to see us discuss the results!. It's Thanksgiving week! Many...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Columbia police investigating fatal shooting of woman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department reports a woman is dead after a shooting incident. Officials said she was driven to a local hospital where medical staff pronounced her dead. Investigators are gathering more information to determine what happened.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

One person dead in Orangeburg County two vehicle collision

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after a collision in Orangeburg County. Trooper Tyler Tidwell said the collision happened around 9:10 p.m. on Saturday, November 20 at U.S. Highway 301 near Elephant Road. A 2014 Jaguar SJR was traveling south...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
wach.com

High School Football Playoffs Highlights and Scores

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — High school football teams all over the state battled it out for a spot in the Upper and Lower State Championships next week. For full highlights, click on the video at the top of the page. Here are the scores from Friday night:. 5A:. Dutch...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

The Salvation Army kicks off the holiday season

Columbia, S.C. (WACH) — The Salvation Army has officially kicked off it's holiday season. This afternoon the organization held it's annual program to bring in the joy of the Christmas season and campaigns. "The Salvation army has been such an intricate part of our community and that money stays...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

PHOTO GALLERY: SEC Nation takes over the Horseshoe

The SEC Network's gameday morning show "SEC Nation" took over the Horseshoe Saturday morning ahead of the Gamecocks home finale hosting Tennessee. Check out some of the best signs and scenes from South Carolina's campus in the above slideshow!
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Midlands turkey giveaways hopes to give families food for Thanksgiving

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A couple of Midlands group has come together to ease the burden of holiday costs for families this holiday season. Saturday was a day of giving in the city of Columbia. Living Faith Christian Center, and Chophouse 75 each hosted free turkey drives with hundreds of turkeys handed out to those in need.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Gamecocks drop second straight in Charleston with defeat to Davidson

After a 2-0 start to the season, South Carolina Men's Basketball has now dropped two straight in the Charleston Classic with a 69-60 loss to Davidson Friday. The defeat comes after an 85-53 loss to Colorado State on Thursday. After trailing the Wildcats 23-16 after the opening 10 minutes, the...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

WACH Fox's Fraendy Clervaud recaps his four weeks on paternity leave

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) --- Good Day Columbia anchor Fraendy Clervaud returns to WACH Fox after being on paternity leave for four weeks. My wife and I welcomed the birth of our third baby girl Anna Elyssa Clervaud on September 27, 2022. During my time off, I put together a weekly...

Comments / 0

Community Policy