Arizona State

Great news

As anticipated, Donald Trump declared his candidacy for president in 2024 on Tuesday evening. This is welcome news for Democrats, particularly after doing so well in the midterms against the party formerly known as the GOP. To boost his cred with QAnon cultists and solidify his status as a real stable genius, Trump should announce the late JFK Jr. as a potential running mate, provided he returns from the dead soon. It would be the MAGA/Q dream ticket.
Trump 2024 rivals court his donors at big Las Vegas meeting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Republican Party's nascent 2024 class, emboldened as ever, openly cast Donald Trump as "a loser” over and over on Friday as they courted donors and activists fretting about the GOP's future under the former president's leadership. Trump's vocal critics included current and former...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Frisch concedes to Boebert in close contest for U.S. House District 3

Adam Frisch made a statement on Friday morning via Zoom in which he said he had conceded the race for U.S. House District 3 to incumbent Lauren Boebert. Frisch, a Democrat and former member of the Aspen City Council, said the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office will move forward with an automatic recount because the margin of victory was so small. He said his campaign was not requesting the recount.
COLORADO STATE
Biden's granddaughter Naomi, Peter Neal wed at White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trailed by a lengthy, flowing veil, President Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden walked across the South Lawn of the White House on Saturday toward an altar of shrubs and flowers to marry her longtime boyfriend Peter Neal in a rare wedding on the grounds. Theirs was...
WASHINGTON STATE
Packets of red wave

Apparently the only red wave this election was Trump sitting on a couple packets of McDonald’s ketchup!

