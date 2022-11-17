Read full article on original website
Related
Aspen Daily News
Great news
As anticipated, Donald Trump declared his candidacy for president in 2024 on Tuesday evening. This is welcome news for Democrats, particularly after doing so well in the midterms against the party formerly known as the GOP. To boost his cred with QAnon cultists and solidify his status as a real stable genius, Trump should announce the late JFK Jr. as a potential running mate, provided he returns from the dead soon. It would be the MAGA/Q dream ticket.
Aspen Daily News
Trump 2024 rivals court his donors at big Las Vegas meeting
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Republican Party's nascent 2024 class, emboldened as ever, openly cast Donald Trump as "a loser” over and over on Friday as they courted donors and activists fretting about the GOP's future under the former president's leadership. Trump's vocal critics included current and former...
Health Care — Democrats request DOJ action on anti-trans threats
🦃 President Biden pardoned two turkeys today as part of the annual Thanksgiving tradition. Chocolate and Chip will get to live at North Carolina State University and hopefully never have to hear any more corny jokes at their expense. Today in health news, House Democrats decried the anti-trans threats...
Pompeo says head of teacher’s union is the ‘most dangerous person in the world’
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a Monday interview that he believes Randi Weingarten, the head of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) union, is the “most dangerous person in the world.”. In an interview with Semafor, Pompeo, who is thought to be eyeing a potential 2024...
Aspen Daily News
Frisch concedes to Boebert in close contest for U.S. House District 3
Adam Frisch made a statement on Friday morning via Zoom in which he said he had conceded the race for U.S. House District 3 to incumbent Lauren Boebert. Frisch, a Democrat and former member of the Aspen City Council, said the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office will move forward with an automatic recount because the margin of victory was so small. He said his campaign was not requesting the recount.
LGBTQ groups slam Walker for ad attacking transgender athletes
LGBTQ rights groups on Monday called on Republican Herschel Walker to pull a new campaign ad in Georgia’s Senate runoff that refers to transgender women and girls as “biological males” that should be barred from competing on female sports teams. The release of the ad comes just...
Aspen Daily News
Biden's granddaughter Naomi, Peter Neal wed at White House
WASHINGTON (AP) — Trailed by a lengthy, flowing veil, President Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden walked across the South Lawn of the White House on Saturday toward an altar of shrubs and flowers to marry her longtime boyfriend Peter Neal in a rare wedding on the grounds. Theirs was...
Aspen Daily News
Packets of red wave
Apparently the only red wave this election was Trump sitting on a couple packets of McDonald’s ketchup!
Comments / 0