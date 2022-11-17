ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prep football: Stat stars from NCS 1st-round games

By GUS MORRIS THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
 4 days ago
Here are the top local performers from the opening round of the North Coast Section playoffs last week.

Jacob Pruitt, junior, quarterback, Rancho Cotate

13-for-16 passing, 204 yards, 115 rushing yards, 7 total TDs in a 49-14 win over Livermore.

Judson Anderson, junior, quarterback, Windsor

22-for-28 passing, 375 yards, 5 TDs in a 41-15 win over College Park

Sammy Long, senior, quarterback, Analy

22-for-35 passing, 260 yards, 6 TDs in a 49-42 win over San Rafael.

Jaret Bosarge, senior, quarterback, St. Vincent

Eight-for-14 passing, 156 yards, 54 rushing yards, 3 total TDs in a 28-15 win over Hoopa Valley.

Silas Pologeorgis, senior, running back, Petaluma

14 carries, 171 yards, TD and 11 total tackles (four solo) in a 49-31 loss to Cardinal Newman.

Santino Acevedo, senior, running back, Cardinal Newman

20 carries, 133 yards, 3 TDs and a fumble recovery on defense in a 49-31 win over Petaluma.

Kai Hall, senior, running back, St. Vincent

22 carries, 124 yards, TD in a 28-15 win over Hoopa Valley.

Chase Miller, junior, running back, Petaluma

15 carries, 114 yards, TD in a 49-31 win over Cardinal Newman.

Kaize Steverson, junior, running back, Cardinal Newman

10 carries, 53 yards, 2 TDs, 13 total tackles (seven solo) and a fumble recovery on defense in a 49-31 win over Petaluma.

Tupotu Hale, junior, running back, Rancho Cotate

13 carries, 106 yards, 61 receiving yards in a 49-14 win over Livermore.

Hayden Anderson, sophomore, wide receiver, Windsor

Eight catches, 196 yards, 2 total TDs and 2 interceptions on defense in a 41-15 win over College Park.

Sailasa Vadrawale, senior, wide receiver, Rancho Cotate

Six catches, 44 yards, 3 TDs and a blocked field goal in a 49-14 win over Livermore.

Joseph Campbell, junior, wide receiver, Windsor

Three catches, 39 yards, 2 TDs and an interception on defense in a 41-15 win over College Park.

Nicholas Ayre, senior, wide receiver, Cardinal Newman

87-yard kickoff return for a TD and 10 total tackles (eight solo) in a 49-31 win over Petaluma.

London Sundell, junior, defensive end, Petaluma

10 total tackles (three solo), two for loss with a sack in a 49-31 loss to Cardinal Newman.

Dominic Morris, junior, linebacker, Windsor

10 total tackles (nine solo), two for loss in a 41-15 win over College Park.

Don’t see your team’s stats? Send them to us at sports@pressdemocrat.com.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.

