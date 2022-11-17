ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teller County, CO

Two killed in Teller County murder-suicide identified

By Ashley Eberhardt
 4 days ago

(TELLER COUNTY, Colo.) — Two victims of an apparent murder-suicide near Florissant on Sunday, Nov. 13 have been identified by the Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO).

29-year-old Adrianna Mills and 27-year-old Sean Mills were identified as the two people found dead in the Colorado Mountain Estates Subdivision south of Florissant.

TCSO said deputies originally responded to the subdivision just before 7:20 a.m. on Sunday on a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found Adrianna and Sean dead, with three unharmed children present. The children are safe and in the custody of the Department of Human Services, TCSO said.

On Monday, Nov. 14, Andrew Wommack Ministries sent a statement, confirming that Adrianna and Sean were employees and former students of Charis Bible College.

“All of us at Andrew Wommack Ministries and Charis Bible College are devastated to hear of the passing of two Andrew Wommack Ministries employees and former students,” said Billy Epperhart, CEO of Andrew Wommack Ministries and Charis Bible College. “Prayers are continually being made for the family and loved ones left behind, and we will certainly be doing all we can to help those grieving this horrific loss. We are cooperating with the authorities and will continue to assist in any way possible.”

The shooting remains under investigation, and TCSO said it is being classified as an apparent murder-suicide.

