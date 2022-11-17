Read full article on original website
bigislandvideonews.com
University of Hawaiʻi 6-Year Strategic Plan Approved
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The University of Hawaiʻi Board of Regents last week voted in support of the updated strategic plan, as well as UH mission and vision statements. (BIVN) – During a recent meeting in Hilo, the University of Hawaiʻi Board of Regents approved new six-year strategic plan for the 10-campus UH system.
mediafeed.org
University of Hawaii at Manoa will cost you this much
Not only is the University of Hawaii at Manoa located on the beautiful island of Oahu, but it also is a well-respected research institution, particularly in oceanography, astronomy, evolutionary biology, Pacific Islands and Asian studies, and more. In 2021/22, University of Hawaii tuition was $12,186 for in-state students and $34,218 for out-of-state students. Compare these numbers to the national average for public four-year schools of $10,740 for in-state students and $27,560 for out-of-state students.
midpac.edu
Mid-Pacific Announces the Hiring of Vice President of Academic Affairs
Mid-Pacific welcomes Elizabeth F. Cleary. Elizabeth will serve as Vice President of Academic Affairs effective July 1, 2023. Elizabeth brings with her over two decades of experience in leadership roles in independent schools, including her current role as Head of School at the Miami Valley School in Dayton, Ohio. Elizabeth is energized by educational change and brings the passion, drive and know-how to build sustainable models of learning and advance our vision of future-proof education for the next generation.
the university of hawai'i system
New Kauaʻi CCPV system cuts electricity costs
Kauaʻi Community College recently celebrated the dedication of a new photovoltaic system on its campus. The solar panel system, built by Greenpath Technologies, is part of the University of Hawaiʻi’s ongoing commitment to increasing energy efficiency across its 10 campuses and moving toward its goal of net-zero energy by 2035.
Non-profit refurbishes computers to donate to students in need
In such honor, there is a non-profit organization here on Oahu known as Hawaiian Hope who's focus in their service, at least one of their focuses, is refurbishing and recycling computers which then they will turn around and donated back to students in need.
hawaiibusiness.com
A Legacy of Generosity Lives On
When Grafton Jhung was growing up in Honolulu in the 1930s and ’40s, he didn’t have it easy. “[His mother Caroline] was a single mom, raising three boys, and she worked as a seamstress and a tailor near Hickam Air Force Base to make ends meet,” says his daughter Catherine Jhung. “They just didn’t have a lot of money, and that had a strong impact on my father. I think it really drove him to succeed later in life.”
Backlog delays food stamps for hundreds of families
Struggling families have not been getting food stamps issued by the state. They've reached out to KHON2 to find out what's holding up the benefits.
hawaiipublicradio.org
A group from Finland offers advice on how to tackle Honolulu's housing crisis
November is Homelessness Awareness Month and a group from Finland, who are leaders in the field, are in Honolulu for a conference on homelessness and housing solutions. The Conversation’s Lillian Tsang sat down with former CEO and Senior Advisor of the Y-Foundation Juha Kaakinen and the Director of Housing Policy at the Hawaiʻi Budget and Policy Center Kenna StormoGipson . The two first met this summer where 55 nations gathered to learn about working models to end homelessness.
Salvation Army: Thanksgiving events across the islands
The Salvation has announced their Thanksgiving food distribution programs and schedules for this year.
Honolulu Night Market returns for the holidays
Our Kaka'ako, a mixed-use, urban-island community by Kamehameha Schools, is bringing back the Honolulu Night Market on Saturday, Nov. 19. The street event will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Keawe St. and Auahi St. in the heart of Kaka'ako.
kamoi.net
“Warrior” Marching Band and Color Guard Win Big at Mililani
On Saturday, November 12, the Kamehameha Schools “Warrior” Marching Band and Color Guard competed in the 25th annual Mililani Trojans Bandfest. The competition is the culmination of the long marching season and is the last marching event of the year for bands across the island of Oahu. This...
hawaiinewsnow.com
City Council gets a ‘doomsday presentation’ on sea level rise ― and pledges action
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The ongoing fight against the effects of climate change took centerstage at the Honolulu City Council on Thursday. In the past, the council’s Zoning and Planning Committee has drafted bills surrounding coastal erosion and climate change. But lawmakers are now looking at creating comprehensive legislation focused on shoreline development.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Residents of West Oahu complex report lingering water issues a year after Red Hill crisis
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been a year since a leak in the Navy’s underground Red Hill fuel storage facility contaminated a water system that serves about 93,000 people on Oahu. Despite reassurances from military leaders, residents in one Ewa Beach community say they’re still suffering the effects.
HNL airport increasing its parking rates
As you prepare your future traveling plans you may want to be aware that there will be increased parking rates at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.
Expect hurdles in Oahu concealed-carry processing
Concealed-carry gun permit applications can start to be processed on Oahu as soon as Monday, Nov. 21. That is after the mayor approved rules submitted by the police chief last week, which take effect 10 days after that sign-off.
Salvation Army giving out free Thanksgiving meals
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Salvation Army said it's gotten a head start on the holidays and have already handed out free thanksgiving meals over the weekend.
The Best Place To Live In Hawaii
Hawaii is consistently ranked as one of the best states in which to live. We're narrowing it down to the one city that beats out all of the rest.
KITV.com
HNL Airport preps for Thanksgiving week
HONOLULU (KITV)- Thanksgiving is less than a week away and holiday travel is on people's minds. Daniel K. Inouye International Airport has announced some measures to make your time at the airport a little easier, and safer. Security will be on high alert for thanksgiving week. “We work hand in...
Concerns over Hawaii mail theft as holidays approach
"Yeah, especially during the holiday season when the package delivery rate increases so much, and people know that it's gifts and things," said Jim Harrow, CEO of Security Alarm Shop.
Hawaii football defeats UNLV on senior night
Hawaii closed out its 2022 home slate against UNLV on Saturday night.
