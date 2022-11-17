ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

the university of hawai'i system

New Kauaʻi CCPV system cuts electricity costs

Kauaʻi Community College recently celebrated the dedication of a new photovoltaic system on its campus. The solar panel system, built by Greenpath Technologies, is part of the University of Hawaiʻi’s ongoing commitment to increasing energy efficiency across its 10 campuses and moving toward its goal of net-zero energy by 2035.
University of Hawaii at Manoa will cost you this much

Not only is the University of Hawaii at Manoa located on the beautiful island of Oahu, but it also is a well-respected research institution, particularly in oceanography, astronomy, evolutionary biology, Pacific Islands and Asian studies, and more. In 2021/22, University of Hawaii tuition was $12,186 for in-state students and $34,218 for out-of-state students. Compare these numbers to the national average for public four-year schools of $10,740 for in-state students and $27,560 for out-of-state students.
Local organizations serve an eviction notice to the U.S Navy

HONOLULU – It has been nearly a year since fuel leaks at Red Hill contaminated water for residents in the area. As many families continue to deal with the aftermath, local organizations today served an eviction notice to the U.S. Navy. Around a dozen protestors from the Oahu Water...
City Council gets a ‘doomsday presentation’ on sea level rise ― and pledges action

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The ongoing fight against the effects of climate change took centerstage at the Honolulu City Council on Thursday. In the past, the council’s Zoning and Planning Committee has drafted bills surrounding coastal erosion and climate change. But lawmakers are now looking at creating comprehensive legislation focused on shoreline development.
A group from Finland offers advice on how to tackle Honolulu's housing crisis

November is Homelessness Awareness Month and a group from Finland, who are leaders in the field, are in Honolulu for a conference on homelessness and housing solutions. The Conversation’s Lillian Tsang sat down with former CEO and Senior Advisor of the Y-Foundation Juha Kaakinen and the Director of Housing Policy at the Hawaiʻi Budget and Policy Center Kenna StormoGipson . The two first met this summer where 55 nations gathered to learn about working models to end homelessness.
Lessons Learned 40 Years Ago From Hurricane Iwa

We Americans make a point of observing the anniversaries of major historic and natural events. Maybe there’s a psychological benefit in recalling traumatic events shared with many others. I don’t know psychology, but I do think emergencies are important learning opportunities that can benefit us years later. The...
Sneak Peek: The Lei Stand Cocktail Lounge in Chinatown

What do you get when you mix a celebratory gift with a disco-washed, island-inspired aesthetic, then add a collection of talented makers and shakers? The Lei Stand is more than just the newest cocktail lounge to sprout up on Bethel Street—it’s also a real-life lei stand. Owners Ryan...
