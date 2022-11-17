Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Workers at BP Refinery Will Not Help With Restart Unless Wage Demands Met -Union
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Workers at BP's Rotterdam refinery, which is currently offline, will not help restart operations unless their wage demands are met, union leaders said on Monday. The company said on Saturday it expected to have the refinery back on line "early" this week after an unspecified technical problem. Union...
FTX Shows Need to Regulate Crypto Before It Gets Big, Says Bank of England
LONDON (Reuters) - The implosion of cryptocurrency exchange FTX shows the need to bring the crypto world within the regulatory framework, Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Monday. FTX, which has filed for U.S. bankruptcy court protection, has said it owes its 50 biggest creditors nearly $3.1...
Musk Tells Twitter Staff No More Layoffs Planned - Verge
(Reuters) - Twitter's new owner Elon Musk told staff in an all-hands meeting that the company does not plan more layoffs and is recruiting for engineering and ad sales roles, according to a tweet by a the Verge reporter. (This story has been refiled to correct syntax, add Twitter in...
Younger Chinese Are Spurning Factory Jobs That Power the Economy
SHENZHEN (Reuters) - Growing up in a Chinese village, Julian Zhu only saw his father a few times a year when he returned for holidays from his exhausting job in a textile mill in southern Guangdong province. For his father's generation, factory work was a lifeline out of rural poverty....
Fed's Mester Says She Supports Smaller Rate Hike in December
(Reuters) -The Federal Reserve can downshift to smaller interest rate hike increments from next month as it fine-tunes its policy actions to help bring down high inflation while keeping the economy humming, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on Monday. "I think we can slow down from the 75 at...
