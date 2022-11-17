Read full article on original website
Nazir Stackhouse, Jack Podlesny named SEC Players of the Week
UGA football junior defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse and senior place-kicker Jack Podlesny have each been named SEC Players of the Week for Week 12 of the 2022 season, the SEC announced on Monday. Nazir Stackhouse was named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week after recording a career-high five tackles, including...
Brock Bowers named 2022 Biletnikoff Award semifinalist
UGA football sophomore tight end Brock Bowers has been named a semifinalist for the 2022 Biletnikoff Award, according to an announcement from the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation. Bowers is one of 12 players named as a semifinalist for the award, which recognizes the season’s outstanding receiver in college football. Any...
Todd Monken named 2022 Broyles Award semi-finalist
UGA offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Todd Monken has been named a semi-finalist for the 2022 Broyles Award, the Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation announced on Tuesday. The Broyles Award is an annual award that is presented to the top assistant coach in college football. Todd Monken is one of...
Kirby Smart, Bulldogs preview 2022 Georgia Tech football game
UGA football head coach Kirby Smart and two players, Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Jack Podlesny, spoke with the media on Monday about their upcoming home game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Top-ranked Georgia and Georgia Tech will square off on Saturday, Nov. 26 at Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in...
Roberts, Georgia run past Bucknell, 65-61
ATHENS, Ga. – A strong second-half offensive display helped the Georgia men’s basketball team past the Bucknell Bison at Stegeman Coliseum on Friday night, 65-61. With the win, Georgia improves to 3-1 on their young seasron. The Bison move to 2-2 overall. Terry Roberts led all scorers tonight...
