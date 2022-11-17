Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Biden's Granddaughter Naomi, Peter Neal Wed at White House
WASHINGTON (AP) — Trailed by a lengthy, flowing veil, President Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden walked across the South Lawn of the White House on Saturday toward an altar of shrubs and flowers to marry her longtime boyfriend Peter Neal in a rare wedding on the grounds. Theirs was...
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Kyiv grapples with power outages as winter sets in
Nov 22 (Reuters) - Ukrainians braced for a winter with little or no power in several areas including Kyiv where temperatures have already dropped below freezing as relentless Russian strikes crippled half of the country's energy capacity. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged residents of Kyiv and several other areas to limit electricity use.
U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Challenge to Republican-Drawn Texas Electoral District
(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away an appeal by Black and Hispanic voters accusing the Republican-led Texas legislature of intentionally redrawing a state Senate district to diminish their political clout, part of broader challenge to congressional and state legislative maps in the state. The justices declined...
U.S. Grants $1.1 Billion to Keep Diablo Canyon Nuclear Plant Open
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration said on Monday it has approved conditional funding of up to $1.1 billion to prevent the closure of the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant in California, as part of its effort to fight climate change. The Pacific Gas & Electric plant, which was set...
Report of Second Major U.S. Supreme Court Leak Draws Calls for Probe
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A New York Times report of a former anti-abortion leader's claim that he was told in advance about the outcome of a major 2014 U.S. Supreme Court case involving contraceptives triggered calls on Saturday for an investigation of a court still reeling from the leak of a landmark abortion rights ruling.
Arizona Attorney General Wants Report on Voting Machine Problems
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Arizona Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich's office has demanded that Maricopa County officials provide a report on the voting machine problems that caused some delays in the battleground state during this month's midterm elections. A letter dated Saturday by Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Wright calls for county...
N. Dakota Faults Judge's Reasoning in Blocking Abortion Ban
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota attorney general's office said Monday that a judge did not use a “rational mental process” when he determined there was a “substantial probability” that a constitutional challenge to the state's abortion ban would succeed. The state argued in...
Russia Trying to Exhaust Ukraine's Air Defenses, Pentagon Official Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Russia's surge in missile strikes in Ukraine is partly designed to exhaust Kyiv's supplies of air defenses and finally achieve dominance of the skies above the country, a senior Pentagon official said on Saturday. Russia has been hammering cities across Ukraine with missile strikes over the past week,...
U.S. Disappointed Kosovo and Serbia Fail to Reach Agreement, State Dept Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is disappointed Kosovo and Serbia have failed to agree on a solution to their dispute over car license plates used by the ethnic Serb minority in Kosovo, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement. Both Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti and...
Biggest U.S. Rail Union Digs in on Paid Sick Time, Raising Threat of Strike
WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Workers at the largest U.S. rail union voted against a tentative contract deal reached in September, raising the possibility of a year-end strike that could cause significant damage to the U.S. economy and strand vital shipments of food and fuel. Train and engine service members of...
U.S. Supreme Court Rebuffs Dispute Over Nursing Home COVID Suits
(Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear California nursing home operator Glenhaven Healthcare's bid to avoid a lawsuit filed in state court over the COVID-19 death of a resident, turning away the company's effort to move the case into federal court to gain immunity from such litigation.
Kentucky Mayor, Alan Keck, Runs for GOP Governor Nomination
SOMERSET, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky mayor is the latest candidate to file for the Republican nomination for governor in next year's race. Alan Keck, 37, filed to run Monday, after recently winning his second term as mayor of Somerset, news outlets reported. In running for reelection, Keck listed...
Israel's Netanyahu Wins Defamation Lawsuit Against Ex-PM
JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu won a defamation lawsuit on Monday against a predecessor who had alleged that he, his wife and his son were mentally ill, but received reduced compensation due in part to his political prominence. Netanyahu's lawyer hailed the ruling as "the shattering of another...
Trump Snubs Twitter After Musk Announces Reactivation of Ex-President's Account
(Reuters) -Donald Trump on Saturday said he had no interest in returning to Twitter even as a slim majority voted in favor of reinstating the former U.S. President, who was banned from the social media service for inciting violence, in a poll organized by new owner Elon Musk. Slightly over...
Zelenskiy Promises Victory Over Russia on Protest Anniversary
KYIV (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy marked Ukraine's annual Day of Dignity and Freedom on Monday by celebrating the sacrifices made by Ukrainian people since Russia's invasion and saying his country would endure and prevail. In a video address to the nation, Zelenskiy hailed the contributions made by Ukrainians -...
Ukraine Circus Boss Talks His Way Out of Trouble After Being Shot
KHERSON, Ukraine (Reuters) - When veteran Ukrainian circus director Vladyslav Holub realised in early March that Russian forces were approaching the city of Kherson, he and two other performers joined an elderly militia manning a checkpoint on the outskirts. The decision was not a success. The Russian forces attacked, destroying...
U.S. Calls for U.N. Security Council President's Statement on North Korea Missiles
(Reuters) -The United States on Monday called for a United Nations Security Council presidential statement to hold North Korea accountable over its missile tests after Pyongyang launched an intercontinental ballistic missile last week capable of reaching the U.S. mainland. The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield said it...
Trump's Company Kicks off Defense Case in Criminal Tax Fraud Trial
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Former U.S. President Donald Trump's real estate company began mounting a defense on Monday in its criminal trial on charges including tax fraud after the prosecution rested its case, questioning an outside accountant who the Trump Organization contends should have caught a top executive cheating on taxes.
