FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Potomac, MarylandLuay RahilPotomac, MD
A New Thrift Shop Pushing Boundaries to Help Homeless YouthUplift LoudounPurcellville, VA
Baklava Fundraiser for Pediatric Cancer Returns with $5K GoalUplift LoudounSterling, VA
Visit the Most Charming Christmas Town in VirginiaTravel MavenMiddleburg, VA
Triangle craft seemed to 'skip' across WV skyRoger MarshKearneysville, WV
mocoshow.com
Germantown Family Celebrates the Holidays and Tradition With Extravagant Light Display
The Salgado family of Germantown has had a Christmas light display as far back as they can remember. The incredible display includes giant lighted arches, over 25 inflatables characters, a 20ft snowman, thousands of lights, an animatronic Santa, and more. They call it the Salgado Family Christmas Display, and it’s...
This Maryland Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical Experience
There are so many wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season in the state of Maryland-from light displays to festive holiday markets. There's one experience in particular though that's especially magical and that's the scenic Polar Express ride. Keep reading to learn more.
mymcmedia.org
Westfield Montgomery Mall Abuzz for Holiday Concert
Westfield Montgomery mall was packed to the rafters for a holiday kickoff concert Sunday featuring The Maryland Youth Ballet, a string quartet, a tribute band, and the Washington Nationals Racing Presidents. The event was hosted by popular TV host and actor Mario Lopez. And oh yeah, Santa Claus showed up at the end of the concert to officially ring in the holiday season.
fox5dc.com
DC's Downtown Holiday Market returns with dozens of local vendors
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The Annual Downtown Holiday Market has kicked off in D.C. with more than 70 vendors, including many local and Black-owned or minority-owned businesses. "The Downtown Holiday Market is a winter favorite in DC – a great place to meet up with friends, pick up gifts, support local entrepreneurs, and then spend time enjoying downtown," said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. "DC is home to thousands of small businesses and we know that the holiday season is an important time of year for them. This holiday season, remember to shop small and shop local."
mocoshow.com
Brookside Gardens’ Garden of Lights Display Opens Friday, November 18
Montgomery Parks announces the opening of this year’s Brookside Gardens’ annual Garden of Lights outdoor, walk-through winter light display on Friday, November 18 (preview photos and video available below). Garden of Lights features glimmering one-of-a-kind displays adorning the flowerbeds and pathways throughout Brookside Gardens. New features this year include a winter wonderland scene with tall ice-like formations and falling snow in the Rose Garden and oversized colorful flower forms throughout the Formal Gardens. All new displays were handcrafted by Montgomery Parks staff.
theburn.com
Papa Deeno’s Pizza headed to new Loudoun shopping plaza
A new pizza restaurant is in the works for the Chantilly/South Riding area of Loudoun County. It’s called Papa Deeno’s Pizza and it’s coming to the new Whitman Farm plaza at Braddock and Gum Spring roads. Papa Deeno’s is taking a small space next door to the...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best 8 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Virginia
1. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm in Lovettsville. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm offers a unique dining experience in a rural corner of Northern Virginia. This small restaurant is located in a stately all-glass dining room, with a modern decor paired with rustic charm. It is the ideal place to hold a special occasion.
theburn.com
Fogo de Chão will open Reston location in December
The countdown is underway for the grand opening of the new Fogo de Chão restaurant at the Reston Town Center. The popular Brazilian steakhouse will begin welcoming guests on Friday, December 2. Fogo made the announcement Thursday evening. It’s the 70th location for the brand and the fourth in...
theburn.com
Walls starting to go up at Loudoun first Sonic Drive-In
A little breaking news update to share with everyone who is eagerly awaiting the arrival of the new Sonic Drive-In coming to Leesburg. A milestone has been reached with the first walls going up at the new fast-food restaurant. A big thanks to FOB (Friend Of the Burn) Dave W....
tysonstoday.com
Let’s Go to the Movies
Elevate your movie-going experience at Tysons’ ShowPlace ICON theatre. The recent pandemic really took a bite out of area movie theatre attendance. Especially for the ShowPlace ICON Theatre & Kitchen at The Boro, which had the unfortunate luck to open just days before the world shut down. Now that...
fox5dc.com
Holiday events this weekend in DC, Maryland and Virginia
The holidays are here, and the D.C. area is ready with crafts, food, gifts and more! Enjoy a walk through D.C.'s annual Downtown Holiday Market, pop over to Prince George's to make your own festive wreath or try your hand (or feet) at ice skating in Alexandria. Want more ideas...
mymcmedia.org
Hypothermia Alert Issued Through Saturday Morning
Cold temperatures prompted county officials to issue a Hypothermia Alert for Montgomery County. The alert will last from 7 p.m. Friday through 11 a.m. Saturday. The county issues hypothermia alerts when temperatures drop below 32 degrees. During periods of extremely cold weather, there’s more concern for children, seniors, animals, and homeless individuals who may be outdoors. Any concerns for people or pets may be reported by calling 301.279.8000.
Inside Nova
Prince William School Board adopts 2023-24 school calendar
The Prince William County School Board finalized the 2023-24 school year calendar during its Nov. 15 meeting, moving the first day of school up one day to Aug. 14. The last day of school will be June 7, up a week from this school year’s last day, June 14. The teacher last day will come three days earlier than this year, on June 12.
gmufourthestate.com
ALEXANDRIA ‘WEREWOLF KILLER’ IS MASON STUDENT
Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story noted that John Hollis confirmed Bhasin was a Mason student. He confirmed that the information on People Finder was up-to-date and that is it updated weekly. On July 18, 2018, then 34-year-old, Pankaj Bhasin stabbed Brad Jackson more than 50 times...
NBC Washington
On Dec. 5, Virginia's HOV Rules Will Change on I-66. Here's What to Know
A big warning for drivers in Northern Virginia: Changes are coming to Interstate 66, both inside and outside the Capital Beltway. HOV requirements along the entire length of I-66, from Rosslyn to Gainesville, will go from HOV-2 to HOV-3 starting Dec. 5. All other drivers will have to pay to use the toll lanes.
Inside Nova
Man robs Manassas Bank of America
Police are searching for a masked man who robbed the Bank of America on Sudley Road outside Manassas Saturday morning. The man walked into the bank at 8501 Sudley Road just before 9:20 a.m., and approached a teller. He passed a note demanding money and implying he was armed with a firearm, Prince William County police Officer Wade Dickinson said.
WTOP
Which DC-area hospitals graded poorly on preventable medical errors?
Though national trends have improved, a new report says some of the D.C. region’s hospitals grade poorly when it comes to preventable medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections. According to an assessment by the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog organization focused on patient safety, the University of Maryland Capital...
Rising respiratory illnesses have local hospitals warning of a 'bed crisis'
WASHINGTON — Like much of the nation, our area is seeing a surge in respiratory viruses following two years of mask wearing and social distancing. The impact is taking over area hospitals. THE QUESTION:. How many hospital beds remain available and just how at-risk is our area?. THE SOURCES:
NBC Washington
Condo Owner's Suicide Caused Gaithersburg Building Explosion: Police
An explosion that ripped through two condo buildings in Gaithersburg, Maryland, and left at least 10 people injured was the act of a man who died by suicide, Montgomery County police said Friday. A medical examiner identified a body search crews found in the rubble on Thursday as Juan Pablo...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Virginia
- If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
