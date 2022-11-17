Read full article on original website
A restaurant in Oregon threatened to fire servers who didn't surrender their cash tips, a Labor Department investigation found
A restaurant in Oregon said it would fire servers who didn't surrender their cash tips, a DOL investigation found. The restaurant said it instead gave staff more reliable earnings by paying twice the minimum wage. Cooks also weren't paid overtime wages, per the DOL. The restaurant was ordered to pay...
Company Slammed for Sending Employee Voided Check 6 Months Late
"They sent payment well after they were legally required to and with a form of payment that was already void when they mailed it," one user commented.
Complex
Krispy Kreme to Pay Almost $1.2 Million to Workers Who Weren’t Paid Overtime
Krispy Kreme will pay millions in back wages and damages to some of its almost 9,200 employees in the U.S. The Associated Press reports that the donut company failed to pay 516 of its employees for overtime following wage theft complaints at one Krispy Kreme shop. The Department of Labor then launched an investigation into the entire chain of stores—242 locations—and found that there were “widespread and systemic” breaches of the law.
Krispy Kreme agrees to pay $1.2m to settle pay violations
Krispy Kreme will pay nearly $1.2 million in back wages and damages to workers to resolve overtime pay violations under a settlement announced Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor. The payments will go to 516 workers in multiple locations for what the labor department described as “widespread and systematic” violations. According to a filing in U.S. District Court, Krispy Kreme hasn’t calculated overtime correctly for its assistant district managers for the last three years. The Department of Labor says Krispy Kreme was supposed to include workers’ bonuses when determining their pay rate but stopped doing that around November 2019. In a statement, Krispy Kreme said it didn’t agree with the labor department’s findings but agreed to settle the case with no admission of wrongdoing.
High Stakes: Diddy Spends $185 Million To Become The Owner Of The First & Largest Black-Owned Cannabis Company
Sean 'Diddy' Combs is now the cannabis industry! Last week, he acquired two cannabis businesses in a deal worth up to $185 million.
Kroger Ordered to Pay Two Former Employees They Fired Over Refusal to Wear a Multicolored Heart
A Kroger store found themselves in the middle of a lawsuit after they fired two of their workers over the workers' refusal to wear a multicolored company apron. Kroger was requiring the two former employees to wear an apron with a multicolored heart and phrase. One of the employees, Brenda Lawson, asked not to wear the apron because she considered the symbol to be an LGBTQ symbol and her religious beliefs do not allow her to support or promote LGBTQ +.
Food Stamps: What Is the Most Money You Can Make To Qualify?
In 2019, 35.7 million people relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to eat, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but enrollment had been steadily declining since 2013....
States That Are Sending Out Tax Refund Checks: November 2022
In South Carolina, there are millions of citizens who are going to be receiving a one-time income tax rebate that can go up to $700. Checks will be printed and mailed or given out as a debit card or as direct deposit during the first days and weeks of November. They will continue being sent out throughout the end of 2022.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payment: Monthly $841 check to be sent to millions in just six days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are slated to receive their monthly $841 payment for November in just six days. Recipients did not receive a check this month due to a scheduling quirk — Oct. 1 falling on a weekend — that gave them two paychecks in September. SSI payments are issued by the Social Security Administration on the first of each month, but when that day falls on a holiday or weekend, payments are issued on the last weekday before the first of the next month, according to the SSA.
5 Best Southern Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
You're planning to retire and have your sights set on a warm climate. Specifically, you want to settle down in the South, but you need to find new hometown that's affordable on a fixed income. Social...
California Families Can Get $400 Per Month From State
California is opening another universal income program. This one will have a different beneficiary group. It will pay out $400 monthly for two years. This amount adds up to $9,600.
Dollar General Is "In Violation of the Law"
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
USPS Suspends Service In These 3 States
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Costco Is Recalling 148,000 Pounds of This Chicken Product
Costco Is Recalling 148,000 Pounds of This Chicken Product
CNET
How to See the Amount Your Social Security COLA Increase Will Be in 2023
An 8.7% increase in benefits is coming to Social Security beneficiaries in January 2023 due to a cost of living adjustment, or COLA. (Supplemental Security Income recipients will get their first increased check in December.) If you want to know how much your new payment amount will be before then, you'll need to create an online My Social Security account by Nov. 15 to see the increase.
WPTV
20 States Are Sending Out Stimulus Checks To Eligible Residents
Although the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the unemployment rate dipped to 3.5% in September, inflation also remained near a 40-year high. As a result, many families are living paycheck to paycheck. While the IRS has made adjustments that could mean lower tax rates for many next year, the federal government has no plans to send out more stimulus checks.
Will Food Stamps Increase Because of Inflation?
Even in a year when prices for just about everything are skyrocketing, the surging price of food stands out. In June, the federal government's food-at-home index -- meaning food you buy at a grocery...
Food Shortages That May Happen In 2023
In a lot of ways, modern U.S. consumers are spectacularly spoiled. We don't mean to be critical, since the ability to obtain virtually anything you want at any time is fairly great. But the widespread, constant availability of so many products and services has led to an expectation that those items will always be available. As a result, even a minor inconvenience can lead to stress and panic sometimes — particularly when it comes to our food.
IRS: 9M families who did not claim free COVID money notified
WASHINGTON — Starting this week, the Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to more than 9 million individuals and families who appear to qualify for a variety of key tax benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. Many in this group may be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits depending on their personal and family situation.
Walmart Location Unexpectedly Closing
A major Walmart retailer is permanently shuttering, surprising residents. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, WTAE.com, and Google.com.
