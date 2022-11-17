Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
U.S. Working to Sign on to Loss and Damage Agreement - Sources
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - The United States is working to find a way it can agree to proposals put forward at the COP27 summit in Egypt on creating a fund to help developing countries meet the cost of climate disasters, a source close to the negotiations said on Saturday.
US News and World Report
Saudi Arabia's Dar Al Arkan Signs Deal With Trump Family for Oman Project
DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian real estate developer Dar Al Arkan said it signed an agreement with former U.S. President Donald Trump's company to use the Trump Brand for its $4 billion project in the Gulf state of Oman that includes a golf course, hotel and villas. The regulatory statement...
US News and World Report
Morgan Stanley IM Launches $1 Billion Climate-Focused Private Equity Strategy
LONDON (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley Investment Management said on Monday it had launched a new $1 billion private equity strategy to invest in companies which will remove 1 gigaton of carbon dioxide emissions from the atmosphere by 2050 or prevent that amount entering the atmosphere. Companies need trillions of dollars...
US News and World Report
Collapsed FTX Owes Nearly $3.1 Billion to Top 50 Creditors
(Reuters) -Cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which has filed for U.S. bankruptcy court protection, said it owes its 50 biggest creditors nearly $3.1 billion. The exchange owes about $1.45 billion to its top ten creditors, it said in a court filing on Saturday, without naming them. FTX and its affiliates filed for...
News Corp. Activist Investor Calls Potential Merger With Fox A Bad Idea, Suggests Others Ways To Maximize Value “For All Shareholders”
Irenic Capital, which owns about 2% of News Corp. has taken issue with its potential merger with Fox, noting the latter’s advertising exposure and legal exposure. A combination would create a more complex company and turn off investors, instead of boosting the company’s lagging stock price, it said in a letter to the News Corp. board, suggesting, instead, a spinoff of the digital real estate business or of Dow Jones. Irenic believes a merger would benefit Fox far more than News Corp. and warned that the board has a fiduciary duty to explore all possible avenues to create value beyond the...
US News and World Report
Workers at BP Refinery Will Not Help With Restart Unless Wage Demands Met -Union
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Workers at BP's Rotterdam refinery, which is currently offline, will not help restart operations unless their wage demands are met, union leaders said on Monday. The company said on Saturday it expected to have the refinery back on line "early" this week after an unspecified technical problem. Union...
US News and World Report
Musk Tells Twitter Staff No More Layoffs Planned - Verge
(Reuters) - Twitter's new owner Elon Musk told staff in an all-hands meeting that the company does not plan more layoffs and is recruiting for engineering and ad sales roles, according to a tweet by a the Verge reporter. (This story has been refiled to correct syntax, add Twitter in...
US News and World Report
Private, Public Sectors Must Work Together to Promote Financial Equity
Business leaders, civic officials and local changemakers convened at a Nov. 16 U.S. News & World Report forum to discuss solutions for addressing financial inequity in New York and the country as a whole. Panelists widely agreed that the private and public sectors must work together to implement strategies for making the economy more equitable for all.
US News and World Report
FTX Shows Need to Regulate Crypto Before It Gets Big, Says Bank of England
LONDON (Reuters) - The implosion of cryptocurrency exchange FTX shows the need to bring the crypto world within the regulatory framework, Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Monday. FTX, which has filed for U.S. bankruptcy court protection, has said it owes its 50 biggest creditors nearly $3.1...
US News and World Report
Younger Chinese Are Spurning Factory Jobs That Power the Economy
SHENZHEN (Reuters) - Growing up in a Chinese village, Julian Zhu only saw his father a few times a year when he returned for holidays from his exhausting job in a textile mill in southern Guangdong province. For his father's generation, factory work was a lifeline out of rural poverty....
US News and World Report
Biggest U.S. Rail Union Digs in on Paid Sick Time, Raising Threat of Strike
WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Workers at the largest U.S. rail union voted against a tentative contract deal reached in September, raising the possibility of a year-end strike that could cause significant damage to the U.S. economy and strand vital shipments of food and fuel. Train and engine service members of...
US News and World Report
U.S. Grants $1.1 Billion to Keep Diablo Canyon Nuclear Plant Open
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration said on Monday it has approved conditional funding of up to $1.1 billion to prevent the closure of the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant in California, as part of its effort to fight climate change. The Pacific Gas & Electric plant, which was set...
US News and World Report
Explainer: What Did COP27 Accomplish?
The United Nations climate conference concluded in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on Sunday without a formal commitment to phase out all fossil fuels – the main source of global warming. But climate change activists could claim at least one victory: wealthier nations, which are responsible for most greenhouse gas emissions,...
US News and World Report
US VP Harris Announces $20 Million New Clean Energy Funding for Mekong Region
BANGKOK (Reuters) - U.S Vice President Kamala Harris announced $20 million in new funding for clean energy projects in the Mekong region, during the last day of her tour of Thailand on Sunday following a regional summit. She spoke to civil society and business leaders in Bangkok after the close...
US News and World Report
Two Estonian Citizens Arrested in $575 Million Cryptocurrency Fraud, Money Laundering Scheme
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Two Estonian citizens were arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on an 18-count indictment for their alleged involvement in a $575 million cryptocurrency fraud and money laundering conspiracy, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday. Sergei Potapenko and Ivan Turõgin, both 37, allegedly defrauded hundreds of thousands of victims through...
US News and World Report
Macron Hosts European CEOs to Counter US Move Temptation
PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday will host a dinner with a number of European chief executives to convince them not to move production to the United States, where lower energy prices and the Inflation Reduction Act is proving a lure. European leaders have been alarmed by...
US News and World Report
China Reports 24,473 New COVID Cases; Some Beijing Businesses Shut
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China reported a slight decline in new COVID-19 cases on Saturday as numerous cities battled outbreaks, and as restaurants and other businesses in Beijing shut after authorities urged people to stay home over the weekend. Authorities have recently sought to ease the impact of their tough zero-COVID policy,...
Comments / 0