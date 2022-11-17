ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

TheDailyBeast

‘F Ya’ll’: UVA Student Recalls Terrifying Moment Shooter Opened Fire on Bus

When University of Virginia pre-med student Ryan Lynch went to see The Ballad of Emmett Till on Sunday with two dozen other students from her African-American Theater class, she noticed one of them sitting by himself during the play.Lynch, a 19-year-old sophomore who transferred to UVA from Hampton University this year, met student-athlete Christopher Jones earlier in the semester at a tryout for a campus fashion show. But both of them got busy, and neither participated. The two reconnected on Sunday’s outing to Washington D.C., about 2.5 hours from the UVA campus in Charlottesville.Following the show, Lynch made sure to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
US News and World Report

There’s More to Barn Hunting Than Smelling a Rat

BEALETON, Va. (AP) — Some dogs sprinted like deer into the drafty barn, with its tin roof that rumbled every time the wind gusted—which it did often on a chilly Sunday afternoon. Others did more of an amble as if they had all day to sniff every piece...
BEALETON, VA

