Workers at BP Refinery Will Not Help With Restart Unless Wage Demands Met -Union
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Workers at BP's Rotterdam refinery, which is currently offline, will not help restart operations unless their wage demands are met, union leaders said on Monday. The company said on Saturday it expected to have the refinery back on line "early" this week after an unspecified technical problem. Union...
U.S. Working to Sign on to Loss and Damage Agreement - Sources
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - The United States is working to find a way it can agree to proposals put forward at the COP27 summit in Egypt on creating a fund to help developing countries meet the cost of climate disasters, a source close to the negotiations said on Saturday.
Collapsed FTX Owes Nearly $3.1 Billion to Top 50 Creditors
(Reuters) -Cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which has filed for U.S. bankruptcy court protection, said it owes its 50 biggest creditors nearly $3.1 billion. The exchange owes about $1.45 billion to its top ten creditors, it said in a court filing on Saturday, without naming them. FTX and its affiliates filed for...
Younger Chinese Are Spurning Factory Jobs That Power the Economy
SHENZHEN (Reuters) - Growing up in a Chinese village, Julian Zhu only saw his father a few times a year when he returned for holidays from his exhausting job in a textile mill in southern Guangdong province. For his father's generation, factory work was a lifeline out of rural poverty....
Biggest U.S. Rail Union Digs in on Paid Sick Time, Raising Threat of Strike
WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Workers at the largest U.S. rail union voted against a tentative contract deal reached in September, raising the possibility of a year-end strike that could cause significant damage to the U.S. economy and strand vital shipments of food and fuel. Train and engine service members of...
Fed's Mester Says She Supports Smaller Rate Hike in December
(Reuters) -The Federal Reserve can downshift to smaller interest rate hike increments from next month as it fine-tunes its policy actions to help bring down high inflation while keeping the economy humming, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on Monday. "I think we can slow down from the 75 at...
U.S. Grants $1.1 Billion to Keep Diablo Canyon Nuclear Plant Open
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration said on Monday it has approved conditional funding of up to $1.1 billion to prevent the closure of the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant in California, as part of its effort to fight climate change. The Pacific Gas & Electric plant, which was set...
