ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Lubbock Meals on Wheels volunteer serves 40+ years, encourages community to participate in fundraiser

By Elizabeth Fitz
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BEEg3_0jEvfXEp00

LUBBOCK, Texas — The ‘Easy as Pie’ Fundraiser is almost over and a longstanding Lubbock Meals on Wheels volunteer said on Thursday that the organization has a long way to go to reach its goal of $75,000.

Debbie Ernst said she has delivered thousands of meals to her west Texas neighbors.

“I volunteer because my grandmother had Meals on Wheels delivered to her in 1967 and I thought when I grow up, ‘that’s what I’m doing,’ and I have been doing it nearly 40 years and I love every bit of it.”

Escaped inmate that posed threat to West Texas school captured

Ernst added, she has no plans to stop anytime soon.

“Never. I guess I’ll be delivering until they have to deliver to me,” she laughed.

Volunteers with Lubbock Meals on Wheels do more than deliver food.

“I do a little wellness check. I observe to see if they’re okay, if things seem to be well, and try to chat with them for a minute or two,” said Tom Walker, who has volunteered with the group since 2013. “I know [for] the homebound and the ones that live alone, I might be the only person they see that day and that’s important for them to talk to somebody that cares about them.”

Why was Danny Trejo in Lubbock on Thursday?

Donating to Meals on Wheels means giving back to neighbors like Mr. Williams, Ernst explained.

“It means a lot to me. It helps. It sure does. We both can’t hardly get around and it’s hard for me to cook,” said Mr. Williams, a Lubbock Meals on Wheels recipient.

Serving the community in this way is very rewarding, Walker explained.

Salvation Army of Lubbock helping the homeless combat the cold weather

“One thing you find out a lot about is just how blessed you really are in life. You meet these folks, and they give you a big smile, and you realize, this is a good thing,” Walker described.

If you’d like to give back this holiday season, you can participate in the ‘Easy as Pie Fundraiser,’ where you donate $5 at any United, Market Street or Amigos register in exchange for a coupon for a free Miss Smith’s Pie.

Meals on Wheels “Easy as Pie” campaign underway with the help of United Supermarkets

100 percent of the proceeds go to Lubbock Meals on Wheels. The community has already raised $30,000 toward the organization’s goal of $75,000 and the last day to participate is Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FMX 94.5

Candlelight Memorial In Lubbock For The Victims Of Club Q

5 people were killed in Colorado Springs Saturday night. In an act of hate, a gunman opened fire inside a club in Colorado Springs this past Saturday night. The club was known as an LGBTQ+ hangout. Five people were killed and at least 25 were injured, some critically, before people in the club took the gunman down. Reportedly, this same gunman had threatened to blow the place up before.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

‘It’s totally worth it:’ 11 Lubbock kids find forever families for National Adoption Day 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — For National Adoption Day, eleven kids in the Hub City were adopted into their forever families at Lubbock Impact. Those with St. Francis Ministries hosted the event, and many family members were there to witness each special moment. Amy Guzman completed her first adoption back in March, but she thought she should […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Long-time Lubbock foster family finalizes their first adoption

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some Lubbock families had the day they’ve been waiting for on Friday. National Adoption Day brought nine foster children and their families together to celebrate the finalization of their adoption journeys. One of those families has been waiting four years to adopt one of their...
LUBBOCK, TX
ttuhub.net

Abandoned pets roam Lubbock streets and fill local shelters to the brink

As the cold weather sets in, countless pets abandoned by their owners roam the streets of Lubbock, forcing local shelters and animal lovers to take in more than they can. Lubbock Animal Shelter & Adoption Center (LAS) currently has 397 animals in its care—two and a half times more than the shelter’s capacity of 150. About 97 percent are dogs.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock woman remembers sister killed by drunk driver

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is reporting nearly 7,000 crashes in Lubbock so far in 2022, hundreds more than last year. Lucinda Holt lost her sister back in 2003 in a crash with a drunk driver. “A child that lost her mother. All of us, all of...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock, Amarillo areas to get new trout stock for winter fishing

LUBBOCK, Texas — Long drives stopping you from fishing this winter? Now, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s (TPWD) winter trout stocking program will offer fishing opportunities for anglers near Lubbock. Starting November 23 and ending March 3, TPWD will stock around 335,000 Rainbow Trout in over 180...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

5 taken to hospital after “faulty gas venting” in Central Lubbock apartment

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Central Lubbock apartment building was evacuated after reports of “the smell of gas” from inside one of the apartments. Lubbock Fire Rescue officials stated there was “faulty gas venting” in the unit. A natural gas heater was turned on and the occupants smelled the odor. However, there was not a leak. The heater was not set up to vent properly out of the apartment, creating the carbon monoxide exposure to the residents.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

West Texas, Panhandle area lakes to be stocked with trout

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Need a new fishing spot? Anglers in Levelland and the surrounding communities have the opportunity to find one closer to home. The Texas Parks and Wildlife’s Inland Fisheries Division will stock more than 335,000 rainbow trout in about 180 locations across the state. The deliveries will start in November and last until March.
LEVELLAND, TX
FMX 94.5

A Lubbock Movie Theater Has An Amazing Menu Item You Must Try

Okay hear me out guys, my friend and I just went to the movies. We were going to see the new Black Panther (which is amazing by the way) and we stumbled upon greatness. When I go to the movie theaters I love to get snacks. I always to get popcorn but this time I needed something a little more. So we were at the Premiere Cinemas theater at the South Plains Small. They have stepped up their game.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy