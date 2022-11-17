Lubbock Meals on Wheels volunteer serves 40+ years, encourages community to participate in fundraiser

LUBBOCK, Texas — The ‘Easy as Pie’ Fundraiser is almost over and a longstanding Lubbock Meals on Wheels volunteer said on Thursday that the organization has a long way to go to reach its goal of $75,000.

Debbie Ernst said she has delivered thousands of meals to her west Texas neighbors.

“I volunteer because my grandmother had Meals on Wheels delivered to her in 1967 and I thought when I grow up, ‘that’s what I’m doing,’ and I have been doing it nearly 40 years and I love every bit of it.”

Ernst added, she has no plans to stop anytime soon.

“Never. I guess I’ll be delivering until they have to deliver to me,” she laughed.

Volunteers with Lubbock Meals on Wheels do more than deliver food.

“I do a little wellness check. I observe to see if they’re okay, if things seem to be well, and try to chat with them for a minute or two,” said Tom Walker, who has volunteered with the group since 2013. “I know [for] the homebound and the ones that live alone, I might be the only person they see that day and that’s important for them to talk to somebody that cares about them.”

Donating to Meals on Wheels means giving back to neighbors like Mr. Williams, Ernst explained.

“It means a lot to me. It helps. It sure does. We both can’t hardly get around and it’s hard for me to cook,” said Mr. Williams, a Lubbock Meals on Wheels recipient.

Serving the community in this way is very rewarding, Walker explained.

“One thing you find out a lot about is just how blessed you really are in life. You meet these folks, and they give you a big smile, and you realize, this is a good thing,” Walker described.

If you’d like to give back this holiday season, you can participate in the ‘Easy as Pie Fundraiser,’ where you donate $5 at any United, Market Street or Amigos register in exchange for a coupon for a free Miss Smith’s Pie.

100 percent of the proceeds go to Lubbock Meals on Wheels. The community has already raised $30,000 toward the organization’s goal of $75,000 and the last day to participate is Wednesday, Nov. 23.

