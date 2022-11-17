Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
Westfield High School’s vocal and instrumental students make districts
WESTFIELD — On Saturday, Nov. 12, Westfield State University was the setting where hundreds of student musicians from high schools across Western Massachusetts auditioned for the Senior District Music Festival sponsored by the Massachusetts Music Educators Association. One dozen instrumental and vocal students from Westfield High School qualified for the district competition.
Business Monday ETC: Nov. 21, 2022
As it celebrates its 50th year, the Springfield Technical Community College dental hygiene program received a $12,500 donation for scholarships from Delta Dental, an insurance provider. College president John B. Cook announced the donation in a ceremony on Oct. 26 at the dental clinic and thanked Dennis Haglund, director of...
Dewey’s Jazz Lounge, Sen. Adam Gomez host Thanksgiving charity event
Dewey’s Jazz Lounge and Senator Adam Gomez are teaming up to provide 150 meals to homeless and impoverished people in Springfield for their 2nd annual “Thanksgiving Dinner for the Community” event on Tuesday. Staff members of the popular jazz lounge and restaurant will work alongside Sen. Gomez...
5 Mass. colleges rank in top 10 Division 3 football teams in New England
Another season of New England small college football is coming to an end, but five colleges in Massachusetts are making waves for their football programs. Noontime Sports compiled a list from their poll of the top New England Division 3 college football teams. Here’s how they ranked. Springfield College...
Arts Beat: Christmas choices include pops, ballet, Celtic, classical and more
The Berkshire Theatre Critics Awards, known as “The Berkies,” were handed out on Nov. 14. In 22 categories, there were 26 winners, including two ties. Daniel Elihu Kramer, retiring artistic director of Chester Theatre, received the Larry Murray Award for outstanding community service. Barrington Stage Company was the big winner. Its production of “Waiting for Godot” won outstanding play and its production of “A Little Night Music” was named outstanding musical. For details: bit.ly/wn11yq.
What’s Happening In Amherst?
You can help us make our events calendar more useful by sending us your listings and including contact information and/or a link for more information. Send events listings to amherstindy@gmail.com. IN PERSON ONGOING OR MULTI-DAY EVENTS. EVERY SATURDAY THROUGH NOVEMBER 19. AMHERST FARMERS’ MARKET. Town Common 7:30 a.m –...
Former Springfield Police officer Alexander O’Neil enjoys success with memoir of time in foster care
SPRINGFIELD — Alexander O’Neil remembers the night he told his siblings he would write a book on their time in the state’s foster care system. However, the 78-year-old never dreamed that his memoir, “Is There Any Love Down Back?: The Four Boys,” would earn enough attention that entertainment company Lionsgate would express interest in adapting it for the screen.
Annual Girls on the Run 5K raises $25,000
Girls on the Run of western Massachusetts is hosting its 5k event Sunday morning in Westfield.
Odor Prompts Early Dismissal Of Both Pittsfield High Schools
Superintendent Joe Curtis made a decision to release students early on Friday from both Pittsfield High School and Taconic due to fumes that came from work being done on the gymnasium floors. Apparently, there was some miscommunication on when work on the floors was supposed to start. Curtis apologized and...
Free holiday meals handed out to Springfield families
The Old Hill Neighborhood and the Mason Square community are giving away holiday meals on Monday.
Florence Pie Bar in Northampton named one of New England’s top pie shops
The Florence Pie Bar, a favorite of Northampton locals, has earned distinction as one of the region’s best places for a slice of pie. Yankee Magazine, the New Hampshire-based publication covering all things New England travel and culture, named the pie shop one of the region’s best. The...
Springfield vigil remembers 48 people who died in traffic crashes in Hampden County this year
SPRINGFIELD – A 62-year-old Springfield man was killed while riding his bicycle in East Longmeadow. A 69-year-old Northampton bicyclist was struck and killed by a distracted driver. A 34-year-old Chicopee man died while crossing the street, hit by a Springfield man driving 70 mph. “All of these people lost...
Mayflower Marathon kicks off at MGM Springfield amid chill and optimism
Unfazed by bone-chilling winds, Terry Maxey spent Monday morning outside MGM Springfield alongside three 48-foot-tractor trailers — trailers he and other volunteers at the 29th annual Mayflower Marathon hoped to fill with food donations by the end of the event on Wednesday. “Our goal is always to do better...
Western Mass. couples take on new families on National Adoption Day
SPRINGFIELD — Brooke and Steve Deren have plenty of kids. Four, to be exact, in their blended family. But on Friday, they took on two more. On National Adoption Day, foster parents formally welcomed new children into their families. There were 100 children adopted across the state through the Department of Children and Families on Nov. 18 and a handful in Springfield’s Juvenile Court.
Looking Back: Photos from 20 years of Longmeadow field hockey dominance in Western Mass.
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. For the past 20 years, Longmeadow has dominated the field hockey scene in Western Massachusetts. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our...
JCC confirms fire Friday
The Springfield Firefighters have been called to the Jewish Community Center in Springfield. 22News also has a crew there and can confirm that smoke can be seen coming from the roof of the building and the rescue squad is also on location.
Chelan Brown accuses former MGM Springfield President Mike Mathis of lying to state, running casino like ‘a fraternity’
A former employee at MGM Springfield filed a discrimination lawsuit last week alleging that senior management — including MGM Springfield’s President at the time Michael Mathis — racially discriminated against her and pressured her to submit falsified reports on the company’s diversity hiring practices to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.
After Commerce Bans Phones, Students Give Surprising Reactions
Widespread concern about phone use has prompted Commerce to require all students to keep their phones in locked pouches during school, and student response has proven more positive than one might expect. Paul Neal, the executive principal of Commerce, announced on Oct. 17 that all students would have to leave...
West Springfield bar and grill receives one of seven new liquor licenses in town
WEST SPRINGFIELD — In the heart of downtown, the Westside Bar and Grill has snatched up one of seven newly available liquor licenses recently approved by the state. “We are in the process of opening Westside Bar & Grill ... Our open date is December 15th 2022,” Tyler Saremi, owner of the restaurant, wrote in an email, adding the business had to overcome “several obstacles” to obtain the liquor license from the town.
Small Berkshire Town Gets Singled Out As One Of Top 15 Nationally For Best Fall Foliage
As all of us Berkshire County residents are well aware, our beautiful area is a regular stomping ground for leaf-peepers during that wonderful time of year when autumn begins and the foliage begins to turn. However, one Berkshire County town, in particular, has been specially named as one of the...
