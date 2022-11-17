ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

MassLive.com

Westfield High School’s vocal and instrumental students make districts

WESTFIELD — On Saturday, Nov. 12, Westfield State University was the setting where hundreds of student musicians from high schools across Western Massachusetts auditioned for the Senior District Music Festival sponsored by the Massachusetts Music Educators Association. One dozen instrumental and vocal students from Westfield High School qualified for the district competition.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Business Monday ETC: Nov. 21, 2022

As it celebrates its 50th year, the Springfield Technical Community College dental hygiene program received a $12,500 donation for scholarships from Delta Dental, an insurance provider. College president John B. Cook announced the donation in a ceremony on Oct. 26 at the dental clinic and thanked Dennis Haglund, director of...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Arts Beat: Christmas choices include pops, ballet, Celtic, classical and more

The Berkshire Theatre Critics Awards, known as “The Berkies,” were handed out on Nov. 14. In 22 categories, there were 26 winners, including two ties. Daniel Elihu Kramer, retiring artistic director of Chester Theatre, received the Larry Murray Award for outstanding community service. Barrington Stage Company was the big winner. Its production of “Waiting for Godot” won outstanding play and its production of “A Little Night Music” was named outstanding musical. For details: bit.ly/wn11yq.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
amherstindy.org

What’s Happening In Amherst?

You can help us make our events calendar more useful by sending us your listings and including contact information and/or a link for more information. Send events listings to amherstindy@gmail.com. IN PERSON ONGOING OR MULTI-DAY EVENTS. EVERY SATURDAY THROUGH NOVEMBER 19. AMHERST FARMERS’ MARKET. Town Common 7:30 a.m –...
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

Former Springfield Police officer Alexander O’Neil enjoys success with memoir of time in foster care

SPRINGFIELD — Alexander O’Neil remembers the night he told his siblings he would write a book on their time in the state’s foster care system. However, the 78-year-old never dreamed that his memoir, “Is There Any Love Down Back?: The Four Boys,” would earn enough attention that entertainment company Lionsgate would express interest in adapting it for the screen.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WUPE

Odor Prompts Early Dismissal Of Both Pittsfield High Schools

Superintendent Joe Curtis made a decision to release students early on Friday from both Pittsfield High School and Taconic due to fumes that came from work being done on the gymnasium floors. Apparently, there was some miscommunication on when work on the floors was supposed to start. Curtis apologized and...
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Mayflower Marathon kicks off at MGM Springfield amid chill and optimism

Unfazed by bone-chilling winds, Terry Maxey spent Monday morning outside MGM Springfield alongside three 48-foot-tractor trailers — trailers he and other volunteers at the 29th annual Mayflower Marathon hoped to fill with food donations by the end of the event on Wednesday. “Our goal is always to do better...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Western Mass. couples take on new families on National Adoption Day

SPRINGFIELD — Brooke and Steve Deren have plenty of kids. Four, to be exact, in their blended family. But on Friday, they took on two more. On National Adoption Day, foster parents formally welcomed new children into their families. There were 100 children adopted across the state through the Department of Children and Families on Nov. 18 and a handful in Springfield’s Juvenile Court.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

JCC confirms fire Friday

The Springfield Firefighters have been called to the Jewish Community Center in Springfield. 22News also has a crew there and can confirm that smoke can be seen coming from the roof of the building and the rescue squad is also on location.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Chelan Brown accuses former MGM Springfield President Mike Mathis of lying to state, running casino like ‘a fraternity’

A former employee at MGM Springfield filed a discrimination lawsuit last week alleging that senior management — including MGM Springfield’s President at the time Michael Mathis — racially discriminated against her and pressured her to submit falsified reports on the company’s diversity hiring practices to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
shagriffiner.org

After Commerce Bans Phones, Students Give Surprising Reactions

Widespread concern about phone use has prompted Commerce to require all students to keep their phones in locked pouches during school, and student response has proven more positive than one might expect. Paul Neal, the executive principal of Commerce, announced on Oct. 17 that all students would have to leave...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

West Springfield bar and grill receives one of seven new liquor licenses in town

WEST SPRINGFIELD — In the heart of downtown, the Westside Bar and Grill has snatched up one of seven newly available liquor licenses recently approved by the state. “We are in the process of opening Westside Bar & Grill ... Our open date is December 15th 2022,” Tyler Saremi, owner of the restaurant, wrote in an email, adding the business had to overcome “several obstacles” to obtain the liquor license from the town.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
