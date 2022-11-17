SPRINGFIELD — Brooke and Steve Deren have plenty of kids. Four, to be exact, in their blended family. But on Friday, they took on two more. On National Adoption Day, foster parents formally welcomed new children into their families. There were 100 children adopted across the state through the Department of Children and Families on Nov. 18 and a handful in Springfield’s Juvenile Court.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO