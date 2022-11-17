Read full article on original website
Schoolboy reacts to seeing Jack Grealish’s World Cup goal celebration dedicated to him
Jack Grealish’s goal celebration after scoring for England against Iran at the World Cup in Qatar “made the year” of the young fan with cerebral palsy to whom he dedicated it.Grealish performed an arm-wiggling, ‘worm’ celebration after netting the Three Lions’s sixth goal during the stunning 6-2 opening win, tapping home following Callum Wilson’s selfless pass.It was the celebration he had promised 11-year-old Manchester City fan Finlay Fisher that he would do the next time he scored, when he met the youngster at the club’s training ground earlier this year as part of a football session run by the...
Argentina v Saudi Arabia: World Cup 2022 – live
Can Argentina kick off their World Cup campaign with victory against Saudi Arabia in Group C? Join Daniel Harris
TV reporter robbed live on air during Qatar World Cup coverage
An Argentinian television reporter claims she was robbed live on air while reporting on the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with money and documents stolen.Dominique Metzger recounted the incident on Todo Noticias as the alleged moment was broadcast back.She was speaking from the Corniche area of Doha on Sunday.“I was dancing with the crowd, I’m convinced that it was at that moment when someone opened my bag’s zipper and took my wallet,” Metzger explained.“I didn’t realise then, because I was in the middle of the crowd while on air.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Daily update from day two in QatarEarthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Indonesia’s Java islandDriver caught on camera ditching stolen car after crashing into bus stop
Young Spain squad makes World Cup debut against Costa Rica
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — A new era is about to start for Spain at the World Cup, with a generation of talented young players taking center stage in its quest to win a second world title. Spain’s revamped squad, led by back-to-back Golden Boy award winners Pedri and Gavi,...
Arabs Shun Israeli Media at Qatar World Cup, Cooling Hopes of a Thaw
DOHA (Reuters) -Arab soccer fans at the first World Cup in the Middle East are shunning Israeli journalists in Qatar trying to interview them, illustrating challenges facing wider "warm peace" ambitions two years after some Gulf states forged formal ties with Israel. Israeli officials have voiced hope that the U.S.-brokered...
What TV channel is Argentina vs Saudi Arabia on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup fixture
Lionel Messi faces one last chance to win the World Cup with Argentina as he opens his final tournament against Saudi Arabia in Group C.The World Cup has evaded Messi throughout his career and the closest he came was in the final defeat to Germany in 2014.Argentina suffered poor campaigns in 2010 and 2018, but they come into Qatar as one of the favourites following their Copa America triumph last summer.It was a victory that gave Messi a long-awaited first international title with Argentina and Lionel Scaloni’s side will be confident of going far in Qatar.Here’s everything you need...
