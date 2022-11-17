Read full article on original website
U.S. Working to Sign on to Loss and Damage Agreement - Sources
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - The United States is working to find a way it can agree to proposals put forward at the COP27 summit in Egypt on creating a fund to help developing countries meet the cost of climate disasters, a source close to the negotiations said on Saturday.
Brazil's Incoming Government Unlikely to Provide Military Assistance to Haiti, Officials Say
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's incoming government is unlikely to provide military assistance to Haiti despite calls for an international force to confront gangs, two officials said, noting that a prior military intervention did not yield lasting improvements. The United Nations last month discussed sending a strike force to Haiti to...
Kremlin Says It Will Bring to Justice Those Responsible for Alleged Execution of Surrendered Russian Soldiers
(Reuters) -The Kremlin said on Monday that it would bring to justice those responsible for the alleged execution of Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine, and that it would do everything possible to draw attention to what it has called a war crime. Russia last week accused Ukrainian soldiers of...
Ukraine Says Around 60 Russians Killed in Long-Range Shelling Attack
(Reuters) - Around 60 Russian soldiers were killed in a long-range Ukrainian artillery attack this week, Kyiv said on Saturday, the second time in four days that Ukraine claimed to have inflicted major casualties in a single incident. In a Facebook post, the armed forces general staff said Russia suffered...
Death Toll From Indonesia Quake May Rise - West Java Governor
JAKARTA (Reuters) - The death toll from a 5.6-magnitude earthquake that struck Indonesia's West Java could rise further from the current figure of 56, governor of the province Ridwan Kamil told reporters on Monday. Rescuers were trying to reach areas that have been blocked by landslides, he added. (Reporting by...
Yemen's Houthis Attack Al-Dhabba Oil Terminal, Force Ship to Leave
ADEN (Reuters) - Yemen's Houthis attacked al-Dhabba oil terminal in Hadhramaut province on Monday, the group and Yemen's internationally recognised government said. The Iran-aligned Houthis fired a projectile from a drone that landed at the entrance of the terminal, which is located in the town of al-Shihr, two workers at the terminal told Reuters.
WFP to Allocate $5.4 Billion for Lebanon Over 3 Years, Caretaker PM Says
BEIRUT (Reuters) -The World Food Programme has agreed to allocate $5.4 billion in aid for Lebanon over the next three years, Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said, as the country's economic crisis keeps millions in poverty. Mikati said half of the aid would go to Lebanese and half to...
Hunt for buried survivors after Indonesia quake kills 162
Rescuers searched on Tuesday for survivors buried under rubble after a strong earthquake on Indonesia's main island of Java killed 162 people, injured hundreds and left more feared trapped in collapsed buildings. "The room collapsed and my legs were buried under the rubble.
Morocco Arrests Former Human Rights Minister
RABAT (Reuters) - Moroccan authorities on Monday arrested former human rights minister and lawyer Mohammed Ziane, the same day an appeals court upheld an initial judgment of three years' imprisonment, the prosecutor's office in Rabat said. Human rights advocates had contested the charges against Ziane, who is also the founder...
UK Police Identify Offences Committed in Chinese Consulate Incident
LONDON (Reuters) - British police said they had identified a number of offences committed during an incident at a Chinese consulate in northern England last month, in which a man protesting outside said he was dragged into the grounds and assaulted. Bob Chan, who is originally from Hong Kong, says...
Australian tells of Myanmar jail squalor, torture fear
An Australian economist released last week after nearly two years in a Myanmar jail on Tuesday told of interrogations in leg irons, squalor and the sounds of screams from tortured cellmates. Turnell told the paper he was initially kept at Yangon's Insein prison in a six metre by 2.5 metre concrete cell in which an iron chair with leg irons had been bolted to the floor.
Iran Leader Says 'Enemies' May Target Workers as Protests Rage
DUBAI (Reuters) -Protests raged on at Iranian universities and in some cities on Saturday as Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned the country's "enemies" may try to mobilise workers after failing to topple the Islamic government in more than two months of unrest. One of the boldest challenges to Iran's...
Bulgaria Charges Five People in Connection With Istanbul Blast
SOFIA (Reuters) -Bulgarian prosecutors have charged five people for supporting terrorist acts in connection with an explosion in central Istanbul that killed six people on Nov. 13, chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev said on Saturday. Bulgarian special police forces detained three men of Moldovan origin and a man and woman of...
Small Plane Crashes Into Residential Area of Medellin, 8 People on Board - City Authorities
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A small plane has crashed into a residential area of Colombia's second-largest city Medellin, its mayor said on Twitter on Monday. The city's emergency services, who were at the scene, tweeted that the aircraft had 8 people on board, and had hit at least one house in the Belen Rosales area.
Navy SEAL Wins Appeal of Sentence in Soldier’s Hazing Death
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A military appeals court has ordered a new sentencing hearing for a U.S. Navy SEAL who got 10 years in prison for his role in the hazing death of a U.S. Army Green Beret while the men served in Africa. Prosecutors failed to disclose that...
