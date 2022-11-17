Read full article on original website
Related
McCarthy’s planned expulsions of Intel Democrats prompts howls
A GOP promise to expel two Democrats from the House Intelligence Committee would dramatically escalate partisan warfare over panel assignments, potentially ending the intelligence career of Rep. Adam Schiff (Calif.) while increasing fears that the new majority intends to trample on minority rights. The vow by Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who is busily seeking support […]
Health or jobs: Peruvian mining town at a crossroads
The Peruvian mining city of La Oroya, one of the most polluted places in the world, is seeking to reopen a heavy metal smelter that poisoned residents for almost a century. - A lifetime of disease - In 2011, La Oroya was listed as the second-most polluted city on Earth, falling into fifth place two years later, according to the Blacksmith Institute, an NGO which works on pollution issues.
Comments / 0