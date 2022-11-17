The inside of Ivana Trump’s home is as lavish as you’d expect – and listed for $26.5M

The regal New York City townhouse of the late Ivana Trump has landed on the real estate market for $26.5 million.

And the interior is shrouded in gold accents, animal prints and lavish Italian crystal chandeliers.

“Grand and lavish, this limestone townhouse, on a highly coveted block known for its magnificent residences, is truly unparalleled,” the listing on Douglas Eliman describes.

“Built in 1879, this Adamesque home stands apart for its crisp, columned facade and mansard roof, as well as its one-of-a-kind gold and black grilled doors,” the listing says. “Designed for luxurious living and the highest caliber entertaining, the six story residence sprawls over 8725 square feet and features an additional 700 square feet of outdoor space.”





And there are amenities upon amenities around every luxurious corner of the five-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom residence including:

Gated elevator

Marble fireplace

A “Versailles-inspired dining room”

Interior private courtyard

And so much more.

Ivana, who died in July, purchased the home in the 1990s following her divorce from then-real estate mogul Donald J. Trump, The Wall Street Journal reported. And it was a home she loved.

“She was so comfortable there,” son Eric Trump told The Wall Street Journal. “It was the last possession in the world she would ever have gotten rid of.”

The listing is held by J. Roger Erickson.

