ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, ID

Update: Locust Grove Road reopens in Meridian; gas leak caused by construction

By Alex Brizee
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HHNfq_0jEveWSj00

A construction crew in Meridian damaged a gas line and caused a leak on Locust Grove Road on Thursday afternoon, shutting down part of the road for over 10 hours, according to Intermountain Gas Co.

Mark Hanson, a spokesperson for the gas company told the Idaho Statesman by phone Friday, that the road was reopened around 1 a.m. Friday. He added that Intermountain’s crew received a call regarding the line around 2 p.m. Thursday.

The Meridian Fire Department in a tweet also confirmed that Locust Grove between East Leigh Field Drive and East Star Lane reopened. Spokesperson Kelsey Johnston told the Idaho Statesman by text that a construction crew accidentally damaged a gas line, causing the leak.

“We will remain on scene as crews work to repair the damaged line,” Johnston said.

Hanson said the only thing that was affected because of the leak was traffic.

She said schools in the area are rerouting their bus routes but directed the Statesman to Cascade Student Transportation for additional information on which schools.

“Locust Grove during that time is pretty busy, with different schools in the area and people getting off work,” she said.

Meridian Fire has asked the public to avoid the road and use alternative routes.

The Statesman reached out to Intermountain Gas Co. on Friday morning for additional information on the gas leak.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Big Country News

Construction on Highway 55 pauses for winter

SMITHS FERRY – Construction on State Highway 55 near Smiths Ferry, 46 miles north of Boise, has reached a major milestone as construction work pauses for the winter season. Road paving and major slope excavation are now complete with two lanes open for travel. In fall 2020, the Idaho...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Two killed in multiple vehicle accident on Highway 55

BOISE, Idaho — Two people were killed after three vehicles collided on Highway 55 in Valley County Friday afternoon, according to the Idaho State Police (ISP). The crash occurred near mile marker 137, at approximately 1:04 p.m., according to ISP. A 47-year-old man from Boise was driving south in a Ford pickup truck when he crossed over the center line and sideswiped another vehicle. That vehicle, a Ford Explorer, was driven by a 70-year-old woman from Cascade.
VALLEY COUNTY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Nampa man killed in overnight car crash

BOISE, Idaho — A Nampa man was killed Friday night, according to the Nampa Police Department (NPD), after he drove through multiple construction site barriers. Nampa Dispatch and Canyon County Dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting a car crash at the construction site located near Franklin Blvd. and Birch Lane, in the north part of Nampa.
NAMPA, ID
MIX 106

Idaho Winter Guide: Boise & Meridian Indoor Playgrounds

Playgrounds and parks are one of the very best, if not the very best way for kiddos to play, run, exercise, adventure and even make new friends. It is a vital part of growing up, so what happens when it is snowy and freezing outside? There is a certain point where you can bundle them up and still make an outing of it but at some point in winter it is best to move things indoors and check out one of these great places to play.
BOISE, ID
koze.com

Stranded Man Rescued in Idaho County Backcountry

A Boise man was rescued Wednesday after being stranded in snow in the Idaho County backcountry. According to a news release from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, Johnathan Conti sent an emergency signal from a Garmin device through the International Emergency Response Coordination Center at about 5:20 p.m. Tuesday.
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Are you ready for some warmer temps?

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Sunny skies and cold air will continue to hold on to much of the region through Monday. Then, a slight change in the pattern will allow somewhat milder air to move in from the Pacific Ocean starting Tuesday. This could continue through next weekend. It all depends on how strong the flow will be from the west. Right now, models are suggesting temperatures could get closer to normal reading for this time of the year. We have been 10-12 below normal for the last week. A chilly northwest flow has kept us cold.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Boise Drivers Are Sick And Tired Of One Particular Street

I’ll be straight up with you – I live in south Boise and have only been in Idaho for roughly a year. While I’m not technically “new”, I’m still relatively fresh and still immersing myself in the community I want to learn so much about. You know, the important things – the history, the people, the way of life, and one of the most important things of all?
BOISE, ID
Idaho Statesman

Idaho Statesman

Boise, ID
4K+
Followers
239
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas. Boise offers the cultural experiences of a large metropolitan area with the feel of a small town. The location and mild climate encourage a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities all within a short distance of downtown. Whether readers are tapping a keyboard, watching a video or combing through the newspaper, the Idaho Statesman connects them to what is happening in their community and the world.

 https://www.idahostatesman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy