Update: Locust Grove Road reopens in Meridian; gas leak caused by construction

A construction crew in Meridian damaged a gas line and caused a leak on Locust Grove Road on Thursday afternoon, shutting down part of the road for over 10 hours, according to Intermountain Gas Co.

Mark Hanson, a spokesperson for the gas company told the Idaho Statesman by phone Friday, that the road was reopened around 1 a.m. Friday. He added that Intermountain’s crew received a call regarding the line around 2 p.m. Thursday.

The Meridian Fire Department in a tweet also confirmed that Locust Grove between East Leigh Field Drive and East Star Lane reopened. Spokesperson Kelsey Johnston told the Idaho Statesman by text that a construction crew accidentally damaged a gas line, causing the leak.

“We will remain on scene as crews work to repair the damaged line,” Johnston said.

Hanson said the only thing that was affected because of the leak was traffic.

She said schools in the area are rerouting their bus routes but directed the Statesman to Cascade Student Transportation for additional information on which schools.

“Locust Grove during that time is pretty busy, with different schools in the area and people getting off work,” she said.

Meridian Fire has asked the public to avoid the road and use alternative routes.

The Statesman reached out to Intermountain Gas Co. on Friday morning for additional information on the gas leak.