KMPH.com
Porterville man sentenced to 40 years to life for child molestation
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A Porterville man was sentenced to 40 years to life for molesting a child from 2015 to 2018. 35-year-old Javier Gonzalez pleaded no contest last month to one count of sexual intercourse with a child 10 years old or younger and one count of sexual penetration with a child 10 years old or younger.
Teenager convicted for fatal Porterville library fire to be released early, DA says
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The juvenile convicted of the fatal Porterville Library fire in 2020 will be released early from custody, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office. The DA confirmed the Tulare County Judge ordered the 15-year-old to be released on or before December 19. In September, the teenager was sentenced to […]
KMPH.com
Arrests made in connection to the death of a Bakersfield man at a Chris Stapleton concert
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Tuesday the Mountain View Police department announced that five men have been arrested in connection with two separate incidents occurring at the Chris Stapleton concert at Shoreline Amphitheatre in June. The investigation took more than five months. On June 18 shortly before 10:45 pm, Mountain...
GV Wire
Porterville Man Convicted of Suffocating His Wife to Death
A Tulare County jury convicted Victor Lopez, 37, of first-degree murder on Wednesday in the 2018 suffocation of his wife in Porterville. According to court documents, Samantha Quintanar-Lopez’s co-workers asked deputies to conduct a welfare check when she failed to show up to work on Nov. 27, 2018. When...
Teen accidentally shot in the back by friend in Hanford, police say
A 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital after police found him with a gunshot wound to his lower back.
KMPH.com
Deputies arrest man for disturbance, they later learn he is wanted in Mexico for murder
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — A man who was arrested in Monson for spousal abuse is now facing even bigger charges as deputies learned he is also wanted in Mexico for murder. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 10700 block of Simpson Drive on Thursday due to a reported disturbance.
Man wanted for murder in Mexico arrested in Tulare County, deputies say
A man who was wanted for murder in Mexico has been arrested in Tulare County.
KMPH.com
UPDATE: Missing at-risk teenager found
------------- The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community's help in finding a missing teenager. The department said 14-year-old Ashley Jasmine Morales was last seen on November 18, 2022 in the 2700 block of Occidental Street, near Columbus Street and Mount Vernon Avenue. She is described as Hispanic, 4'4" tall,...
thesungazette.com
Man demands money at gunpoint from woman in taco truck
Just before 10 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14 Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) deputies were called to the Los Arbolito Taco Truck in the area of Avenue 256 and Road 204 for an armed robbery. When deputies arrived, the victim told them a man with a gun demanded money from her. She gave him the money and the suspect ran away from the scene. No one was hurt.
Tulare deputies looking for armed robbery suspect
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that took place Friday evening at a gas station. Deputies say around 6:00 p.m. they were called to Speedway Gas Station on 253 East Sierra Avenue for an armed robbery. When they arrived, officials say as the victim and his brother […]
KMPH.com
Runaway driver wanted after hit and run in Tulare, killing 81-year-old bicyclist
TULARE, Calif. — A manhunt is on for a driver responsible for a hit-and-run where an 81-year-old man was killed in Tulare. Police say, Jose Lopez, 81, was riding his bicycle near Inyo Ave. and I St. on Sunday, Nov. 6th, when a white pickup truck was caught on camera leaving the scene after the collision.
Tulare PD search for driver in deadly hit and run with bicycle
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare Police are searching for a truck that officers say fled the scene where a bicyclist was hit and later died. Police say on November 6 they were called out to the area of Inyo Avenue and “I” Street in Tulare for a vehicle hit a bicyclist. When police arrived they […]
Tulare hit and run victim unconscious in hospital, CHP searching for driver
A violent impact on State Route 137 near Soults Drive led to 911 calls around 5 a.m. Thursday morning.
DEVELOPING: Unconfirmed shooting at Bakersfield Walmart, one injured
When Bakersfield Police asked the injured man what happened, he claimed to have randomly started bleeding.
CHP: Stolen vehicle pursuit reaches three counties
Just before 6:20 a.m., the California Highway Patrol received a report that an Isuzu stake bed truck had been stolen from Ferguson Enterprises in Templeton.
Woman accused of driving with 30K fentanyl pills pleads no contest
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who authorities said drove with 30,000 fentanyl pills in her vehicle has pleaded no contest to a felony drug charge. Court records show Johana Gallegos pleaded no contest to transporting a drug, and charges of drug possession and child cruelty were dismissed. A 14-year-old was in the vehicle when […]
KMPH.com
Homeowner sends PSA due to recent crash near school in Hanford
HANFORD, Calif. — “Please drive carefully.”. This was a public service announcement sent by a Hanford homeowner who recently recorded a crash through her surveillance camera near a school. Valeria Misenhimer says drivers need to remember to slow down around schools. Her home camera captured the crash that...
KMPH.com
3 arrested, accused of stealing merchandise from sports store in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Visalia Police Department announced the arrest of three people in connection to retail thefts Wednesday night in Visalia. The Property Crimes Unit was focused on retail theft groups that were targeting local businesses on Mooney Blvd. Detectives were at Dick’s Sporting Goods on Mooney...
KMPH.com
Valley Woman's struggle to flee Russia, Selma woman shares plea for friend to return home
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — A Fresno woman is now free after spending a year in a Russian Penal Colony with WNBA star Brittney Griner. Sarah Krivanek had recently been released but is now stuck in a foreign country without any way of returning home. Now, her friend is spreading...
Tulare County gang operation puts 46 behind bars
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A two-day Tulare County operation prompted by a spike in gang violence resulted in numerous arrests and seizure of illegal drugs, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say on November 10th and 11th they organized a multi-agency operation with various Tulare County police departments that encompassed the entire […]
