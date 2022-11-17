ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare County, CA

KMPH.com

Porterville man sentenced to 40 years to life for child molestation

VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A Porterville man was sentenced to 40 years to life for molesting a child from 2015 to 2018. 35-year-old Javier Gonzalez pleaded no contest last month to one count of sexual intercourse with a child 10 years old or younger and one count of sexual penetration with a child 10 years old or younger.
PORTERVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Teenager convicted for fatal Porterville library fire to be released early, DA says

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The juvenile convicted of the fatal Porterville Library fire in 2020 will be released early from custody, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office. The DA confirmed the Tulare County Judge ordered the 15-year-old to be released on or before December 19.   In September, the teenager was sentenced to […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
GV Wire

Porterville Man Convicted of Suffocating His Wife to Death

A Tulare County jury convicted Victor Lopez, 37, of first-degree murder on Wednesday in the 2018 suffocation of his wife in Porterville. According to court documents, Samantha Quintanar-Lopez’s co-workers asked deputies to conduct a welfare check when she failed to show up to work on Nov. 27, 2018. When...
PORTERVILLE, CA
KMPH.com

UPDATE: Missing at-risk teenager found

------------- The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community's help in finding a missing teenager. The department said 14-year-old Ashley Jasmine Morales was last seen on November 18, 2022 in the 2700 block of Occidental Street, near Columbus Street and Mount Vernon Avenue. She is described as Hispanic, 4'4" tall,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
thesungazette.com

Man demands money at gunpoint from woman in taco truck

Just before 10 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14 Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) deputies were called to the Los Arbolito Taco Truck in the area of Avenue 256 and Road 204 for an armed robbery. When deputies arrived, the victim told them a man with a gun demanded money from her. She gave him the money and the suspect ran away from the scene. No one was hurt.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Tulare deputies looking for armed robbery suspect

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that took place Friday evening at a gas station. Deputies say around 6:00 p.m. they were called to Speedway Gas Station on 253 East Sierra Avenue for an armed robbery. When they arrived, officials say as the victim and his brother […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

Woman accused of driving with 30K fentanyl pills pleads no contest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who authorities said drove with 30,000 fentanyl pills in her vehicle has pleaded no contest to a felony drug charge. Court records show Johana Gallegos pleaded no contest to transporting a drug, and charges of drug possession and child cruelty were dismissed. A 14-year-old was in the vehicle when […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KMPH.com

Homeowner sends PSA due to recent crash near school in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. — “Please drive carefully.”. This was a public service announcement sent by a Hanford homeowner who recently recorded a crash through her surveillance camera near a school. Valeria Misenhimer says drivers need to remember to slow down around schools. Her home camera captured the crash that...
HANFORD, CA
KMPH.com

3 arrested, accused of stealing merchandise from sports store in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Visalia Police Department announced the arrest of three people in connection to retail thefts Wednesday night in Visalia. The Property Crimes Unit was focused on retail theft groups that were targeting local businesses on Mooney Blvd. Detectives were at Dick’s Sporting Goods on Mooney...
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Tulare County gang operation puts 46 behind bars

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A two-day Tulare County operation prompted by a spike in gang violence resulted in numerous arrests and seizure of illegal drugs, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say on November 10th and 11th they organized a multi-agency operation with various Tulare County police departments that encompassed the entire […]

