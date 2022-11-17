Read full article on original website
Ford Benchmarking F-150 Rival Toyota Tundra
As the oldest full-size pickups on the market, the outgoing Toyota Tundra severely lagged behind the competition when it came to capability, and its tech features were woefully outdated. That changed with the all-new model, which debuted in late 2021 for the 2022 model year. The current-generation Tundra rides on an all-new platform and swapped out its leaf spring suspension system for a coil spring setup across the board. Paired with other significant changes, it makes total sense that The Blue Oval would want to benchmark it against the Ford F-150, which is presumably why the company was recently spotted with an example near its campus.
Next-Generation Ford Edge Will Offer Hybrid Powertrain
Details regarding the elusive next-generation Ford Edge are beginning to trickle in. It seems likely that the crossover will be offered exclusively in China, as evidenced by an information leak in the Asian country, although it’s unclear at this point if it could be sold in North American markets after the 2023 model year. In China, at least, the next-generation crossover will retain the turbocharged Ford 2.0L I4 EcoBoost as the current-gen Edge, but Ford Authority has learned that its powertrain options will include a hybrid electric powertrain as well.
Next-Gen Ford Ranger Raptor Scores Class Win At Baja 1000
As Ford Authority reported earlier this month, the all-new, next-generation Ford Ranger Raptor made its debut at the 2022 Baja 1000 off-road race as production of its road-going brethren is underway in certain parts of the world. Developed in partnership with Kelly Racing from Australia and U.S.-based Lovell Racing, the racing Ford Ranger Raptor enjoyed a successful debut as well, earning a first-place finish in the stock class at the iconic annual event.
Ford Mustang Mach-E Loses Recommended Rating Over Reliability
The Ford Mustang Mach-E joined Consumer Reports‘ list of recommended new vehicles almost exactly one year ago, largely thanks to its stellar reliability ratings gathered from the consumer organization’s owner surveys. Now, the most recent CR automotive reliability survey results have been tabulated, and the Ford brand dropped four spots from its previous ranking while Lincoln rose by 14. However, the Ford Mustang Mach-E didn’t fare quite as well, as it was one of seven individual models that lost Consumer Reports‘ recommended rating over reliability concerns.
Ford recalls over 550,000 F-150 vehicles
Ford is recalling over 550,000 F-150 vehicles in North America, according to a Friday report.
The Most Reliable Toyota Ever Made
Are you looking for the cheapest, most reliable, easiest to fix, and practical used Toyota ever made? Would you believe that it’s a Toyota Echo BMW?! Find out now just what this is all about from a Toyota mechanic who has an interesting car in his garage that he recommends for anyone struggling to get through these tough days of inflated car prices and the rising cost of gasoline.
Here’s Why The 2023 Ford Transit Trail Has Extra Marker Lamps
The 2023 Ford Transit Trail was revealed for the North American market earlier this month, giving customers a more rugged and off-road capable version of the popular van that’s designed to be easy to upfit. As Ford Authority reported a couple of weeks after that debut, the new North American Transit Trail features a more traditional front grille with a Blue Oval badge in place of the European version’s Raptor-like “Ford” script, largely to avoid confusion with those hardcore models and also to maintain more of a stealth appearance. However, the 2023 Ford Transit Trail also comes equipped with another feature present on Raptor models – extra marker lamps, which are there for a very good reason.
Ford Bronco Sport Loses CR’s Recommendation Over Quality
Ford Motor Company can’t be too happy about how its vehicles fared in the 2022 automotive reliability survey conducted by Consumer Reports. As Ford Authority previously reported, Ford vehicles experienced more problems than last year, resulting in the brand dropping four spots when compared to 2021. That said, Lincoln rose 14 spots, all thanks to improved ratings for the Lincoln Corsair and Lincoln Nautilus. The same cannot be said for the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Ford Bronco Sport, as both vehicles are two of seven vehicles that the publication no longer recommends, based on problems its members are having with the duo.
The Full-Size Truck With the Best Mpg Has the Lowest Price Tag
Fuel economy has become highly important. Here are some full-size truck options with the best mpg, and the top of list is also the cheapest. The post The Full-Size Truck With the Best Mpg Has the Lowest Price Tag appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford F-150 Lightning Motor Earns Praise From Engineer
After spending months disassembling a Ford Mustang Mach-E and analyzing all of its various bits and pieces, YouTuber and engineer Sandy Munro and his team have turned their sights to the Ford F-150 Lightning in recent weeks, giving us an in-depth look at the EV pickup’s battery pack, body, thermal system, frunk, and chassis. Now, Munro’s team is back with a new video that takes a closer look at the Ford F-150 Lightning and its electric motors.
Ford Bronco Cut In Half To Serve As Off-Road Support Trailer
The all-new, next-generation Ford Ranger Raptor just wrapped up its very first stint at the iconic Baja 1000 race, an event that has seen more than a few Blue Oval participants (and victors) over the years. That list includes the Ford Bronco, of course, which has proven to be quite adept at conquering one of the toughest off-road races on the planet. However, at this year’s Baja 1000, a very special pre-production Ford Bronco – or at least half of one – was on hand to support those racing efforts, as photographer Larry Chen discovered.
2023 Honda Pilot Debuts As All-New Ford Explorer Rival
The Ford Explorer has carried over to the 2023 model year largely unchanged, though bigger things are on the horizon. A refreshed 2024 model is already in the testing phase, while an all-electric model is expected to follow in 2025, and the rugged, off-road-focused Timberline trim that debuted in 2021 will stick around for the coming mid-cycle refresh as well. However, the Explorer exists within a very competitive segment, and it will now have the brand new, redesigned 2023 Honda Pilot to deal with as well.
Next-Generation Ford Ranger Flexible Rack System Revealed
Production of the all-new, next-generation Ford Ranger is in full swing after the very first units began rolling off the line at the Ford Thailand Manufacturing plant earlier this year. Since then, next-gen Ranger production has begun at the Silverton Assembly plant in South Africa, with FoMoCo also working to ramp up its capacity amid high demand for the new model. Ranger production will soon begin at the Pacheo Assembly plant and Michigan Assembly plant as well, with the all-new pickup launching in North America in 2023 for the 2024 model year. The Blue Oval previously promised that a bevy of new parts and accessories for the next-generation Ford Ranger will be available, and that list now includes the recently-revealed flexible rack system for the mid-size hauler, which will launch for select models in 2023.
Ford Super Duty Was One Of The Most Considered Pickups In Q3 2022
The Ford Super Duty has long held a spot on Kelley Blue Book’s most considered vehicles list, which the company updates quarterly via its Brand Watch report. Most recently, in Q2 of 2022, the Ford Super Duty finished fourth on the top five list of the most considered pickups on the market, ranking behind the segment-leading Chevy Silverado 1500, Ford F-150, and Toyota Tacoma, but ahead of the GMC Sierra 1500. Now that the Q3 Brand Watch report has been released, it reveals that the Super Duty slipped to fifth place on this same list last quarter, while its Ford F-Series counterpart – the Ford F-150 – finished as the most considered non-luxury vehicle and pickup on the market.
Ford Maverick Leer Low-Profile Bed Cap Set To Debut In 2023
At this year’s SEMA Show, which took place earlier this month, Leer debuted a brand new Ford Maverick build with a heavy focus on street truck style, albeit with a very unique low-profile bed cap fitted in the rear. In spite of its low-slung stance, that particular pickup was also designed for work purposes, equipped with features such as an expandable power station for electric tools, a roof rack, and solar panels. However, Leer has now exclusively informed Ford Authority that it plans to put the truck’s low-profile bed cap into production in the second quarter of 2023.
The 2023 Toyota Prius Prime Gets 220 HP, 50 Percent More Electric Range
The 2023 Toyota Prius is here with a new design, up to 196 hp, and up to 57 mpg. But, as the hardcore fan probably knows, there's an even more efficient version. Like the previous-generation car, the new Prius also offers a plug-in hybrid version called the Prime. Toyota unveiled the updated model Wednesday night, and this time around, it makes 220 hp.
Here’s A Chinese Cruiser That Can Bury The Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight
Harley-Davidson has a lot of fans around the world, and such crazy fandom often brings the urge for other bikemakers to recreate the successful recipe. We’ve already seen the Chinese copy of the Iron 883, and this time it’s the Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight that has a doppelganger. The motorcycle - called the Custom V1200 - was presented at the 2022 EICMA as a 2023 model under the SWM name, which could debut it in Europe next year. It will be SWM’s first 1000+cc model, and it has the potential to outperform the Forty-Eight.
How Often Should You Really Rotate Your Tires?
Tire rotations are a simple way to save money on tire replacement costs. It once was performed every other oil change. The post How Often Should You Really Rotate Your Tires? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford Stock Down Four Percent During Week Of November 14th – November 18th, 2022
The value of Ford stock dropped during the November 14th, 2022 – November 18th, 2022 timeframe. Shares closed the week at $13.99, which represented a four percent drop, or $0.51 per share dip in value, compared to the prior week’s closing value of $14.50. Movement & Ranges. Ford...
Next-Gen Lincoln Nautilus To Offer Back-Lit Logo
Last week, the all-new, next-generation Lincoln Nautilus leaked via the Ministry of Industry and Information – a regulatory body of the Chinese government – which posted a few photos of the luxurious crossover online. As expected, the next-gen Lincoln Nautilus takes considerable styling influence from the Lincoln Star Concept, and it will also become a slightly larger vehicle overall moving forward. However, there is one interesting feature present on the new Nautilus that’s especially intriguing – what appears to be a back-lit logo.
