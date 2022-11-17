ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, SC

WCBD Count on 2

New BCSD Superintendent releases video amid staffing controversy

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The new Berkeley County School District (BCSD) Superintendent sent a video message to staff Thursday, just days after he was hired during a controversial school board meeting. Dr. Anthony Dixon assumed the role Monday after the board — dominated by newly-elected members — voted to fire former Superintendent Deon Jackson […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Experts question legality of South Carolina school district firing superintendent

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Questions remain about the legality of the decision days after the Berkeley County School District (BCSD) School Board abruptly voted to fire Superintendent Deon Jackson and attorney Dr. Tiffany Richardson. Media attorney Jay Bender said that it is possible the board broke transparency rules. Although personnel matters are discussed in […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Bethune sells items from vacant elementary school

BETHUNE, S.C. — The Town of Bethune has spent months transforming the former Bethune Elementary School into a community center. On Saturday the town took the next step of selling all of the items from the inside. The school has been vacant for close to a year with desks,...
BETHUNE, SC
counton2.com

Former Berkeley County School Board member speaks out about recent shakeup

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A former Berkeley County School Board member is speaking out about a recent controversial meeting that took place Tuesday night. Kristin Tanner, who represented District 9, said it wasn’t necessarily the things that happened during that meeting that caused the problem, it was the manner in which they happened.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Art Expo to teach creatives strategies to succeed in industry

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Calling all artists. This Saturday, the Creative Culture Brand’s annual Art Expo will take place at Allen University. It’s a chance for creatives at all levels to learn from industry professionals, including artists, designers and photographers, and network in one place. Shawn Merrick is...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Chick-fil-A opening new distribution facility in Lexington County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- The Office of the Governor announced Chick-fil-A Supply plans to invest $80 million in a new distribution center in Lexington County, creating 165 new job. Officials say the new facility, located at Saxe Gotha Industrial Park in West Columbia, will ensure restaurants have the needed supplies to...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

24-year-old inmate dies at Broad River Correctional Institution

A 24-year-old inmate was found dead in his cell at Broad River Correctional Institution. According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Robert Andrew Todd died at the Columbia prison early Friday. He did not have a roommate and his death is being investigated as a suspected suicide. An autopsy...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
