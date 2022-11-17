Read full article on original website
Berkeley County teachers wearing black in support of fired superintendent
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Some teachers in Berkeley County are wearing black on Fridays in protest of recent controversial firings by the newly-elected school board. Six members of the new Berkeley County School Board voted, abruptly, to terminate superintendent Deon Jackson and attorney Dr. Tiffany Richardson shortly after the board was sworn in. Teachers […]
Sumter high school student jumps into action to provide medical attention she learned in health science class
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter high school student jumped into action to deliver medical aid to a woman in need. 11th grader Saravia Wright is a health science student at Sumter Career and Technology Center. "When it was time to do it, everything just came to me at one...
New BCSD Superintendent releases video amid staffing controversy
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The new Berkeley County School District (BCSD) Superintendent sent a video message to staff Thursday, just days after he was hired during a controversial school board meeting. Dr. Anthony Dixon assumed the role Monday after the board — dominated by newly-elected members — voted to fire former Superintendent Deon Jackson […]
Sumter middle school receives backlash from community members after school project features figure with noose
SUMTER, S.C. — Bates Middle School in Sumter is receiving backlash after its principal seemingly tweeted out a picture of a school project showing a figure with a noose around its neck. "It didn't trigger me, but other people, it may have triggered them," Sumter resident Lateshia Thames explained....
Experts question legality of South Carolina school district firing superintendent
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Questions remain about the legality of the decision days after the Berkeley County School District (BCSD) School Board abruptly voted to fire Superintendent Deon Jackson and attorney Dr. Tiffany Richardson. Media attorney Jay Bender said that it is possible the board broke transparency rules. Although personnel matters are discussed in […]
Bethune sells items from vacant elementary school
BETHUNE, S.C. — The Town of Bethune has spent months transforming the former Bethune Elementary School into a community center. On Saturday the town took the next step of selling all of the items from the inside. The school has been vacant for close to a year with desks,...
Sumter resident working on plan to open all boys charter school
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Efforts to bring a new charter school in Sumter County are underway for one local resident. Reggie Evans hopes to open an all-boys school called Grace Academy of Excellence. "I was blessed, and the only thing to do is to be a blessing," Evans shared. That's...
Sumter residents prepare for community Thanksgiving Brunch to feed homeless, low income community members
SUMTER, S.C. — Gifts of Love Ministry, a Sumter nonprofit, is collecting food and clothing donations to give out on Saturday at a free Thanksgiving Brunch, benefitting those experiencing homelessness and lower income residents. "If we had a cookie, break it in half and share it with your classmates...
Chick-fil-A Supply to invest $80 million, create 165 new jobs in Lexington County
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new distribution center will bring 165 new jobs to Lexington County by 2024. Chick-fil-A Supply, a wholly owned subsidiary of Chick-fil-A, announced on Monday, November 21, the company will invest $80 million to create the facility and jobs at the Saxe Gotha Industrial Park in West Columbia.
Former Berkeley County School Board member speaks out about recent shakeup
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A former Berkeley County School Board member is speaking out about a recent controversial meeting that took place Tuesday night. Kristin Tanner, who represented District 9, said it wasn’t necessarily the things that happened during that meeting that caused the problem, it was the manner in which they happened.
New Berkeley Co. Schools superintendent took job before resigning from another district
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is without an Interim Chief of Schools after Dr. Anthony Dixon resigned from the role a day after being named Superintendent of Berkeley County Schools. Dixon sent his resignation letter at 5:32 a.m. from his phone Wednesday after a heated...
Rotary Club of Orangeburg puts dictionaries in the hands of 900 third graders
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Rotary Club of Orangeburg Morning's literacy project put dictionaries in the hands of 900 children this year. It's part of the club's literacy project, which aims to give a dictionary to each third grader in the Orangeburg County School District. “Third graders, I think...
Art Expo to teach creatives strategies to succeed in industry
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Calling all artists. This Saturday, the Creative Culture Brand’s annual Art Expo will take place at Allen University. It’s a chance for creatives at all levels to learn from industry professionals, including artists, designers and photographers, and network in one place. Shawn Merrick is...
Columbia nonprofit receives $100,000 in grant funding from Bank of America for workforce opportunities
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Turn90 is the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion in Columbia and Charleston. The organization works to remove barriers and advance economic opportunities for men after prison. As part of its mission, the organization said it is receiving $100,000 in grant funding from Bank of America.
'Claflin’s forever first lady': Tisdale Memorial Gardens honors the late Alice Carson Tisdale
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Claflin University on Friday honored the life and legacy of former First Lady Mrs. Alice Carson Tisdale, who died in July 2020. Tisdale served as its first lady for 25 years and founding director of the honors college named in her honor. “We say our last...
Chick-fil-A opening new distribution facility in Lexington County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- The Office of the Governor announced Chick-fil-A Supply plans to invest $80 million in a new distribution center in Lexington County, creating 165 new job. Officials say the new facility, located at Saxe Gotha Industrial Park in West Columbia, will ensure restaurants have the needed supplies to...
Richland County resident alleges racial profiling at Columbia mall
Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Clarendon County Council Special Called Media Agenda - Nov. 21, 2022
Consideration of the Third and Final Reading of Ordinance 2022-11 – An DEFINITION OF “PROJECTS”; TO PROVIDE FOR THE USE OF.
24-year-old inmate dies at Broad River Correctional Institution
A 24-year-old inmate was found dead in his cell at Broad River Correctional Institution. According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Robert Andrew Todd died at the Columbia prison early Friday. He did not have a roommate and his death is being investigated as a suspected suicide. An autopsy...
Results show Columbia is 'Famously Hot' - even more than we thought
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia is known for its summer heat. For the last three months, scientists have been going through data they collected through a study to find out what the warmest parts of the city are, and the results are in. "We knew the city is a little...
