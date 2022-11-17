Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Z06 Coupe With Edge Blue Racing Stripes: Photos
Ever since Chevy first revealed the 2023 Corvette Z06, fans, enthusiasts and prospective buyers have been itching to see the high performance machine in all its colors and configurations. Today, GM Authority has captured a C8 Z06 Coupe with racing stripes. The model seen here is the 2023 Chevy Corvette...
The 1986 Dodge Omni GLHS Was Ahead Of Its Time
Fast hatchbacks, "hot hatches" as they are colloquially known, were incredibly popular stateside for a number of years. Cars like the Volkswagen Golf GTI, Ford Focus ST and RS, and the hatch variant of the Subaru WRX STI were just some of the cars that gained an near cult following. Nowadays, the Golf GTI and the Golf R are essentially the only hot hatches still available in the United States.
gmauthority.com
GM Releases Final Teaser Of Next-Gen Chevy Montana Pickup
In recent months, General Motors has been actively showing off various details about the next-gen Chevy Montana in its final phase of development, and has now just revealed the last teaser for the new compact pickup ahead of its official unveiling. The automaker released the third and final teaser image...
Top Speed
Dyno Test Proves The Honda Civic Type R Has A Dirty Secret
The Civic Type R is currently the most powerful and highest-performing Honda production vehicle ever sold in the U.S. with 315 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque under the hood. The new Type R is officially 9 horsepower and 15 pound-feet more powerful than the previous Type R. But is it really all the four-cylinder engine is capable of? The guys over Hondata got their first Type R, and they will update in the next few weeks, but prior to that they wanted to see how much power Honda's sports hatch actually delivers. And the initial dyno test is full of surprises.
RideApart
Watch As Two Idiots Cross The U.S. On 80s Motorcycles
When planning a cross-country trip, it’s best to set yourself up for success by planning your route, prepping your bike, and accounting for anything and everything that can go wrong. Now watch what can go wrong as “Two Idiots Cross the US on '80s Motorcycles,” their title not mine.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Silverado ZR2 Is The Fastest-Turning Trim Level
The Chevy Silverado ZR2 serves as the most off-road capable model within the Silverado light duty family. Originally introduced for the 2022 model year, this all-terrain pickup has been highly sought after, and now, GM Authority has learned that it’s the fastest-turning trim level in the Silverado 1500 lineup.
gmauthority.com
GM Should Offer A Chevy Camaro Rainbow Color Wrap Like The Dodge Challenger
Keeping consumers interested in a product even when it’s a bit long in the tooth isn’t always easy – Chevy Camaro sales, for example, have been in decline for over a decade, despite the introduction of a new sixth-gen model in 2016 and the implementation of multiple updates and changes in the years since. That said, there may be some lessons to learn here, including from rivals like Stellantis and the Dodge Challenger.
gmauthority.com
2024 Buick Envista Spotted Undisguised On U.S. Roads
With the upcoming departure of the Buick Encore, questions have cropped up over what would serve as Buick’s fourth crossover in the American market. In October, GM Authority exclusively reported that it was expected that the Buick Envista that would fill this role, instead of the three-row Buick Envision Plus. Now, GM Authority eagle-eyed photographers just captured an Envista undergoing testing US public roads.
gmauthority.com
Buick Envista Front-End Styling Will Become Common Across The Brand’s Models
GM pulled the sheets off the 2023 Buick Envista over the summer, revealing the all-new crossover in a global debut in China last August. Notably, the new Buick Envista gives us a look at the Buick brand’s latest styling direction, with the crossover’s front fascia design cues set to make their way across Buick’s crossover lineup going forward.
Top Speed
Here’s A Chinese Cruiser That Can Bury The Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight
Harley-Davidson has a lot of fans around the world, and such crazy fandom often brings the urge for other bikemakers to recreate the successful recipe. We’ve already seen the Chinese copy of the Iron 883, and this time it’s the Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight that has a doppelganger. The motorcycle - called the Custom V1200 - was presented at the 2022 EICMA as a 2023 model under the SWM name, which could debut it in Europe next year. It will be SWM’s first 1000+cc model, and it has the potential to outperform the Forty-Eight.
gmauthority.com
2024 GMC Sierra HD Dually Gets 18-Inch Wheels For The First Time
The GMC Sierra HD range, which consists of the Sierra 2500 HD and Sierra 3500 HD, is receiving a mid-cycle refresh for the 2024 model year. Announced in early October, the update incorporates revisions to the exterior, an overhauled cockpit, along with noteworthy updates to the powertrain and capabilities. Now, GM Authority has learned that 2024 GMC Sierra HD models in the dual-rear-wheel (DRW/dually) configuration will receive a new tire and wheel combination.
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Yukon Gets New Titanium Rush Metallic Paint: First Look
The 2023 GMC Yukon and extended-length Yukon XL add four new exterior colors to their palette: Frosted Pine Metallic, Sterling Metallic, Volcanic Red Tintcoat, and Titanium Rush Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new Titanium Rush hue. Assigned RPO code G6M and touch-up paint code WA-618G, Titanium Rush...
gmauthority.com
2022 GMC Canyon Gets Good Rating In New IIHS Side Crash Test
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) recently released side crash test results for six small pickup models, including the 2022 GMC Canyon. The results indicate that the GMC Canyon crew cab earned a “Good” rating in nearly all of the safety measures tested. The IIHS developed an...
gmauthority.com
70 Percent Of Chevy Trax Buyers Opted For Front-Wheel Drive, Says GM
GM unveiled the all-new 2024 Chevy Trax in October, introducing the second generation of the small crossover. Available next year as a 2024 model, the all-new subcompact crossover overhauls everything from the architecture, exterior, powertrain, interior, technology, and everything in between. Notably, perspective buyers will no longer be able to spec a Trax with all-wheel-drive (AWD), since the 2024 Chevy Trax will be offered exclusively in front-wheel-drive (FWD) form.
gmauthority.com
You Could Win A 2015 Corvette Z06 Convertible 2LZ
Corvette fans still have a lot of love for the C7 generation, including the supercharged C7 Corvette Z06. Now, this gorgeous 2015 Corvette Z06 Convertible is up for grabs in a new sweepstakes. Get your sweepstakes tickets here. The 2015 Corvette Z06 Convertible featured here is offered as the grand...
gmauthority.com
Cadillac CT4 Sales Place Second Third In Segment During Q3 2022
Cadillac CT4 sales increased significantly in the United States but decreased in Canada during the third quarter of 2022. In the United States, Cadillac CT4 deliveries totaled 2,581 units in Q3 2022, an increase of about 178 percent compared to 927 units sold in Q3 2021. In the first nine...
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Canyon Denali In Deep Bronze Metallic: First Real-World Pictures
The 2023 GMC Canyon introduces a new generation for the mid-size pickup. Along with a new exterior, an overhauled interior, and an all-new powertrain, the all-new Canyon also receives a few new colors. GM Authority have just captured this example sporting the new Deep Bronze Metallic hue. Spotted undergoing validation...
gmauthority.com
The 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V Arrives In The Middle East
General Motors has just officially launched the new 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V in the Middle East, where the most aggressive version of Cadillac’s full-size SUV arrives to reinforce the model’s dominance within its segment in the region. The automaker’s Middle East subsidiary announced the arrival of the new 2023...
gmauthority.com
Fiat 500e Revealed For North America As GM Small EV Rival
Stellantis has just unveiled the Fiat 500e at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show, which could potentially serve as a rival to the Chevy Bolt EV. Not many details were given during the presentation, but specifications about the European-spec electric Fiat 500 are known. In that market, the Fiat 500 EV uses a 42 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, yielding a range up to 320 kilometers (198 miles) using the WLTP test protocol. Charge speeds of up to 85 kW can replenish the battery to 80 percent in 35 minutes.
gmauthority.com
GMC Terrain Discount Offers Up To $1,500 Off In November 2022
In November 2022, a GMC Terrain discount offers up to $1,500 off, which includes a $750 cash allowance on the 2022 Terrain and $250 on the 2023 Terrain. That also includes $750 Buick GMC Loyalty Cash on 2022 and 2023 Terrain models for current owners of a 2008 model year or newer vehicle or lessees of a 2017 model year or newer vehicle when financing through GM Financial, along with low-interest financing for up to 72 months plus deferred monthly payments for 90 days.
Comments / 0