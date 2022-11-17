ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WHSV

Remote Area Medical clinic comes to Augusta Expo Center

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Remote Area Medical clinic wrapped up its weekend providing free medical, vision and dental care to those in the Staunton, Augusta and Charlottesville areas. The clinic was held at the Augusta Expo Center. Care is provided to residents and no form of ID or insurance...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro announces $48,000 in grants, business training class

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - – Local entrepreneurs planning to launch a Waynesboro business by September 30, 2023 can participate in Grow Waynesboro Main & Wayne (GWMW) training and start-up grant competition to be eligible for one of three prizes totaling $48,000. GWMW is a free business training program designed...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

The Valley celebrates National Philanthropy Day with awards banquet

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Valley’s biggest fundraisers celebrated National Philanthropy Day Monday morning at Hotel Madison. The Association of Fundraising Professionals honored the area’s biggest philanthropists at an award ceremony. ”This year we’ll be recognizing six different individuals and celebrating their contributions in the community it’s a...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

UVA shooting victim Hollins discharged from hospital

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mike Hollins, one of five people shot on grounds at the University of Virginia, has been discharged from UVA Health, according to a hospital spokesperson. Hollins’s mother, Brenda, also tweeted the news. Hollins was hospitalized for serious wounds sustained in the shooting November 13 when...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Tip helps solve 2019 Toms Brook arson case

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On March 12, 2019 a house fire took place in Toms Brook, but after 2 years and 100 tips, the Shenandoah County Fire Marshal’s Office (SCFMO) had no suspects. That all changed when someone came forward over 3 years later. This week, the Virginia...
TOMS BROOK, VA
WHSV

Woman arrested for allegedly starting laundromat fire

NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - According to a press release by the Shenandoah County Fire Marshal’s Office, (SCFMO) on Friday Nov. 18th, around 8:00 a.m. an employee discovered a suspicious female inside a bathroom at Johnson Laundromat in New Market, Virginia. The female allegedly threatened the employee, who left...
NEW MARKET, VA
WHSV

VSP give update on fatal Saturday I-81 and I-64 crash

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have given an update into the investigation of the crash on I-81 and I-64 near Staunton on Saturday. According to a press release, the VSP report that a 2016 Mack tractor-trailer was traveling west on I-64. As it was taking the ramp to merge onto I-81 south, the tractor-trailer allegedly ran off the right side of the road and went through the guardrail. The trailer landed in the northbound lanes of I-81, where it struck a 2017 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

WATCH LIVE: UVA memorial service honors victims of shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The University of Virginia’s (UVA) memorial service for three football players slain in the shooting will be held Nov. 19 at 3:30 p.m. in John Paul Jones Arena and is open to all. The service, which will also be livestreamed, honors the lives of Devin...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Officials respond to overnight house fire in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Fire Department said one family is displaced after a house fire on Friday night. In a press release, HFD said they responded to a call around 9:30 p.m. on the 1400 block of Springside Drive, and upon arrival, they saw heavy smoke and flames toward the back of the house.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Charlie Obaugh RV & Outdoor Student Athlete of the Week: Ben Walters

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - Ben Walters is a standout two-sport athlete at Central High School. “I really just gained a lot of friendship and leadership skills through football,” said Walters. Walters, a senior wide receiver and defensive back, has been a starter for the past two seasons. “His leadership...
WOODSTOCK, VA
WHSV

Tractor trailer crash on I-81 S caused delays

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Update: The crash has been cleared. On I-81 at mile marker 235.2 near Weyers Cave, drivers can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash. No lanes are closed at this time, but traffic backups are about 8 miles as of 6:05 p.m. This is...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Fatal crash shuts down I-81 and I-64 in Staunton area Saturday

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - One person has died as a result of a crash that happened on I-81 in the Staunton area around 6 a.m. Saturday. According to Virginia State Police, a tractor trailer was headed west on I-64. As it was taking the ramp to merge onto I-81 south, it ran off the road and went through the guardrail.
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

JMU men’s basketball drops road contest 80-64 against #1 UNC

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison men’s basketball fell 80-64 to the top-ranked team in the country, North Carolina. The Dukes drop their first game of the season. The Dukes are now 4-1 overall. Takal Molson led the Dukes with 19 points while grabbing six rebounds. Mezzie Offurum added 12 points and eight rebounds while Vado Morse scored ten points.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

JMU volleyball blanks Georgia Southern, advances to Sun Belt Semifinals

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison volleyball blew past Georgia Southern 3-0 (25-17, 25-19, 25-20). After earning the title of Sun Belt Regular Season Champions, the Dukes took down the Eagles to advance to the Sun Belt Tournament Semifinals. The Dukes won nine sets in a row over three meetings with the Eagles this year. JMU improves to 22-4 on the season.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

JMU volleyball wins Sun Belt Championship, punches ticket to NCAA Tournament

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison volleyball took down Texas State 3-1 (25-19, 22-25, 25-22, 25-21) to win the Sun Belt Championship. JMU was the top Sun Belt East seed while Texas State was the top seed in the Sun Belt West. Earlier this month, the Dukes earned the title of Sun Belt Regular Season Champions. Now, the Dukes are Sun Belt Conference Champions as well.
HARRISONBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy