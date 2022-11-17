Read full article on original website
WHSV
Remote Area Medical clinic comes to Augusta Expo Center
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Remote Area Medical clinic wrapped up its weekend providing free medical, vision and dental care to those in the Staunton, Augusta and Charlottesville areas. The clinic was held at the Augusta Expo Center. Care is provided to residents and no form of ID or insurance...
WHSV
Waynesboro announces $48,000 in grants, business training class
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - – Local entrepreneurs planning to launch a Waynesboro business by September 30, 2023 can participate in Grow Waynesboro Main & Wayne (GWMW) training and start-up grant competition to be eligible for one of three prizes totaling $48,000. GWMW is a free business training program designed...
WHSV
The Valley celebrates National Philanthropy Day with awards banquet
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Valley’s biggest fundraisers celebrated National Philanthropy Day Monday morning at Hotel Madison. The Association of Fundraising Professionals honored the area’s biggest philanthropists at an award ceremony. ”This year we’ll be recognizing six different individuals and celebrating their contributions in the community it’s a...
WHSV
UVA shooting victim Hollins discharged from hospital
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mike Hollins, one of five people shot on grounds at the University of Virginia, has been discharged from UVA Health, according to a hospital spokesperson. Hollins’s mother, Brenda, also tweeted the news. Hollins was hospitalized for serious wounds sustained in the shooting November 13 when...
WHSV
Buford Middle School students stand in solidarity with grieving UVA families and protest gun violence
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The deaths of D’Sean Perry, Devin Chandler, and Lavel Davis Jr. broke the hearts of hundreds of students, and Buford Middle School students are standing in solidarity with families of the players. “We need to have more control with guns because I’m noticing a lot...
WHSV
Tip helps solve 2019 Toms Brook arson case
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On March 12, 2019 a house fire took place in Toms Brook, but after 2 years and 100 tips, the Shenandoah County Fire Marshal’s Office (SCFMO) had no suspects. That all changed when someone came forward over 3 years later. This week, the Virginia...
WHSV
Woman arrested for allegedly starting laundromat fire
NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - According to a press release by the Shenandoah County Fire Marshal’s Office, (SCFMO) on Friday Nov. 18th, around 8:00 a.m. an employee discovered a suspicious female inside a bathroom at Johnson Laundromat in New Market, Virginia. The female allegedly threatened the employee, who left...
WHSV
VSP give update on fatal Saturday I-81 and I-64 crash
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have given an update into the investigation of the crash on I-81 and I-64 near Staunton on Saturday. According to a press release, the VSP report that a 2016 Mack tractor-trailer was traveling west on I-64. As it was taking the ramp to merge onto I-81 south, the tractor-trailer allegedly ran off the right side of the road and went through the guardrail. The trailer landed in the northbound lanes of I-81, where it struck a 2017 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.
WHSV
UVA holds memorial service for Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia’s memorial service for three football players slain in a Sunday night shooting was held Saturday, November 19. The service honors the lives of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, who were killed, and students Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan, who were wounded.
WHSV
WATCH LIVE: UVA memorial service honors victims of shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The University of Virginia’s (UVA) memorial service for three football players slain in the shooting will be held Nov. 19 at 3:30 p.m. in John Paul Jones Arena and is open to all. The service, which will also be livestreamed, honors the lives of Devin...
WHSV
Officials respond to overnight house fire in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Fire Department said one family is displaced after a house fire on Friday night. In a press release, HFD said they responded to a call around 9:30 p.m. on the 1400 block of Springside Drive, and upon arrival, they saw heavy smoke and flames toward the back of the house.
WHSV
Turkey tournament brings in hundreds of turkeys to feed Valley families this Thanksgiving
NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - It’s the home stretch to get donations to feed Valley families this Thanksgiving. The third annual turkey tournament at Shenvalee Golf Resort was held this weekend to collect as many turkeys and canned goods as possible for those in need. Golfers spent the weekend...
WHSV
Charlie Obaugh RV & Outdoor Student Athlete of the Week: Ben Walters
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - Ben Walters is a standout two-sport athlete at Central High School. “I really just gained a lot of friendship and leadership skills through football,” said Walters. Walters, a senior wide receiver and defensive back, has been a starter for the past two seasons. “His leadership...
WHSV
Tractor trailer crash on I-81 S caused delays
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Update: The crash has been cleared. On I-81 at mile marker 235.2 near Weyers Cave, drivers can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash. No lanes are closed at this time, but traffic backups are about 8 miles as of 6:05 p.m. This is...
WHSV
Fatal crash shuts down I-81 and I-64 in Staunton area Saturday
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - One person has died as a result of a crash that happened on I-81 in the Staunton area around 6 a.m. Saturday. According to Virginia State Police, a tractor trailer was headed west on I-64. As it was taking the ramp to merge onto I-81 south, it ran off the road and went through the guardrail.
WHSV
JMU men’s basketball drops road contest 80-64 against #1 UNC
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison men’s basketball fell 80-64 to the top-ranked team in the country, North Carolina. The Dukes drop their first game of the season. The Dukes are now 4-1 overall. Takal Molson led the Dukes with 19 points while grabbing six rebounds. Mezzie Offurum added 12 points and eight rebounds while Vado Morse scored ten points.
WHSV
JMU volleyball blanks Georgia Southern, advances to Sun Belt Semifinals
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison volleyball blew past Georgia Southern 3-0 (25-17, 25-19, 25-20). After earning the title of Sun Belt Regular Season Champions, the Dukes took down the Eagles to advance to the Sun Belt Tournament Semifinals. The Dukes won nine sets in a row over three meetings with the Eagles this year. JMU improves to 22-4 on the season.
WHSV
Gameday Coverage: Dukes battle past Georgia State 42-40, overcome 20-point deficit
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, James Madison snuck past Georgia State 42-40 at Bridgeforth Stadium. The Dukes overcame a 20-point deficit for the second time this season. The Dukes improve to 7-3, including a 5-2 mark in Sun Belt play. JMU outgained Georgia State by 70 yards on the...
WHSV
JMU volleyball wins Sun Belt Championship, punches ticket to NCAA Tournament
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison volleyball took down Texas State 3-1 (25-19, 22-25, 25-22, 25-21) to win the Sun Belt Championship. JMU was the top Sun Belt East seed while Texas State was the top seed in the Sun Belt West. Earlier this month, the Dukes earned the title of Sun Belt Regular Season Champions. Now, the Dukes are Sun Belt Conference Champions as well.
WHSV
Bridgewater falls to Apprentice 38-28 in Neptune Bowl, ends season with 9-2 record
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater football ended its season with a 38-28 loss to Apprentice in the Neptune Bowl. Bridgewater completes a standout season that saw the Eagles go 9-2 including a 5-1 mark in ODAC play. This record allowed the Eagles to qualify for their first-ever Neptune Bowl. The...
