Best Black Friday Gaming Deals For PS5, Nintendo Switch, And Xbox
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Black Friday week is finally here, which means it's time to snag gaming products on your wishlist for the lowest prices of the year. To hopefully make your shopping experience easier, we've rounded up the best Black Friday gaming deals we've seen so far. This is a running list, so we will continue to add PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC gaming deals to this roundup every single day through Cyber Monday.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe — Booster Course Pass - Wave 3 Release Date - Nintendo Switch
Start your engines! Wave 3 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass arrives 12/7! Available for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members at no additional cost, or on its own as paid DLC.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 3 Arrives December 7
The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass will soon be halfway to the finish line, as the third of six eight-course waves has been confirmed for a December 7 launch date. Wave 3 of the Booster Course Pass will, like the previous waves, add eight more courses to the Mario Kart 8 roster, with all of them coming from previous games in the franchise. Three of Wave 3's tracks first debuted in Mario Kart Tour on mobile devices, two more come from Mario Kart 7 on 3DS, and the final three come from Mario Kart Wii, Mario Kart DS, and Mario Kart Super Circuit on Game Boy Advance.
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet's Silly Glitches Have Taken Over The Internet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet released on November 17, just before last weekend. Almost immediately after players got their hands on the game, the internet became inundated with clips of glitches and bugs ranging from the terrifying to the hilarious. The glitches include simple modeling issues, improperly rendered animations, and...
Get The Square Enix PS5 RPG Valkyrie Elysium For $40 Right Now
It's officially Black Friday week, and there are plenty of deals on video games. One such offer is a nice discount on Square Enix's Valkyrie Elysium, which is marked down to only $40 right now. The RPG normally goes for $60, so this is a nice 33% off discount. Both...
Ubisoft Is Back On Steam, With Assassin's Creed Valhalla Launching December 6
After a years long absence, it seems Ubisoft is once again set to release some of its games on Steam, including Assassin's Creed Valhalla. In a statement to Eurogamer, Ubisoft confirmed that two additional titles, the city-builder Anno 1800 and the free-to-play roller derby title Roller Champions, will also be released on Steam in the near future.
Mario Kart Live For Switch Is Significantly Discounted For Black Friday
If you've ever fancied taking one of the vehicles in Mario Kart for a spin in real life, the good news is that you can do so right now for an attractive price thanks to this Black Friday deal that marks the superb Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit down to just $60. While you can't fit into the go-kart that comes with this game, you can use it to turn your home into a circuit and live out your wildest Mario racing fantasy.
Conquer Slopes In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet With This One Weird Trick
As you are wandering the open world of Pokemon Scarlet or Violet, you may find slopes impeding your progress. While these obstacles are intentionally placed, you can evade them with an unintentional trick: going backward. ZullieTheWitch on Twitter posted a clip of her Scarlet game. The video shows her attempting...
Get Mario + Rabbids: Sparks Of Hope With A $10 Bonus
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is a delightful little tactical RPG starring Mario and, for some reason, the Rabbids. While the physical game hasn't gotten any deep discounts, it does come with a kind of reverse-discount at Amazon. You can buy the game (at regular price) and walk away with a $10 gift card to put towards some other goodie for yourself.
Get The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild For $29, Its Lowest Price Ever
One of the best Nintendo Switch video games of all time, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, is on sale for Black Friday. Breath of the Wild isn't exactly a new game, of course, but it remains one of the platform's best titles and in fact one of the best modern games money can buy.
Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration Deal Lets You Save Big On Gaming History
Atari is one of the most legendary names in gaming, and its history spans several consoles, arcade games, and even handheld systems. With Amazon's early Black Friday deal on the newly released Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration, you can learn all about Atari's history and play over 100 games. Typically...
Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Glitch Triggers Plague Of Invisible Gunmen
Blind ambushes are an unavoidable part of any battle royale game, but it seems that a new Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 glitch has taken that to its logical extreme. As spotted by PCGamesN, Warzone 2.0 players have encountered a issue that causes their opponents to appear totally invisible. The...
Sonic Frontiers Gets A Big Black Friday Discount At Select Retailers
Sonic's return to the mainstream has been fantastic over the last couple of years, and with the momentum of two successful feature films behind the blue blur, Sega's iconic mascot hit the ground running in Sonic Frontiers recently. While it's a game that definitely has room for improvement, the flaws can easily be overlooked when you dig into what makes Sonic Frontiers special.
Scarlet and Violet Lowest Rated Pokémon Gen On Metacritic | GameSpot News
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are out now, and the reception to both highly anticipated titles has been mixed to say the least. Multiple reviews, including our own at GameSpot, mention that while the open world is an excellent step forward for the franchise, the games are held back by technical issues such as pop in, frame rate drops, and muddy textures.
Pokemon Scarlet/Violet Glitch Lets You Run Twice As Fast With Two Controllers
Plugging in a second controller to make your character run faster sounds like the setup for a bad video game meme. However, that's exactly what some players have discovered you can do in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, even though the setup is actually a bit more complex than the viral social media posts will have you believe.
Best PlayStation Plus Games November 2022
The nights are getting longer, the weather’s getting colder, and your family is hitting you up about your plans for the holidays. So you know what that means: time to park yourself in front of the telly and get some gaming going. Here’s what’s coming to PlayStation Plus this month, and my recommendations for some cozy games to play from the Game Catalog.
The Number Of Older Gamers Is Rapidly Growing
Though video games have been around for a while now, some still associate the medium with children's entertainment only. However, new data from the NPD group suggests that the number of middle-aged gamers has increased rapidly in recent years. The above data shows the number of US video game players...
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet - All Food Buffs And Picnics Explained
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has players adventure through the vast region of Paldea, where you may occasionally want to stop and have a bite to eat. Eating food can provide some buffs to your gameplay, although the actual effects aren't immediately clear within the game. Here's everything you need to know about food buffs and picnics in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Version Differences: Which Version Should You Get?
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are here and each version has something unique to offer the completionist trainer. If you're anything like me, you probably want to know the differences between the two versions to inform your purchasing decision (or to know what to look out for in your travels). While each version will have easy access to unique Pokemon not available in other versions, Scarlet and Violet's exclusives extend beyond that. Players will attend different schools, have a different Professor, and even have different outfits, all unique to their version of the game. Now it's time to break them down.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Is More Than 50% Off
Nintendo's cozy island getaway game just got a rare discount for Black Friday, as life-simulator Animal Crossing: New Horizons is just $29 at Amazon and Walmart currently. Amazon's deal is available now (but will likely sell out), while Walmart's is only available for Walmart+ members until November 21 at 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET.
