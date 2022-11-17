What vitamin is missing in today's society that is causing ALL this irrational ignorant thinking? It's like most people don't have common sense to make rational decisions any more.Teaching kids they aren't the sexual gender they born with, black and whites shouldn't get along because one is being taught they are better than the other when that is a lie from hell. We need our governmental officials to use common sense, moral reasoning, ethical intelligence.
Professors like Dana need to be out of the educational system. it's not about freedom of speech, it's about pushing your irresponsible, illogical, psychotic thinking. I pray the DeSantis team will win and overturn this Liberal judges decision. God help us all!
