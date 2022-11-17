Read full article on original website
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Won't Get One Highly Requested Feature
Assassin's Creed Valhalla won't receive a New Game+ mode despite it being a "highly requested feature," Ubisoft confirms. In a blog outlining the end of new content for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft writes that though the team investigated adding New Game+, it came to the conclusion that there wasn't a way to make New Game+ rewarding due to the game's structure.
Sonic Frontiers Gets A Big Black Friday Discount At Select Retailers
Sonic's return to the mainstream has been fantastic over the last couple of years, and with the momentum of two successful feature films behind the blue blur, Sega's iconic mascot hit the ground running in Sonic Frontiers recently. While it's a game that definitely has room for improvement, the flaws can easily be overlooked when you dig into what makes Sonic Frontiers special.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Release Date Will Be Revealed In December With New Trailer - Report
Electronic Arts will reveal more details about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor during The Game Awards next month, according to a new report. Insider-Gaming reports that EA will announce the game's release date, show a new trailer, and confirm when preorders begin at the awards show. The announcement will be made...
Ubisoft Is Back On Steam, With Assassin's Creed Valhalla Launching December 6
After a years long absence, it seems Ubisoft is once again set to release some of its games on Steam, including Assassin's Creed Valhalla. In a statement to Eurogamer, Ubisoft confirmed that two additional titles, the city-builder Anno 1800 and the free-to-play roller derby title Roller Champions, will also be released on Steam in the near future.
Scarlet and Violet Lowest Rated Pokémon Gen On Metacritic | GameSpot News
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are out now, and the reception to both highly anticipated titles has been mixed to say the least. Multiple reviews, including our own at GameSpot, mention that while the open world is an excellent step forward for the franchise, the games are held back by technical issues such as pop in, frame rate drops, and muddy textures.
Microsoft Offered Sony A Deal To Keep Call Of Duty On PlayStation For The Next Decade - Report
As the pending sale of Activision Blizzard to Microsoft continues to be analyzed by regulatory committees around the world, a new report by The New York Times has revealed an attempt by Microsoft to remedy one of rival Sony's largest issues with the acquisition: Call of Duty. The report states...
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe — Booster Course Pass - Wave 3 Release Date - Nintendo Switch
Start your engines! Wave 3 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass arrives 12/7! Available for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members at no additional cost, or on its own as paid DLC.
Get Mario + Rabbids: Sparks Of Hope With A $10 Bonus
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is a delightful little tactical RPG starring Mario and, for some reason, the Rabbids. While the physical game hasn't gotten any deep discounts, it does come with a kind of reverse-discount at Amazon. You can buy the game (at regular price) and walk away with a $10 gift card to put towards some other goodie for yourself.
A Plague Tale: Requiem Gets Huge Discount Before Black Friday
The recently released A Plague Tale: Requiem is already generating end-of-the-year awards buzz, including a Game of the Year nomination at The Game Awards, and you can get a hefty discount on the game right now via Amazon. Both the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions are marked down to $39, more than $20 off their original price.
God Of War Ragnarok Director Answers Our Burning Questions
God of War Ragnarok has arrived, and it is a treasure. The PS4 and PS5 title from Santa Monica Studio launched on November 9, scoring rave reviews and earning multiple award nominations, including Game of the Year, for the upcoming The Game Awards in December. GameSpot recently sat down with...
Get The Square Enix PS5 RPG Valkyrie Elysium For $40 Right Now
It's officially Black Friday week, and there are plenty of deals on video games. One such offer is a nice discount on Square Enix's Valkyrie Elysium, which is marked down to only $40 right now. The RPG normally goes for $60, so this is a nice 33% off discount. Both...
The Number Of Older Gamers Is Rapidly Growing
Though video games have been around for a while now, some still associate the medium with children's entertainment only. However, new data from the NPD group suggests that the number of middle-aged gamers has increased rapidly in recent years. The above data shows the number of US video game players...
Get The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild For $29, Its Lowest Price Ever
One of the best Nintendo Switch video games of all time, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, is on sale for Black Friday. Breath of the Wild isn't exactly a new game, of course, but it remains one of the platform's best titles and in fact one of the best modern games money can buy.
The DioField Chronicle Is Down To $40 At Amazon And Best Buy
Square Enix’s real-time strategy RPG The Diofield Chronicle is on sale for $40 (down from $60) at Amazon and Best Buy. Both retailers offer the $20 discount for physical PS5, PS4, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch copies. 2022 has been a banner year for strategy-RPGs, but The Diofield Chronicle is...
How Pokemon Scarlet's Titan And Starfall Quests Got Me Right In The Feelings
We all know the drill by now. You want to be the very best, like no one ever was, so you set out on a cross-country journey to catch and train adorable monsters and rise to the ranks of Pokemon Master. It's a tale as old as time, or at least as old as 1996, and Pokemon games rarely venture outside this comfortable template. That made it all the more surprising when Pokemon Scarlet made me actually care and look forward to two of its three main story paths.
Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Glitch Triggers Plague Of Invisible Gunmen
Blind ambushes are an unavoidable part of any battle royale game, but it seems that a new Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 glitch has taken that to its logical extreme. As spotted by PCGamesN, Warzone 2.0 players have encountered a issue that causes their opponents to appear totally invisible. The...
Pokemon Scarlet/Violet Glitch Lets You Run Twice As Fast With Two Controllers
Plugging in a second controller to make your character run faster sounds like the setup for a bad video game meme. However, that's exactly what some players have discovered you can do in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, even though the setup is actually a bit more complex than the viral social media posts will have you believe.
CoD: Warzone 2.0 And DMZ Best Weapon Loadouts And Attachment Tuning
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 arrived with the start of Season 1, and both battle royale and DMZ mode make use of Modern Warfare 2's entire weapons and attachments pool. Customizing the optimal weapon loadout in the Gunsmith can sometimes be overwhelming, so here we recommend some of the best loadouts to use in Season 1 of Warzone 2.0 and DMZ.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Version Differences: Which Version Should You Get?
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are here and each version has something unique to offer the completionist trainer. If you're anything like me, you probably want to know the differences between the two versions to inform your purchasing decision (or to know what to look out for in your travels). While each version will have easy access to unique Pokemon not available in other versions, Scarlet and Violet's exclusives extend beyond that. Players will attend different schools, have a different Professor, and even have different outfits, all unique to their version of the game. Now it's time to break them down.
Ninja Gaiden And Dead Or Alive Are Reportedly Being Rebooted
Team Ninja is reportedly planning on rebooting the Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive franchises. According to the Korean video game online community Ruliweb, Team Ninja head Fumihiko Yasuda attended a panel at the G-Star conference in Busan, South Korea. He reportedly showed a slide at the end of his panel with pictures of Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive with the caption "The future of Team Ninja - Reboot of popular series."
