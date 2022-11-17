Read full article on original website
One start, one win. Not a bad record at Volusia Speedway Park for one of DIRTcar UMP Modified racing’s newest breakout racers, Ethan Dotson. After breaking an 11-year-old track record in Qualifying Friday night, Dotson continued his display of speed into Saturday night, taking the lead five laps into the 50-lap Feature and driving the rest of the way unchallenged to secure the $7,000 check and his first career Emil & Dale Reutimann Memorial Feature win.
Buddy Kofoid led 95 of 100 laps on the way to winning both the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series Hangtown 100 finale and the three-race points championship at Placerville Speedway, Saturday. In sweeping both, he collected a $32,000 paycheck on the night ($20,000 for the feature, $12,000 for the championship). The defending USAC National Midget champion also won Friday’s feature at the track, while placing third in the Hangtown 100 opener on Thursday.
In a field 54 cars deep, 20 of the best DIRTcar UMP Modified drivers at Volusia Speedway Park are now locked into Saturday night’s main event – the ninth annual Emil & Dale Reutimann Memorial. Four individual, 15-lap Showdown Features hit the track Friday night after a round...
Buddy Kofoid earned his 11th win of the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series season with a 1.372-second win over Cannon McIntosh on night two of the Hangtown 100 at Placerville Speedway, Friday. Kofoid is the first USAC Midget driver to score double-digit wins since 1988 and his next...
Buddy Kofoid makes no bones about it. He wanted to be the one to deliver Keith Kunz Motorsport its record-breaking 134th USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship entrant victory. However, a full day later, Kofoid took solace in his performance during Friday’s night two of the Hangtown 100 Presented...
Ollowing the recent announcement that Grandview Speedway will continue to present professional stock car racing action on the one-third-of-a-mile high-banked clay oval, the Rogers Family would like to release some information regarding the upcoming 2023 racing season. Speedway management will once again be offering the always popular season passes. The...
