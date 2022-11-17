Read full article on original website
Hunter check station numbers in north-central Montana remain low despite favorable conditions
GREAT FALLS – Heavy snowfall and cold temperatures have made for good hunting conditions in north-central Montana during the 2022 general rifle hunting season. But despite the favorable weather, the overall harvest as well as the number of hunters checked continues to remain well below average at FWP’s Region 4 check station in Augusta.
'Holiday Happenings' craft show underway in Great Falls
More than 100 vendors and attendees showed up at the Montana ExpoPark in Great Falls on Saturday, November 19
Shared kitchen builds sense of community in Great Falls
Shared kitchen builds sense of community in Great Falls. Mise en Place in French means everything in its place. Cassie Campbell, owner of Mise en Place Kitchens and Spices N' Spurs in Great Falls, came up with the concept of a shared kitchen after seeing a demand for commercial kitchen space.
4 Perfect Spots To Snow Sled In Montana
When I was a kid, my dad used to drag me and my brother in a sled behind the lawn mower to go sledding on the farm, or we'd hit up Bynum Reservoir for some sledding. When we came to Great Falls, we'd see kids sledding down Flag Hill. My parents would never let us do it, and it turns out we can't do that anymore in Great Falls.
2nd Ave. gate closed at Malmstrom Air Force Base
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Second Avenue gate is closed at Malmstrom Air Force Base Friday until further notice. MAFB said via Facebook people should use the Tenth Avenue gate for entering and exiting the base at this time.
Ryan Zimmerman Has Dropped the Price on His Great Falls Estate
Attention, bargain shoppers—Black Friday has started early. You can now buy Ryan Zimmerman’s Great Falls estate for the discounted price of…$7.495 million. That’s right, the former Nationals player dropped the price on his 13,232-square-foot home by $400,000. The house, listed by TTR Sotheby’s, initially went on the market in August for $7.9 million. Zimmerman originally purchased it in 2012 for $3.9 million.
Evelyn Agnes Asdzaa Robertson
GREAT FALLS — Evelyn Agnes Asdzaa Robertson was born October 25, 2022 to parents Sierra Webster-Robertson and Derek Robertson. She weighed 5lbs 5oz and was 18.5 inches long. She joins her big brother, Lance. Grandparents are Frances Skare and Wallace Shorty of Pablo; and Twyla Robertson of Indiana; and...
Cascade County Dems Crushed Again
On Election Day in November of 2020 Cascade County Republican candidates for the state legislature defeated every one of their Democrat opponents on the ballot, including several incumbent legislators. It was an unprecedented red wave in Great Falls/Cascade County. This year it was even worse for local Dems. It was...
8-Man championship: Belt rolls in second half to top St. Ignatius for first crown in 28 years
ST. IGNATIUS — The Belt Huskies defeated the St. Ignatius Bulldogs 52-24 on Saturday afternoon to win their first 8-Man state football championship since 1994. The game started on a hard, cold field as each team had issues with traction and getting their feet under long tosses. The first quarter ended with Mission up 6-0 after a blocked punt by Kenny Ness and recovered for the score by Canyon Sargent. They were the first points allowed by Belt in the playoffs.
