Essence
WATCH | Supporting Black-Owned Businesses
In honor of National Women’s Small Business Month, we want to introduce you to the woman who is changing the narrative around Black-owned businesses—Mandy Bowman, CEO of Official Black Wall Street. Always dialed into the businesses in her Brooklyn neighborhood, Mandy found inspiration in other entrepreneurs who looked...
Joy Reid Married Her ‘Ride or Die’ Jason. Let’s Meet Him!
MSNBC host Joy Reid may have created her fair share of controversy in her tenure on TV, but her personal life seems blissfully conflict-free. That’s because the news personality has been married to her husband Jason since the late 1990s. Article continues below advertisement. The happily married couple lives...
Singer Ledisi Has Been Happily Married to Her Husband, Ronald T. Young, Since 2018
Over the last near-three decades, Ledisi, born Ledisi Anibade Young, has topped charts, released 9 studio albums, and earned a Grammy throughout her critically-lauded career. Most recently, she has taken on a role in the Christmas film All Saints Christmas, which has already shaped up to be another lovable addition to the Hallmark catalog.
Essence
How This Construction Company Owner Is Laying the Foundation for Generational Black Wealth
Mel Gravely, CEO of Cincinnati-based TriVersity Construction, says a lucrative construction boom is coming. Here’s how he’s paving the way for Black and Brown communities to benefit. When Mel Gravely was deciding where to headquarter his business, his vision to impact the Black community led him down an...
Inside 6 Homes That Prove Traditional Interior Design and Modern Style Really Do Go Together
While the popularity of modern styles show no signs of letting up, there’s no need to choose between spartan contemporary interiors and the cozy upholstered look of traditional interior design. The emphasis on heirloom pieces, floral prints, and striking chandeliers—all hallmarks of traditional decor—is undeniably comforting, perhaps in part because the layered aesthetic is so often a far cry from the minimalism of modern interiors. But there’s no need to choose between one or the other. In recent years, decorators the world over have proved how satisfying a space can be when it mixes the best elements of traditional design with the lessons of styles that have come around since. Below, we share six homes that perfectly marry traditional interior design with modern sensibilities.
Essence
This Advanced Couponer Created A Community Helping Black Women Save Thousands Each Month—These Are Her Key Tips
After recovering from stage 3 breast cancer, Yakima Deloatch began cutting costs through coupons. Now, she's teaching others to do the same. When she was just 13, Yakima Deloatch’s mother passed away from breast cancer. Years later, she found herself fighting the same battle. In 2013, the then 31-year-old...
D.C. group highlights food insecurity ahead of Thanksgiving
This year, in addition to groceries for turkey day, volunteers are including prepaid debit cards so households can spend the money on whatever they need.
Liniker Receives Standing Ovation After Becoming the First Trans Artist to Win a Latin Grammy
History was made at the 2022 Latin Grammys when Brazilian singer Liniker became the first trans artist to win an award. "Hello, I am Liniker, a Brazilian singer-songwriter and actress, [and] today something historic is happening in the history of my country," she said onstage while accepting the award for best MPB (música popular brasileira) album. "It is the first time that a transgender artist has won a Grammy." Liniker cried as the audience gave her an enthusiastic standing ovation.
Martha Stewart Finds Creative Ways To Discuss Her 'Lovely Federal Camp' Visit
Stewart also detailed the origin of her nativity set during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday.
Essence
Shavone Charles Continues To Disrupt The Tech Industry With New Book, Black Internet Effect
“My hope is that we continue to break down the doors and institutional ceilings that keep people of color out of the technology industry.”. Multi-hyphenate Shavone Charles has been disrupting the tech industry for a decade. With stints at VSCO, Instagram, and Twitter, she currently serves as the Head of Diversity and Inclusion Communications at TikTok. This month, she launched a new venture, a book.
AphroChic's New Design Book Celebrates Black Family Homes
Husband-and-wife team Jeanine Hays and Bryan Mason highlight 16 inspiring spaces (and stories) in their latest book.
All About Art with Nick Falco of Vagabond Woodworks
"My principles are simple and are the foundation of what I strive to exude through my woodworking business, true craftsmanship, custom designs and heirloom quality." Nick Falco is the owner/operator of Vagabond Woodworks, a small family-owned business specializing in custom furniture and wood furnishings. After college, he pursued a career using his Sport Management degree and worked for the PGA Tour, taking advantage of the opportunity to broaden his outlook on life. In 2016 he moved to Greenville, South Carolina, after several years of living in South Africa, gave up his pursuit of a corporate job and began chasing his dream of becoming a furniture maker with the intent of making the most out of his life.Each piece is made by hand using sustainable hardwoods and locally sourced lumber in a shop located on his family’s farm in the Blue Ridge Mountains just outside of Greenville.
intheknow.com
17-year-old founder Marley Dias on her #1000BlackGirlBooks campaign and representation in children’s literature
Harvard student and activist Marley Dias wants young people to read banned books. The 17-year-old founder of 1000 Black Girl Books spoke with In The Know at the 2020 MAKERS Conference. She discussed the dangers of banned books, the value of reading and why diverse characters matter. When Dias was...
