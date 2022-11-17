Read full article on original website
BBC
Pier push killer to be assessed in secure hospital
A 29-year-old man who killed a stranger by picking her up and then pushing her off a pier is to be assessed at the State Hospital in Carstairs. Jacob Foster attacked Charmaine O'Donnell at Helensburgh Pier, in Argyll and Bute, in April 2021. Ms O'Donnell, 25, suffered severe neck injuries...
BBC
Solihull murders: Police 'failed and let down' women says ex-watchdog
"Shocking" police failures contributed to the murders of two women stabbed to death in the West Midlands, a former inspector at the police watchdog said. An inquest jury found police errors contributed to the deaths of Raneem Oudeh and her mother Khaola Saleem in Solihull in 2018. West Midlands Police...
BBC
Patrick Campbell's widow settles alleged collusion case
The elderly widow of a Catholic man who was shot dead almost 50 years ago has settled legal action over alleged security force collusion with a notorious loyalist gunman. Patrick Campbell, a factory worker from Banbridge, was killed in October 1973. The legal action was around the role played by...
BBC
Natalie Pearman: Family pictures released on 1992 murder anniversary
The younger sister of a teenager murdered 30 years ago has released never-before-seen pictures of her sibling in a bid for new information. Natalie Pearman, 16, was found dead in a lay-by at Ringland, near Norwich, on 20 November 1992. Her killer has never been found. He sister Georgina, 35,...
BBC
China's Manchester consulate clash investigation ongoing
Police investigating clashes outside the Chinese Consulate in Manchester said a number of assaults and public order offences have been identified. Greater Manchester Police said it had been reviewing evidence on CCTV, body-worn video, mobile phone footage, and witness statements of the incident which happened on 16 October. The force...
BBC
Five boys and girl charged over listed building fire in Dundee
Five boys and a girl have been charged over a fire at a listed building in Dundee. Firefighters tackled the blaze at the former Robertson's furniture shop on Barrack Street for nine hours after an alarm was raised on 12 November. Police Scotland confirmed four boys age 13, one boy...
BBC
Lincolnshire: Police dispersal order to tackle rising hare coursing
A county-wide dispersal order has been issued by police in Lincolnshire after multiple reports of hare coursing. The order is in place until 10:50 GMT on Monday and comes after a spate of such incidents across the county. Police said many of the suspects involved in hare coursing were from...
BBC
Ghulam Raja: Luton teen convicted of 'Snapchat' killing
A teenager who posted a video on Snapchat of the heavily bleeding man he had just stabbed has been convicted of manslaughter. Ghulam Raja, 63, from Bolton, was killed after travelling to Luton to visit his mother last November. The accused, from Luton, who was 16 at the time, was...
BBC
Pro-Palestine rally: Racial hatred charges dropped for two more men
Two more men accused of stirring up racial hatred at a pro-Palestine rally in London have had charges against them dropped. Charges against two others Asif Ali, 26 and Adil Mota, 27, were dropped in July. Now Mohammed Iftikhar Hanif, 28, and Jawaad Hussain, 35, have also been told they...
BBC
Sheku Bayoh's sister received abuse after speaking at death inquiry
The sister of a black man who died in police custody received racist and abusive messages during the public inquiry into his death, a new BBC programme can reveal. Kadi Johnson encountered the abuse after she told the inquiry into the death of her brother, Sheku Bayoh, that she no longer felt safe in Scotland.
BBC
Hull death: Three arrested in murder probe after man's body found
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead at a house in Hull. Police said the man's body was found at a house on Spring Bank in the early hours of Saturday. The three people who were arrested are currently in custody being...
BBC
Poole family traumatised after pellet smashes window
A mother said she feels unsafe in her home after a metal pellet smashed into the window of her first floor flat where her two-year-old son often stands, watching the world go by. Lorely Ford, from Broadstone in Poole, said: "All of a sudden there was a massive loud bang,...
BBC
Gloucestershire victims of US scam to have money returned
Victims of a postal scam are set to receive compensation after action was taken against the fraudsters. A total of 41 people from Gloucestershire lost money to an international, mass-marketing scam based in Kansas in the United States. Action was taken against the offenders to forfeit cash and assets and...
BBC
Gwent Police officer sent inappropriate texts, hearing told
A Gwent Police officer sent "wholly inappropriate and unprofessional" messages to three women, a disciplinary hearing has heard. PC Robert Davies is accused of sending "suggestive and overly familiar" texts with a police-issue mobile phone between January and May 2020. The hearing was told he failed to maintain boundaries between...
BBC
Sobriety tag changed my life, says alcohol offender
"I was using it as a mechanism when I was feeling down and sad, but then I'd drink too much at one time and end up binge drinking." Teresa - not her real name - was sentenced to 28 weeks in custody for an alcohol-fuelled assault. On her release, for...
BBC
Nottingham: Mother still critical after girls die in fire
A mother remains in a critical condition after a flat fire which killed her two children in Nottingham. The girls, aged three and one, died in hospital after the blaze in Fairisle Close, Clifton, on Sunday morning. A 31-year-old man from Clifton has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He...
BBC
Three teens arrested after man rescued from Skipton canal
Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of assault after a man was rescued from a North Yorkshire canal. The man, in his 40s, is in hospital in a critical condition after being pulled from the water behind Skipton bus station at about 22:00 GMT on Friday, police said. The...
