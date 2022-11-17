Read full article on original website
Related
WTOK-TV
Merrehope celebrates a little holiday cheer as it hosts Trees of Christmas
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Christmas spirit has arrived at Merrehope. The historical site hosted a gala for its Trees of Christmas event Sunday afternoon, where the public was invited to see over 50 trees and displays all decked out in holiday fashion. One Quitman resident, Beverly Oliveros, said this...
WTOK-TV
Frontline Responders - Ricky Hood
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -As someone who was a member of his local Boys and Girls Club, Ricky Hood wanted to dedicate his life to providing kids with the care and joy they might not get at home. “Well, I’ve been involved in Boys and Girls Club here for 34 years....
WTOK-TV
Bell ringers needed for Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campiagn
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One organization is gearing up to give this holiday season!. The Meridian Salvation Army will be kicking off its Red Kettle Campaign on Monday at Uptown Meridian Mall!. The donations collected from the campaign go right back into the community by helping fund the food pantry...
WTOK-TV
Ricky Hood talks about protecting the community
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In light of recent shootings in Meridian, a local community leader is speaking out about the importance of community involvement, transparency and safety. Ricky Hood from the Boys & Girls Club said he doesn’t want children to feel unsafe at any moment and is calling for...
WTOK-TV
Threefoot Wellness turkey give away
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Threefoot Wellness was out today at Dumont Plaza handing out free turkeys and educating the public on the recent medical marijuana bill. On January 26, 2022, the Mississippi legislature approved senate bill 2095, the “Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act.”. The Mississippi department of health and Threefoot Wellness...
WTOK-TV
Local church feeding people in need Friday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - New Life Independent Missionary Baptist Church will serve Thanksgiving dinner to people in need next week. The church has made this dinner an annual event, but the pandemic caused them to take a year off in 2020. Anyone is welcome to come and get a hot meal. The meal is not the only thing the church is sharing. It will also be giving out blankets and gift baskets to the homeless.
WTOK-TV
MHS had a brief lockdown and “controlled movement” Friday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 17-year-old shooting victim was a student at Meridian High School and Friday the school went on lockdown for a brief time. They also remained on what they call “controlled movement”. That means they limited movement to inside of school buildings only. They released a statement saying, “This is strictly a safety precaution due to events that took place in the city last night.”
WTOK-TV
Mr. William Lee Joyner
Funeral services celebrating the life of Mr. William Lee Joyner will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 21, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with The Reverends Ben Jones and Davey Wilkinson officiating. Interment rites will be immediately follow at Orange Cemetery in Clarke County. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
WTOK-TV
MPD hosts press conference about uptick in violence in the city
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With the recent uptick in violence in the cit’s, Meridian Police Chief Deborah Young held a press conference Saturday to update the public on the department’s efforts to increase safety. A shooting this week claimed the life of a teen and another person was...
WTOK-TV
Kemper County School District breaks ground on new elementary school
DE KALB, Miss. (WTOK) - One local school held a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday for its new building. In De Kalb, the Kemper County School District broke ground on its new elementary school building. Dr. Jerri Cawthorn, the prinicpal of Kemper County Lower Elementary, was excited about the new layout...
mississippifreepress.org
A Stroka Gene-Us: Alpaca Farmers Celebrate 10 Years in Stringer, Miss.
Shortly after accepting a position as postmaster for a small town called Middleport located along the Erie Canal in upstate New York, Mary Anne Stroka and her husband of 18 years, Terry Stroka, moved into a rural area with an abundance of farmland. After settling in, they decided to greet some of their neighbors, which led them to a farm that a woman named Sue Zelazny owned.
magnoliastatelive.com
Vehicle stolen from grandparent while dropping of student at Mississippi school found nearly 100 miles away
The vehicle that was carjacked from a grandparent who was dropping off a student at Jackson school was found nearly 100 miles away in another county. WJTC in Jackson reports that officials from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office report that the vehicle that was carjacked on Tuesday at Cardozo Middle School in Jackson was found about 90 miles east in Lauderdale County.
wcbi.com
Farmer’s Market opens for Louisville community
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Just in time for the holiday cooking, folks in Winston County have a new place to source fresh food. It’s one of the ironies of life in Mississippi. In a state where agriculture is one of the leading industries, many people, especially in rural areas, suffer from food insecurity.
WTOK-TV
A cool and cloudy day is on tap
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! We started the week off with below freezing temperatures once again. There was even a wintery fix over the viewing area this morning. No impacts came from the very light snow flurries, but you want to watch for patchy frost and slick roadways. High...
darkhorsepressnow.com
14-Year-Old Shot And Killed In Meridian
A 14-year-old was shot and killed in Meridian Thursday, November 17th. According to the Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler, the shooting happened at Old Barry Road Apartments. Emergency responders were called to the scene around 8:30 p.m. The 14-year-old was found lifeless and had a gunshot wound to his torso.
WDAM-TV
Ellisville police searching for escaped burglar
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Ellisville Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating an escapee wanted on a warrant for burglary of an occupied dwelling. Patrick LIndsey Graves, 24, ran from officers Tuesday near the intersection of E Avenue and Paulding Road. An extensive search, which included...
Three injured in crash on I-59 in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Three people were injured in a crash that happened on Interstate 59 in Jones County on Saturday, November 19. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene around 2:05 p.m. near mile-marker 78. Two cars were in the median, one with minor damage and the […]
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report November 18, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 17, 2022 at 6:00 AM to November 18, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. At 9:03 AM on November 17, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 800 block of 18th Avenue South. Entry was gained through a window.
WTOK-TV
Teen died after fatal shooting in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One person is dead and another was injured in a shooting at Old Marion Apartments in Meridian Thursday night. Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler said that a 15-year-old has died. It is not clear the condition of the other victim. Meridian Police are investigating the shooting....
WDAM-TV
Head-on collision on Mississippi 29 traps injured drivers in vehicles
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - First responders from five fire departments in Jones County responded to a head-on collision Friday evening that injured both drivers. The accident took place on Mississippi 29 south, about a half-mile south of Ellisville around 5:30 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, firefighters immediately began rendering emergency...
Comments / 0