MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - New Life Independent Missionary Baptist Church will serve Thanksgiving dinner to people in need next week. The church has made this dinner an annual event, but the pandemic caused them to take a year off in 2020. Anyone is welcome to come and get a hot meal. The meal is not the only thing the church is sharing. It will also be giving out blankets and gift baskets to the homeless.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 4 DAYS AGO